Yowie on the Loose: what’s happening.

Since Karl seems to have done himself a mischief, it’s Wednesday’s Rugby News roundup with no KARL again this week. RA seem to be doing alright, Carter Gordon’s knee isn’t stuffed, Charlie Brown finally has his day, and no 2035 adventures in the Middle East.

Lions tour helps RA to $70M profit

Tate McDermott scores

The SMH reports that a bigger-than-expected windfall from the British & Irish Lions tour last year fuelled a record payout for Rugby Australia, which is set to announce a $70.8 million profit. RA will reveal a $70.8m profit for the year ending 31 December 2025 at its Sydney annual general meeting on Wednesday, marking a dramatic turnaround from the $36.8m loss in 2024. It’s the largest profit recorded by RA, and by some margin. The previous biggest surplus was $32.9m in 2003, when Australia last hosted the World Cup.

With 40,000 travelling fans, the British & Irish Lions tour last year was always forecast to deliver a massive financial boost to Rugby Australia without significantly affecting Australia’s reserves of hot water and soap. The hugely popular tour outperformed early predictions by as much as 40%. Combined with sold-out Tests in the Rugby Championship, RA’s total revenue was $262.2 million, more than double the previous year.

The profit is over three times bigger than in 2013, the last time Australia hosted a Lions tour. The 2025 tour was, for the first time, organised under a joint venture agreement between RA and the Lions, which saw the two entities share profits from most aspects of the tour.

RA is also debt-free, using the Lions windfall to repay $63.5 million owed to Pacific Equity Partners (and to buy and suppress the ‘Max Mosley style’ video of Nathan Williamson, who maintains that he thought he was just booking ‘five of the front rowers who throw the ball at lineouts’).

With $31.1m in the bank and another $100m expected from hosting the World Cup next year, RA are developing plans for a Future Fund to generate sustainable revenue for the game. The idea is for the Future Fund to be similar to the one built by the Australian Olympic Committee with $88.5m after the Sydney Olympics. Former ARU boss John O’Neill sought to do something similar in 2003 but was rebuffed by the states (bloody Americans!) and the windfall was squandered within a few years.

By coming in 40% bigger than expected, RA’s $70.8m profit in 2025 will give RA boss Phil Waugh the scope to put aside more money for the fund than anticipated. Waugh and RA chair Daniel Herbert have repeatedly vowed to break RA’s feast-and-famine financial cycle and reliance on big revenue events such as Lions tours and World Cups. ‘Like we said the last time, we won’t do it again.’

Carter Gordon cleared of serious knee injury

Carter Gordon exceeds Bernard Foley’s distance record.

Nathan ‘one of us is making money from rugby writing, hey Hoss?‘ Williamson reports that Carter Gordon’s latest setback won’t be long-term. Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss is apparently hopeful the Test playmaker will still play a major role in the Super Rugby Pacific season.

There were fears the Wallabies hopeful had suffered a serious injury after he finished their win against the Crusaders (as usual) on 11 April with his knee in a brace. But Kiss said the diagnosis was a cartilage injury and Gordon had already began rehabilitation. “Being a minor injury we’re hopeful it’s not too long,” Kiss said of Gordon’s absence.

The Sunshine Coast junior has battled upper-leg niggles since his rugby comeback, after an NRL cameo that was dominated by a serious spinal injury. Tom Lynagh has been hobbled by injury and illness this year with Harry McLaughlin-Phillips expected to start at #10 for the Reds in Saturday’s Anzac Round Super clash with the Blues in Christchurch, which has become a traditional match-up for both sides.

The Player of the Match will again be awarded the Sellars-Dixon Medal, which commemorates Auckland All Black George Sellars and Queensland player Billy Dixon, who both died on the same World War 1 battlefield at Messines in 1917.

All 11 teams will play in the Super Round at the new 25,000-seat, fixed roof stadium in Christchurch.

Pommy hooker Andy Simpson awarded test cap at age 71

The Guardian reports that long suffering hooker Andy Simpson, who warmed the bench for 21 Tests and lost part of a thumb, is getting RFU recognition at last.

Simpson is among 47 former players now basking in a warm, rosy glow that had previously eluded them. Having trawled through its archives, the RFU has deemed that several fixtures against full-strength national teams – including a 1986 contest between Italy and an England B side containing Simpson – were effectively Test matches.

Simpson sat on England’s bench for 21 matches in the 1970s and 1980s without once taking the field. While he did represent England in six tour games he was otherwise a perennial understudy to Peter Wheeler, Steve Brain and Steve Mills.

Part of the problem was simple macho stubbornness; back then his rivals flatly refused to come off. ‘I should have got on the pitch twice,’ says Simpson. ‘Once in New Zealand, in the second Test in 1985, someone* gave Steve Brain a good shoeing and he was staggering around for 90% of the game. They should have taken him off and shoved me on. The other time was up in Scotland in 1986 when I was covering hooker and back row. Jon Hall came off and they put on a lock, Nigel Redman, instead of me. You’re waiting for someone to say “You’re on,” but it never came.‘

The cruellest blow came in the 1981 Five Nations when Simpson was in line to replace the established Wheeler, only to sever the top of his thumb in a freak accident the previous weekend. ‘We’d just lost to Leicester at Welford Road in the quarter-final of the John Player Cup. The father of one of our second-row forwards was parked at the back of the main stand and needed some help. I was helping to push on the doorpost by the window when someone jumped in and slammed the door. That was it. Thumb gone. It was almost certain I was going to be picked but it never happened.‘

Simpson was back playing within three weeks – ‘nothing much stops us front-rowers’ – and toured Argentina with England two months later. But his injury started to shift perceptions. Every time a lineout throw missed its target, Simpson could sense glances being exchanged up in the stand.

‘It definitely stays with you. They always say “Not a bad player, but couldn’t throw in because of his thumb”. That stuck with me for a long time.’ Never mind if one of his jumpers was at fault. As Simpson puts it ‘You practice with people and they leap like salmon. Come the game and they can hardly get off the ground.’

[*must have been another England player. This publication refuses to believe stories of Kiwi grubbery.]

A line in the sand: Saudi Arabia won’t bid to host RWC2035

Hold the phone! PlanetRugby reports that a change in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s financial strategy has reportedly resulted in the country abandoning its plan to host the Rugby World Cup in 2035. This is sure to disappoint fans of overpriced tickets, hot weather, no beer and special invitations to journalists.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, revealed that his nation – which will host an alcohol-free 2034 FIFA World Cup – were seriously considering a bid to bring rugby’s global showpiece to the Middle East for the first time. However, the Saudis failed to submit an expression of interest to host RWC2035 to World Rugby and apparently has no plans to do so before the bidding process closes in October.

World Rugby’s bidding process opened in October 2025, with the likes of Argentina, Japan and Spain among the countries understood to have submitted initial expressions of interest. An official announcement of the 2035 tournament hosts is expected to be coincide with next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

LIV Golf is set to be the highest-profile casualty of PIF’s insistence on prioritising projects that can produce a return. The rebel golf tour’s funding will come to and end next year and that will mean the sides will require substantial private investment for the league to continue. These breakaway leagues that overpay and steal the top players tend to run out of money and steam if they even get going in the first place.

The PIF will continue to invest in sport but are set to focus on domestic projects, such as infrastructure for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and the Formula 1 track near Riyadh, which is due to open in 2027.