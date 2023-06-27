Hail and Farewell

No ALB for the TRC.

Well the judiciary has had its deliberation and ALB finds himself missing out on the TRC games. As reported here on Stuff he’s been handed a 3 week ban for his stupid tackle attempt during the final of the Super Rugby. Lienart-Brown was shown a Yellow Card by referee BOK, with the TMO ruling that the sin bin would stand with no upgrade. However, the citing commissioner post-game ruled that the incident, which saw Dallas McLeod removed from the filed following a failed HIA had met the red card threshold.

SANZAAR announced ALB had pled guilty to controvening law 9.13 A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. The judiciary said “Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative” the citing was upheld. The tackle was considered foul play, reckless, with direct head to head contact, high force and no significant mitigating factors present. Then followed the usual exemplary record, remorse blah, blah, blah and so reduced to half with a 3 week sanction.

In a shortened TRC ALB will miss the games against the DDF and FISM. He will be available for the game against the Wallabies in Melbourne once he attends the World Cup Intervention Program that will tell him nothing new but make people feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Now for me this was always going to be a red card. I still have no idea what the TMO saw that meant it stayed at yellow and I think that was a poor decision. While I am personally not a fan of the crap that takes it to 3 weeks, that at least is consistent with other judiciary rulings and so can be considered fair enough. I think this will hurt the ABs. ALB was looking pretty good and certainly up there as a good option for 12. I think his vision and distribution is slightly better than Jordie B and while he doesn’t kick as well or make the crash ball yards that Jordie does, I think he provides a better overall option.

In-form Wilson deserved a shot in Eddie’s Wallabies squad

In a post that will no doubt have the support of almost every Reds supporter Paul Cully explains here in SMH why he thinks Harry Wilson should be in the Wallaby squad.

You can see where Eddie Jones is going with the back-row picks in the Wallaby side – Rob Leota, Rob Valetini and the rehabbing Langi Gleeson all offer massive gain line power. Jordan Uelese over Lachlan Lonergan at hooker looks to be another size-over-skill selection, and Jock Campbell appears to have paid a similar price for a perceived lack of explosiveness.

This is a deliberately confrontational Wallabies side, but for all his perceived flaws Wilson fronted for the Reds at the right time of the season. There are few who run better lines, and Wilson can consider himself unlucky. Perhaps his run came too late, but he may also simply be a victim of how the modern game has become obsessed with the collision. The Reds No.8 had a storming finish to Super Rugby, when his work rate and offload skills stood out in the Reds’ performances against the Highlanders and Chiefs.

In think Harry Wilson has also been a victim of Jones fascination with players from off shore, despite never proving themselves in gold, and the idea of the need for “utilities” who can cover multiple positions. I mean calling out a player who is normally a 6 or 7 and saying he will also cover wing is something that must surely raise a few eyebrows.

To be fair I can sort of see some of why Wilson didn’t make the cut. Despite having a massive off load, being top of the meters run and having a good defence, Harry Wilson is just not showy enough for a coach like Jones. Jones seems to need players who can satisfy his unbridled love affair with league and be players he can call out in a press interview. He’s just not interested in a grafter, regardless of how they perform in a game.