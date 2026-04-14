Yowie on the Loose: Rugby News 114 years after Titanic sinks

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees Moana staring into the abyss, with the Rebels, Jaguares and Sunwolves staring back. Also the Wallaroos nearly hook up with a tinman, scarecrow and cowardly lion while Harry and Meghan are set for a low point on their Australian tour. Meanwhile Matt Burke talks-up Filipo Daugunu’s ability to play out of position.

Moana Pasifika might be chopped from 2027

According to Planet Rugby, Moana Pasifika might have an appointment with Uncle Chop Chop at the end of the current season.

The club, which joined Super Rugby in 2022, has been struggling with financial stability and suffered a fresh blow with its owner reportedly telling players and management that it will not fund the team beyond this campaign.

Moana Pasifika chief executive Debbie Sorensen – who is also chief executive of Pasifika Medical Association (PMA), which owns the Super Rugby side – informed all staff this afternoon that the owner will meet its financial obligations for the remainder of the 2026 season but will not be running the club next year.

That decision means that Moana Pasifika will only be part of Super Rugby Pacific 2027 if they can find a new owner willing to meet the $10m-$12m annual running costs. The report adds that PMA circulated a sales document at the end of last year, but couldn’t find any party willing to take on the licence. Finding a new owner is made all the more challenging as New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will have to be satisfied with the buyer as the union takes possession of the licence from PMA.

A prospective owner would need to quickly convince NZR that they have the money and business plan to run the club long-term, as the union is under pressure from other Super Rugby teams to provide certainty around the number of teams for next year’s competition.

Unless a new owner is found, Moana’s final game will be against the Brumbies on May 30, with a last hurrah in Canberra of all places adding insult to an already grim situation.

Moana received about 2 million per year from NZR (a nominal share of broadcast rights), about $1.9m from World Rugby, and other loans and grants from government entities. However, Moana has exhausted its government money, World Rugby is no longer contributing, while it is also believed that Sky – which pays an estimated $300,000 a year to have front-of-jersey naming rights – is not looking to extend its sponsorship beyond 2026.

Head coach Tana Umaga, who will be joining Dave Rennie’s All Blacks coaching team at the end of the season, rued the lack of financial support Moana were getting at the start of the season.

“World Rugby probably needs to help out a bit more. We don’t get funding from them anymore, and that’s their decision. But if you look around the world, around how many Pacific Island players are playing in all these different countries, you don’t want to lose sight of who we represent and what we can do for this game.”

Wallaroos bring the shocking weather with them to Kansas

After enduring storm and lightning conditions in Sacramento (California) against the Snow Mexicans, Rugby.com.au reports that a tornado has forced the touring Australian women’s rugby union team to seek shelter in the hallway of their team hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, ahead of Saturday’s match against the US as part of the Pacific Four Series with Canada and New Zealand.

An alarm had been sounded at the team hotel on Tuesday (AEDT) advising guests to move to hallways or stairwells away from any windows.

The team had trained earlier in the day in abnormally hot conditions, a telltale sign of an approaching tornado (in the US “tornado alley” that is. It’s hot in Queensland and we get stuff-all tornadoes).

The Wallaroos had been scheduled to tour Arrowhead Stadium later in the week to meet with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

The playing group is believed to have remained in good spirits throughout the ordeal, but interim coach Sam Needs was a little worried by the unfamiliar situation unfolding outside.

After about an hour, the hotel made another announcement that guests could return to their rooms but should remain on alert until 11pm local time.

The storm passed without seriously damaging the area immediately around the hotel, but left thousands without power elsewhere.

This latest weather drama comes almost 12 months after the Wallaroos had to deal with a weather delay against Wales at Ballymore. It’s enough to make even an atheist question what some kind of deity might have against the Wallaroos.

“Divisive & entitled” to attend Allianz Stadium game on 17 April v Moana Pacifika. Harry & Meghan also turning up to watch.

Rugby.com.au reports that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle attendance at Friday’s Super Rugby Pacific clash will be ruined by the attendance of the NSW Waratahs.

Often criticised as a waste of taxpayers’ money and for “never having worked a day in their lives“, the Waratahs will play Moana Pacifika at Allianz Stadium on Friday 17 April 2026 with Harry and wife Meghan Markle watching from a private suite.

The couple has, mercifully for them, only one night in Sydney as part of their first visit to Australia since 2018.

But the Harbour City holds good memories for rugby fan Harry, who joined the celebrations of the winning team, whoever that was, for the 2003 World Cup final.

Filipo Daugunu “The Forax” according to Dr Seuss Matt Burke

Filipo Daugunu scores in his 50th game (Reds v Brumbies 2022)

RugbyPass reports that Wallabies great Matt Burke insists Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu could follow “that South African model” of being ‘performance-enhanced’ up to the gunwales covering both the backs and forwards, also believing the new Super Rugby centurion could do a job at flanker.

Daugunu has been one of the clear standouts for the Reds this season, which included a match-defining try against Super Rugby also-rans the Crusaders last weekend. In Daugunu’s 100th Super Rugby appearance, the milestone man gave Queensland the lead with less than 10 minutes to play.

Burke spoke of the forward-backs combination, with Rod Macqueen coining the hybrid term ‘forax’ or ‘foracks’ in 1989. The Springboks have used the likes of Andre Esterhuizen as a utility player in the past and there’s reason to believe Daugunu could take on a similar role in Australia.

“He was the everywhere man,” Burke said on Stan Sport’s Between Two Posts.

“He wore 14, he can wear 12 and 13. He could wear seven easily. We’ve seen that South African sort of model now where they’re going 12 and seven.”

“[Daugunu] could easily be that old school, Roddie MacQueen ‘foracks’ – forward, back combination. That was the old days.”