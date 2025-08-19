Yowie on the Loose: Taking stock

Wednesday’s rugby news sees injury lists, rank possibilities and the Women’s World Cup starting this Friday.

South Africa casualty ward and a ranking session

Pravda reports that South Africa face a heavy injury toll from the 38-22 defeat in Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener, with captain Siya Kolisi sidelined for the second test in Cape Town on Saturday and likely the two-match tour to New Zealand that follows.

Loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit suffered a concussion in the weekend loss and will also miss the second game as he goes through return-to-play protocols.

Both wings from the loss, Kurt-Lee Arendse (knee) and Edwill van der Merwe (ankle), are also out of this coming weekend.

That should be tempered by the return from injury of experienced wing Cheslin Kolbe.

Inside centre Damian de Allende, an important cog in the backline, is also set to be fit after missing Saturday’s loss.

Rassie commented “If you play beautiful rugby and you lose, you lose. If you play boring rugby and you win, then people are happy. We were totally on the wrong side of that balance on Saturday, and that is not because (attack coach) Tony (Brown) coaches that way.“

“You tend to think things are easy and there is so much space. Then a proud country like Australia take their opportunities.”

On the up-side, South Africa have some potential in the international rankings again, according to RugbyPass. In their first three Test matches of 2025, the Springboks’ rating did not get any form of a boost, as the victories were against teams well below them in the rankings.

The most the Springboks can gain is 0.34 points – for a victory of more than 15 points, but that will be good enough for them to be restored at the top of the rankings if accompanied by a defeat for the All Blacks of similarly large proportions against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

This would appear unlikely given that the flock-botherers have never lost by so many points to the Exocet-slingers and won 41-27 when the sides met in Cordoba last Saturday.

A repeat of last weekend’s scorelines would spell bad news for the biltong- enthusiasts, as it would see them crash from first to sixth in the space of a fortnight.

South Africa’s lowest-ever ranking is seventh, a position that they last held in September 2018. A narrower defeat for South Africa will not lead to any changes in either their present position or Australia’s.

If the Wallabies can repeat last week’s heroics with another emphatic victory, RWC 2027 hosts Australia will climb to fourth, their best ranking in nearly four years.

Campese backpedals pre-test comments, to an extent

The SMH did a welfare check on former winger David Campese, who declared that coach Joe Schmidt had “no idea” on the eve of Australia’s historic victory over South Africa.

Contacted on Monday morning, Campese told the SMH: “I am eating humble pie. It’s great the Wallabies won, and it’s great to see a bit of Australian backline flair come into the game.”

Since the result, Campese has been bombarded with a flurry of messages from Wallabies fans after one of Australia’s greatest wins.

“Don’t expect any comments from me from now on,” Campese said. “I’m very passionate about the game. I say what I say – and I always have – but I think enough is enough. I’m sick of being abused by people.”

“I’ve just decided to give everything rugby away from now on.”

Asked if the result had changed his mind about Schmidt, Campese said: “Not really. It was only a selection difference. I won’t say any more. I’ll get myself in trouble.”

NZ lose Lienert-Brown and Tuipulotu ahead of next Argie-bargie

Blues skipper Patrick Tuipulotu with his team. Photo: Blues Rugby 2020

Rugby365 reports that, after suffering injuries during the opening Test of the Rugby Championship against Argentina in Cordoba, Patrick Tuipulotu and Anton Lienert-Brown will return to cold & rainy New Zealand. Literally adding insult to injury.

Tuipulotu went to the hospital for checks after the match due to a suspected facial fracture and had follow-up scans and a specialist review in Buenos Aires on Monday.

Those scans revealed a minor facial fracture, which will require surgery on his return to New Zealand.

Tuipulotu did not experience a concussion, and his expected return to play has been placed at approximately six weeks post-surgery.

Lienert-Brown left the field in Cordoba after failing his HIA Test on the night and is going through concussion protocols to determine his return to play date, but is unavailable for the second Test.

Brazilians at Women’s World Cup

The Guardian reports that the Brazil’s women’s rugby team has played just sixteen tests, but their victory against Colombia last June secured Brazil qualification for the Women’s Rugby World Cup (starting this Friday). They will be the first South American country at the women’s tournament and the first Brazil team, male or female, to compete in rugby’s global showpiece. “It is incredible,” says their captain, Eshyllen Coimbra.

It won’t be a smooth run. Brazil will be in Pool D with South Africa, Italy and France, three opponents they have never played, all of whom will be favourites.

The same newspaper also reports on the varying financial support for Women’s World Cup players. Half of the 32-strong Samoa squad are raising funds to cover the costs of their mortgages and household bills while taking part in the tournament.

World Rugby covers the costs of flights and accommodation for all teams during the competition, but while Samoa are giving players allowances they do not have contracts in place.

The financial reality among the other teams is a mixed picture. The four home nations all have contracts in place. England’s 32 deals range from £39,000 to £48,000 ($81k to $100k AuD) and players receive £1,500 ($3,100 AuD) per game. Wales pay £23,000 to £30,000 ($48K to $62.5k AuD) for 37 players and Scotland £18,000 to £27,000 ($37.5k to $56k). Ireland have 37 contracts in the region of £15,000 to £30,000 ($31k to $62.5k).

New Zealand, the defending champions, have 45 full‑time contracts, which vary from NZ$50,000 to NZ$70,000 ($45.6k to $64k AuD). The Black Ferns players also receive NZ $2,000 per week ($1,800 AuD) in assembly fees during tournaments and other benefits such as life & trauma insurance and getting out of New Zealand for a bit.

Canada, who are among the favourites, do not have fixed contracts, but pay their players per tournament and have equal pay with the men’s team. A Canadian competing in all competitions this year would expect to receive aboot CAN$12,000 ($13.4K AuD) eh?

Australia have 46 contracts, which range from A$15,000 to $70,000 and players are paid per day in camp so that, if they are selected for all squads, they can boost their earnings by A$15,000.