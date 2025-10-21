Wednesday’s rugby news sees a big contract given to yet another Waratah, a juvenile excuse for some testicle puns, Mack Hansen injured and a dampener on the Australia A effort.

RA throws big contract at Jorgensen

Stuff.bro.nz reports that Rugby Australia has tabled a five-year contract for Max Jorgensen to keep the Waratah winger/fullback out of the clutches of R360 and the Sydney Roosters.

It is only the third time Rugby Australia has offered a five-year contract, following Waratah Michael Hooper’s $6 million mega deal in 2018 and a five-year deal for Waratah Lote Tuqiri in 2007, which he did not see out.

A five-year deal would contract Jorgensen for two Rugby World Cups – the 2027 tournament in Australia and the 2031 version in the Formerly Democratic Republic of Seppostan.

The dollar amount of the contract is not known, but Jorgensen is currently earning $525,000 a year. Based on his form for Australia in the British and Irish Lions series and in The Rugby Championship this year, he’d have strong claims for a decent upgrade, particularly when measured against Waratah Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s massive three-year, $5 million deal.

Roosters chairman Nick Politis and coach Trent Robinson are both big fans of Jorgensen, and have attempted to sign him twice: initially when the attacking back was a highly sought after schoolboy in 2022, and then again at the start of 2024.

Both times Jorgensen elected to stay in rugby, but the Roosters are armed with extra money and motivation to make it third time lucky, given former Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase recently announced he is leaving the Chooks to return to rugby at the end of 2026.

Jorgensen’s popularity among kids has not escaped RA, which made him one of the faces of the “Get into Rugby” entry-level community program. In a recent interview with Inside Line on Stan Sport, RA boss and ex-Waratah Phil Waugh said while they would maintain fiscal responsibility, they’d also get “creative” with retaining Jorgensen.

“Clearly Max is a generational talent in what we’re seeing throughout the early stages of his Test career,” Waugh said.

Referee has had a ‘sackful of opportunities’ after handling of testicle-grabbing incident

PlanetRugby reports that Owen Doyle, the former director of referees at the Irish Rugby Football Union, has slammed referee and Karl Pilkington lookalike Mike Adamson’s handling of the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between Connacht and the Bulls after an accusation of testicle grabbing.

Doyle believes that Adamson has had a ‘sackful of opportunities’ and should be dropped to give younger officials a chance.

Doyle took issue with the referee’s handling of an incident in the 18th minute of the URC clash, which ultimately resulted in a 20-minute red card for Connacht flanker and nut-grabee Josh Murphy.

The events all unfolded when Josh Ioane sent a free-kick into the sky, with the Bulls securing possession and playing one phase out to the right. Murphy contested at the ensuing messy breakdown as Nama Xaba was unable to clear his opposing back-rower.

Murphy ended up on the back of Springboks and Bulls front-rower Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Murphy lashed out at Wessels when the two went to ground. Murphy struck the Wessels twice before Adamson blasted his whistle to end the passage of play, with Murphy quickly explaining his actions.

“He grab me here,” Murphy explained, pointing to his crotch “Sir, look at it back, he grabbed me here, I wouldn’t have done it otherwise.”

Adamson replied: “I understand what you’ve said, I will check that, but listen what you did is unacceptable…”

Testicle grabbing must be a straight red card without replacement, but the camera angles failed to confirm what Murphy had said.

For Doyle, Murphy’s actions didn’t warrant a 20-minute red card, particularly after his interaction with TMO Hollie Davidson, who the former referee believes to be a much better official.

“The TMO, Hollie Davidson, called Murphy’s action accurately: ‘I’m not seeing a high degree of danger.’ The referee repeated that ‘we’re not seeing a high degree of danger’ and also added that it met the yellow card threshold. He then asked for confirmation that, in the absence of a bunker official, the decision was down to him. Given the context of the offence, just a penalty would have been a fair call,” Doyle wrote.

“But disbelief followed as Adamson handed Murphy a 20-minute red card, meaning he would have to be replaced. Where that colour came from is a mystery, but it seems the referee got his wires completely crossed.”

Aussie Mack Hansen out of Ireland squad

Mack Hansen is tackled (2018)

The BBC (not that sort, grow up) reports that Canberra-born wing Mack Hansen has been ruled out of Ireland’s squad for the northern hemisphere autumn internationals.

British and Irish Lion Hansen was forced off in the closing stages of his side’s 28-27 defeat by the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship on Friday.

In a squad update issued on Monday, Ireland confirmed Hansen had suffered an aggravation of a foot injury while scoring a try and is ruled out of their upcoming games against the non-Welsh sheep-botherers, the scientific research whalers, the true-blue ockers and the biltong-eating Jaapies.

The 27-year-old Hansen has won 28 caps for Ireland since moving there in 2022. Hansen played in the Paddies’ famous series win against the All Blacks in New Zealand that year.

Fellow Lion Bundee Aki (hip) and Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw (groin) will continue to be assessed but will travel with the squad on Tuesday to Chicago before the game against the All Blacks on 1 November.

Brumbies Ollie Sapsford banned following Australia A red card

Ollie Sapsford passes

Nathan Williamson reports that Brumbies and Australia A outside back Ollie Sapsford has copped a two match ban for a high shot during Australia A’s win over Japan XV.

Sapsford was pulled up by the TMO during the second half of their 71-7 victory in Osaka after collecting the Japanese attacker high.

The incident was placed under review, with Sapsford’s tackle quickly upgraded to the red due to no mitigating factors.

The Foul Play Review Committee upheld the decision, despite Sapsford’s plea that, whilst there was foul play, it didn’t meet the red card threshold.

He is set to miss two matches after being handed the full 50% discount and on completion of tackle school.

According to the statement from World Rugby: “…the offending warranted the mandatory mid-range entry point of six matches. The committee decided to award full 50 per cent mitigation resulting in a final sanction of three matches. This will be reduced to two on successful completion of the Coaching Intervention Programme.”

That’s Ollie told.