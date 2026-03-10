Yowie on the Loose: beware, four days before the Ides of March

Wednesday’s Rugby News has a very exciting league recruitment development, the Crusaders have the sh!ts with the Crusaders, and NZ assistant coach chatter.

More league wingers, exactly what rugby needs

26-year-old NSW State of Origin and Kangaroos star, Zac Lomax, signed a two year deal on Monday with Rugby Australia to join the Western Force and could make his debut in Super Rugby Pacific later in March. This is exactly the type of thing rugby needs.

“Zac is a superb athlete with a proven record at representative level in rugby league and we believe he has the talent and drive to make a successful transition to rugby,” RA chief executive Phil Waugh said on Monday (according to The Guardian), as he welcomed the 133-game international winger to rugby union. “He brings a unique set of experiences and skills to our environment and is motivated by the challenge of competing on the global stage.”

This publication assumes those experiences include Mad Monday antics that straddle the line between larrikin team bonding and indictable offences.

Lomax becomes the latest league star lured to rugby after a trio of Sydney Roosters made the jump. A record $1.8m a year contract brought Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii back to his junior code in 2024 while 11-Test Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitwase is returning in 2027 after wowing the NRL as 2025 ‘Winger of the Year’, which sounds like a ‘most improved’ prize in the remedial class. In January, Angus Crichton announced he would join the New South Wales Waratahs next year in what we can only assume is a cry for help.

Lomax’s move to rugby came last year when R360, the rugby competition for people who haven’t heard of the expression ‘due diligence’, dangled untold riches to defect. Despite being one year into a $700,000 per season deal with Parramatta, Lomax backed out in November only for R360 to delay its launch by two years to the complete shock of…..well….probably someone.

This bombshell development left Lomax in limbo. The Eels last week blocked Lomax’s proposed transfer to the Melbourne Storm(s) in the NSW Supreme Court and banned him from joining any of their NRL rivals until 2028. Lomax was spotted at RA headquarters in Moore Park the next day (“Hey, leave the rims on my car alone!” may have been shouted), having visited the Western Force facilities over summer and not recognised the lair of a super villain when he sees one.

Crusaders team cohesion falls to pieces without James O’Connor

Richie Mo’unga goes for the Reds’ member.

RugbyPass reports that the Crusaders tough start to the season clearly has the team feeling the pinch, with tensions boiling over at training on Tuesday. Members of the media were standing on the sidelines, awaiting interviews, when the punches were thrown on the training field.

The two players involved in the fight were prop Kershawl ‘Fairbairn’ Sykes-Martin and lock Will ‘Mother’ Tucker, with captain David ‘Silly’ Havili quick to step in between them. The blows were exchanged during a contact session at the club’s Christchurch base, the imaginatively named Rugby Park.

The Crusaders lost to the Blues over the weekend, dropping them to eighth of 11 on the SRP table with a record of one win and three losses. The week prior, the team looked to have gotten their season back on track with a 43-33 win over the Chiefs in a 2025 final rematch but, clearly, not all questions have been answered. Tuesday’s incident suggests the players are under even more pressure to perform.

Team head coach Rob Penney fronted the media after the dust-up and didn’t shy away from the topic when it was broached, even endorsing it, fostering an edge in the environment while looking to get his squad back into the title-winning form they’re known for. Penney was asked if there was tension in the camp, and responded enthusiastically.

“So there should be,” he said, before addressing the fight directly. “It was a really lovely sight to see, actually. It is a reflection of how much it means. The boys aren’t happy with the performances and the outcomes. Very proud young men are going to come up against each other and create a bit of sandpaper from time to time. But it’s not a thing that is going to affect negatively. We are all over it, the boys are fine.“

“If it’s good enough for the Waratahs to smish each other at training it’s good enough for us.” Penney might have added.

AB assistant coach stability could be handy

Dave Rennie with some “front rower who’s been in a good paddock” looking bloke

PlanetRugby reports that Justin ‘Mesa Boogie’ Marshall says it’s vital Dave Rennie doesn’t endure the same assistant coaching upheaval as his predecessors.

The 62-year-old has been appointed as the New Zealand head coach following the decision to sack Scott ‘Shaver’ Robertson in January. Robertson saw two members of the backroom team depart with Leon MacDonald the first to go after just a few games in 2024. It was then announced that Jason Holland would not remain within the set up upon the expiry of his two year contract. That was reminiscent of Ian Foster’s time in charge with Brad Mooar and John Plumtree being replaced by Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan in 2022.

Rennie is now putting together his All Blacks coaching staff and Marshall cannot understate the importance of getting it right. “In the last eight years, both coaches, Foster and Robertson, have had problems with their coaching assistants. Brad Mooar and Plumtree left through Foster, recently with Leon MacDonald and Holland wasn’t going to extend,” Marshall said on The Breakdown.

“He needs to bring in the synergy and the reliability so that group stays together – they’re tight and they’re together and there’s not people pulling in all sorts of directions.” (like randy teenagers on a merry-go-round) “I hope they really do their due diligence but equally that New Zealand Rugby challenge him to make sure he’s making the right decisions.”

Several names have been linked with Rennie generally looking towards people he has worked with before, including Neil ‘Sgt’ Barnes, Mike ‘Tony’ Blair and Andrew ‘Three Little Pigs Civil Engineering’ Strawbridge, but Jeff Wilson has also floated the idea of bringing in RWC2015 winner Sir Steve ‘Cheerful’ Hansen. With the head coach not taking up the role until the conclusion of the Japan Rugby League One, some of preparation work may fall on his assistants.

“Dave Rennie’s not going to be here for a while. The All Blacks are already behind. They were supposed to have a camp the week after Razor lost his job, so we’re already way behind in our prep,” Marshall added. “Those assistant coaches have to be available and they’re probably going to have to take a camp when Dave Rennie is not here. They need to get going!”

So the delays are the fault of the not-yet-appointed assistants. This publication thinks they should be sacked.