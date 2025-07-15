Yowie on the Loose: It’s Wallabies v Lions week!

Good news for those who haven’t had a gutful of my edits over the last few weeks. Wednesday’s Rugby News sees Wallaby test selections firm up, lineout training thunderstruck!, more from (and on) everyone’s favourite South African coach and some Super Teams’ recruitment for 2026.

Lynagh to be Wallaby 10 for Lions test opener

Tom Lynagh converts

PlanetRugby reports that Tom “panty” Lynagh will be the run-on fly half for Saturday night’s Wallabies v Lions belter at Suncorp Stadium. Ben “mullet no sideburns” Donaldson, who took over the fly-half duties in the Fiji test when Noah “box kick it to Fiji” Lolesio went down, will provide cover from the bench. Late call-up James “Angel Face* from Fight Club” O’Connor will miss out entirely this time.

Lynagh is expected to be partnered by Jake “The Animals” Gordon in the halves with “Not Andrew” Tate McDermott on the bench, according to the report. Len “Sticky” Ikitau and JAS Kapital are set to be named in the midfield, with Tom “The Wright Stuff” at full-back and Max “pinned his ears back” Jorgensen and Harry “The Wand” Potter the wingers.

Meanwhile, the Lions are contending with setbacks of their own, with Mack “I’ll bleed you, real quiet, and leave you here” Hansen emerging as a major doubt for the opening Test after suffering an injury after the Lions gave the AUNZ Invitational team both barrels in South Australia over the weekend.

Assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth states that none of the players have been ruled out just yet, with hope remaining around the availability of Hansen and star full-back Blair Kinghorn

(*but without the latest Jared Leto baggage, the GAGR Legal Department would like me to make clear.)

Akka-dakka helps Wallabies train for lineout noise

Pravda reports that the Australian pack was pumping music and “screaming” at full volume during lineout sessions to help prepare for the noise of an expected 52,000 crowd – and their Lions opponents – at Suncorp Stadium.

Itoje has previously come under fire for his set piece gamesmanship, most notably during the 2022 Australia v England series in which he was warned by referee James Doleman for repeatedly screaming during the Wallabies’ lineout calls.

“Especially with these games and the hype around it and the fans, it’s going to be a full stadium and the noise is going to be loud,” Wallabies lock Jeremy Williams said.

“Us as lineout callers, it’s something we have spoken about. We’ve been using music as a tool to kind of try and distract boys from the calls we want to make and applying those little things to help us when we get out into the arena.”

“Bit of everything. Loud screaming, bit of AC/DC … I think it’ll be a great battle out there.”

Rassie covers self in more dignity with shot at Italy. Scott Robertson comments on sharp tactics

RugbyPass reports that South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has gone on the offensive following his side’s antics at the weekend, accusing the Springboks’ opponents Italy of feeding the scrum crooked.

Rugby’s barbecue lawyer unveiled his latest brainchild on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium during the kick-off, where fly-half Mannie Libbok intentionally kicked the ball short to Andre Esterhuizen to force a scrum (albeit Italy ball).

Erasmus entered the storm that he has created online on Monday, posting on Twitter (currently X) a video of an Italian put-in at a scrum with this message: “I guess one can always argue what is against the spirit of the game! Some teams avoid scrums and others make sure they get scrums! Who’s wrong 🤷🏼‍♂️”

“Totally agree like that scrum feed straight to the 8!” he wrote, suggesting Gonzalo Quesada’s side were, in fact, bending the laws to avoid scrummaging against his side.

This could have all been avoided had Italy been awarded a penalty instead, as Esterhuizen was about a metre offside when Libbok took the kick.

Rugby365 have All Black head coach Scott “Gillette Venus” Robinson’s comments on the whole business, including the two instances where the Boks formed a midfield line-out maul from a ruck and scored from it on both occasions.

Robertson said that he had no issue with the Boks’ antics and that he is no stranger to taking advantage of the game’s laws during his playing days with Perpignan in France.

“We did that in my time in France,” Robertson said.

“In Perpignan, we had a hell of a scrum. We kicked it out on the full, and the forward pack just stood behind the kicker. It’s not new, but it shows your intentions, doesn’t it? That’s the great thing about rugby.”

Regarding the midfield line-out maul formation:

“It’s pretty unique*, isn’t it?” he continued. “We’re talking about it, and it’s great for our game.”

“People at World Rugby will look at it and play on. Or do you adapt and change?”

“We have laws, not rules. Rules are pretty clear, yes or no. This is one of those open for interpretation.”

GAGR can only speculate on the whiplash-inducing change of direction the All Blacks will undergo if their head coach likes a bit of on-field law-bending.

[*GAGR confirms to any distressed pedants that, yes, something cannot be ‘pretty’ unique any more than a woman can be ‘a bit’ pregnant. Incoming emails containing the expression “I think you’ll find” will be deleted by AI filter.]

Edmed becomes good bloke. Blyth goes in opposite direction

Angus Blyth pre Dark Side conversion

Pravda confirm that ACT Brumbies have signed Waratah fly half Tane Edmed for a two-year deal.

Edmed has 52 caps for the Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific, scoring 254 points. Edmed made his Wallabies debut against Ireland in the final game of their Spring Tour last year. He will compete with Declan Meredith for a starting berth at 10 at the Brumbies, with Noah Lolesio and Jack Debreczeni set to leave the club in the off season.

Despite being suspected of being a villain on account of the sky-blue jersey, the impending change of clubs means that the Ginger Ninja is probably alright after all.

Conversely, former heroic Reds second-rower Angus Blyth has turned heel and joined the Waratahs, presumably not giving up his seat to old ladies once his bus crossed the Tweed River.

The Sydney-born lock (biggest shock reveal since Empire Strikes Back!) joins the Waratahs after 75 caps for the Queensland Reds ahead of the 2026 season.

Blyth came straight into the Reds system from school, debuting at the end of 2018.

Blyth worked his way up the Reds lock ranks before impressing enough for a Test debut against Wales in July, featuring against Georgia and South Africa.

The 27-year-old was eager to test himself in a new environment and regain his spot in the Wallabies set-up.

“The NSW Waratahs are building a strong squad and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead for 2026 and 2027,” Blyth said. Going on to confirm what most of us suspect about where you need to be to get a permanent Wallaby gig, Blyth added:

“There are big events happening in rugby in Australia…You want to be pushing for the Wallabies. That’s the childhood dream and always has been.”