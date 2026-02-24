Wednesday’s Rugby News has Larkham’s Brumbies staying grounded, Razor off to the Barbarians for a bit, Rugby opportunities in space and NZ players heading for the exits. Special thanks to the GAGR ownership team for hosting a Zoom meeting on my writing night as usual.

Brumbies don’t let victory over Crusaders go to their heads

The ABC reports that ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has said his team “won’t get ahead of ourselves” after producing a stunning win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Heading into Sunday’s clash with the reigning champions, the Brumbies had not beaten the Crusaders in Christchurch in 26 years.

The Canberra-based side, coming off an energy-sapping win in hot temperatures the week prior in Perth, stormed home to claim a 50-24 win and boast a perfect two wins from as many starts this Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

“We certainly won’t get ahead of ourselves. The Crusaders started poorly last year but then they went on to win it,” Larkham said while reclining on a bed of laurels.

“And we also know that there’s a lot of things that we could do better in that first 20 minutes.”

“We’ve got a six-day turnaround into the Blues next week, so that’s an equally tough challenge.”

The Brumbies will play their first home game of the season in round three, hosting the Auckland Blues in Canberra.

Razor to coach Barbarians

AAP Image/John Davidson/via Photosport

RugbyPass reports that ex All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has been named in the Barbarians coaching setup for this summer fixtures against the Jaapies and the northern sheep-shaggers.

Robertson was on “thun ice” after the 43-10 defeat to South Africa in Wellington last September, which was the heaviest in the All Blacks’ 120-year history, and he parted company with the All Blacks in January after just two years in charge. Robertson’s ABs won 20 of his 27 Tests.

The Barbarians will take on the Springboks at the Morgan Freeman Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, June 20, before facing Wales a week later at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in a men’s and women’s double header. The Barbarians coaching setup will include Argie head coach Felipe Contepomi and assistant coach Kenny Lynn plus Racing 92 head coach Patrice Collazo.

Rezor has coached the Barbarians on four previous occasions — against New Zealand and Tonga in 2017, an All Blacks XV in 2022, and Wales in 2023.

Pigs Backs in Space

Just aboot the right country eh?

In some rare positive news from the USA, dispatches from the resistance report that former USA Eagle winger Erin Overcash has been selected for the space program.

Capped in 2013 against France, the former utility back and now US Navy Leftenant Commander has been selected as one of NASA’s ten new astronaut candidates, a selection process that involved a competitive field of more than 8,000 applicants.

Overcash said of her rugby experience, “[Rugby] taught me how to quickly work with a variety of people and develop a level of commitment and vulnerability as a collective. It taught me to make fast-paced decisions and teamwork under pressure.”

As a player, Overcash looked up to fellow rugby veteran and NASA candidate Anne C. McClain, and was a teammate of Jessica Watkins who also earned this extraordinary honor.

Despite that, Overcash also admitted that Quade Cooper has put more players in space than NASA.

Overcash values teamwork and mentorship, emphasizing the importance of “finding people who do what you want to do, surrounding yourself in that culture, and emulating what they do well.”.

“Or if you can’t do that, sign with the Highlanders” she might have added.

She continued that there’s “no such thing as talent. The secret to success is work capacity and the desire to keep grinding. If you work harder than anyone else, you will thrive.”

Overcash holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a master’s in bioastronautics from the University of Colorado. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and an experienced F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilot, she has logged over 1,300 flight hours in 20 different aircraft and has completed 249 carrier arrested landings. At the time of her selection, she was training for a squadron department head tour. Apart from that though, what has she actually done?

As the saying goes, “Play rugby, see the world. Play league, see Wigan”. That can include seeing all of the world at once apparently.

Early signs of the end of Rugby in New Zealand

Sevu Reece drops the ball under pressure by Marika Koroibete

RugbyPass reports that the volume of NZ player departures announced to begin 2026 has raised concerns among pundits, given selection in next year’s World Cup tournament is still very much up for grabs.

After playing a leading role in the Blues’ 2024 Super Rugby Pacific title run, the trio of Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i, and AJ Lam have all decided to take up opportunities in Europe following this season. The Hurricanes will lose winger Fehi Fineanganofo, and the Crusaders will farewell Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, and Sevu Reece.

“I’m not shocked, because you do see this with a lot of the players before a World Cup year; if they feel like they’re not going to make that All Blacks squad in a World Cup year, they go now, because that’s when jobs are on offer,” pundit James Parsons said.

“The thing that concerns me a lot is the guys who have already been in that All Black environment; Dalton leaving a year out from the Rugby World Cup. Usually, they wait until the Rugby World Cup year to leave, to be available for that.” Mils Muliaina added.