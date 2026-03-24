Yowie on the Loose: mid-week rugby news showbag

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees the ABs get a bit more organised, some initial WXV Global Series games announced, ex players trying to keep things under control with mixed results, and one of the “top two” refs for Aussies discusses that Lions Melbourne test decision.

Dave Rennie assembles a team of assistant coaches

According to Planet Rugby, undefeated All Blacks coach Dave Rennie’s assistant coaches have been selected. Taranaki dairy farmer and NPC coach Neil Barnes will serve as senior assistant coach. Tana Umaga, will lead the defence. Former Scotland international Mike Blair will coach the attack. Incumbent Jason Ryan remains the AB forwards coach.

Commenting on his selections, Rennie said: “This is a very experienced and highly skilled coaching team. Each of these men has a track record of getting the best out of the players and teams they coach, and they are each hugely motivated to get stuck in and deliver the same success with the All Blacks.“

“Neil provides outstanding leadership, strategic support and is a master of disguise. Jase has proven himself as suave, smooth-talking and hugely successful with women; he’ll serve as the team’s con man and scrounger. Tana brings mechanical skills and strength. He is most upset by Mike, frequently referring to him as a ‘crazy fool’. Tana also suffers an intense fear of flying, especially when the aircraft is flown by Mike, and “Howling Mad” Mike was the best chopper pilot of the Vietnam War who is either mentally unstable or exceptionally good at pretending to be. I know this group will challenge and support both me and our players to bring the best out of us all,” Rennie might have also said.

New Zealand Rugby Interim CEO, Steve Lancaster, added: “I … congratulate our new group of coaches, who bring a formidable combination of experience and mana [which is related to kumbaya]. We are confident they will complement Dave’s leadership and we cannot wait to see them go to work with the 2026 All Blacks group, get in van-based weekly adventures and clear their names of the crime they didn’t commit.”

WXV dates and structure announced

South Africa score against Scotland, WXV2

The BBC reports that England will face Canada in a rematch of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup final as part of a trio of fixtures in the WXV Global Series in September. The Red Roses were crowned world champions for a third time when they beat the Snow Mexicans 33-13 in front of more than 80,000 people at Twickenham five months ago. In September 2026 the soap dodgettes are set to host Australia, Canada and New Zealand across three regions in England.

Ex-Force coach John Mitchell’s side will welcome Australia to CorpAcq Stadium in Manchester on 12 September before hosting Canada at Sandy Park in Exeter on 19 September. The Poms will also face six-time World Cup winners New Zealand at Twickenham on 26 September. “We can’t wait for another head-to-head with one of the best teams in the world,” England and Exeter’s Maddie Feaunati said about the game against Canada.

Red Roses captain Megan Jones said “there’s not a lot better than a Red Roses v Black Ferns fixture”, while Sale Sharks hooker Amy Cokayne (great name!) added diplomatically that it was “fantastic” to host Australia in the north west.

The fixtures are part of the WXV Global Series, which has replaced the WXV competition and will feature the top 12 teams in the world. Scotland, Ireland and Wales, along with France, Italy, Japan, South Africa and the United States are the other teams that qualify as the top 12 sides. Teams will play between 9-16 Tests on the WXV Global Series in non-World Cup years, with a maximum of six Tests every September and October.

Justice league

Stuart Hogg in happier times

Sky Sports reports that former Scotland rugby union captain, Stuart Hogg, has been released without charge after being arrested over an alleged breach of a non-harassment order.

In November 2024, the 33-year-old admitted to shouting and swearing at his estranged wife Gillian Hogg, as well as tracking her movements and sending her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature. Hogg was banned from approaching or contacting her for five years after he admitted a single charge of domestic abuse. In January last year he was sentenced to a community payback order with one year of supervision and was also handed a five-year non-harassment order.

Hogg was arrested again on February 12 before being released without charge. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man was arrested in the Hawick area on Thursday, 12 February 2026 in connection with a report of a breach of a non-harassment order. He was released without charge.” In a statement released on Instagram, Hogg stated: “I cooperated fully with enquiries with Police Scotland and left shortly after. I continue and always have respect for the legal process.”

Earlier this month, Hogg was stripped of the MBE he received in the 2024 New Year Honours list for services to rugby which included captaining Scotland’s rugby union team from January 2020 until October 2022.

In other “where are they now?” news, the SMH reports that former Broncos and Queensland Reds player, Wendell Sailor, required the efforts of nine police officers for his arrest at the end of a drunken night out in 2025. Previously, the representative of Queensland and rugby league values became agitated when talking to another man at Pappy’s Bar in Sydney’s city centre after 8.30pm on 6 November 2024, according to the agreed facts of his court case.

The bar manager threatened to call the police after asking the 51-year-old to leave the bar at least three times because of his level of intoxication. “F—-ing call the cops and see what happens,” Sailor replied, according to court documents. “Do you know who I am? You’re f—-ing done.”

Police spoke to him outside the bar before he spotted the man whom he accused of trying to fight him and gave chase, the agreed facts state. Reinforcements were called to help arrest the former NRL and rugby union international. Sailor was subsequently granted bail on conditions that included a prohibition on being intoxicated in public. But the premiership-winning NRL star ignored the restriction when he went to a sports bar in Wollongong and drank a large volume of alcohol on 5 January, 2025, according to the agreed facts.

Police were called after he became aggressive with a taxi driver and found Sailor stumbling and swaying in the middle of the road. He smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words as he abused officers, the agreed facts state. Officers called for backup as they struggled to arrest an increasingly aggressive former NRL star, who tensed his arms to prevent handcuffs being placed on him and braced himself against the car. He resisted nine officers before eventually being taken into custody, where the agreed facts say he continued to be aggressive and hostile.

The 51-year-old appeared in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to failing to leave a premises after being excluded, intimidation, and resisting police. His lawyer asked the court to dismiss the charges on mental health grounds, citing information arising out of a psychiatric report. If the application is not successful when it’s heard on Friday, Sailor will be sentenced.

Referee Andrea Piardi discusses Lions v Aus decision

It’s an ugly trophy anyway.

In a long-form interview with RugbyPass, the 33-year-old Italian referee Andrea Piardi discusses his controversial decision in the Melbourne Lions test in 2025. Piardi first picked up the whistle some 16 years ago. He was captain of local club Brescia when an ACL injury took him out of the game and Gianluca Gnecchi, a team-mate and fellow elite official, encouraged him to get qualified.

This was no natural transition. By Piardi’s own admission, he maintained a tempestuous relationship with match officials. “I think my lack of understanding of the laws led me to spend so much time arguing with them,” he reflects (the article doesn’t say, but I’m guessing…..scrum half?) “Once I learned it, I understood better their roles and importance to the sport.”

In 2025, Piardi was selected to take part in the iconic Lions tour and given the responsibility of officiating the second Test, which ended up deciding the whole series. With Australia ahead and seconds from levelling the tour at one Test apiece, Jac Morgan sent Carlo Tizzano flying out the back of a ruck under the Wallabies posts. A phase later, Hugo Keenan scored in the corner and the Lions celebrated a series-winning try.

Piardi was in the eye of the storm. There were 90,000 baying supporters in the stands and millions more watching around the world. The stakes could scarcely be higher. He reviewed Morgan’s clearout, scrutinised the replays, knowing he was about to make the biggest call of the year. He found there has been no foul play.

“When I decided to rule the incident as a play on, I remembered something that I had learned in the past: you need to believe in the decision you are making. When it happened, I hadn’t even noticed it as I was focused on the ball.

“We made the decision together, me, Ben O’Keeffe and Nika Amashukeli, to review the incident. We needed to deal with it. When you are under so much pressure, you need to trust yourself and to find the right balance. So, at that moment, it was just us three and the screen. There was nothing more. After a couple of replays, I decided not to deem it foul play. Our train of thought was: if the players were arriving at the same time, was the clearout illegal in itself? That’s why we arrived pretty fast at that outcome. Don’t confuse it with being a simple thing – it wasn’t.”

“I was happy with my performance, how the game went and how we handled it. My team supported me in that decision, and I remained calm. You have to be, because in a game of such magnitude, you can’t let pressure get the best of you. We understood that Australia weren’t going to be happy, that it would be controversial. But again, I was happy with it as I believed in that decision.”