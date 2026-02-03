Yowie on the Loose: beside ourselves with anticipation

Wednesday’s Rugby News sees a bit less Super Rugby TMO intervention (or fewer interventions), law changes to reward sneaky tap-and-go merchants and the RWC2027 draw (mostly). It would take some kind of grizzled club prop to top today’s news round-up this week!

Super Rugby Pacific 2026: TMO to STFU a bit more (and other Law changes)

Stuff.bro.nz reports on a a raft of rule modifications to speed-up Super games. While the international game continues to be plagued by TMOs spoiling tests (who knew?), Super Rugby Pacific bosses remain steely-eyed in their commitment to the guidelines first implemented in 2023 around the role of the off-field official.

In 2026 the TMO will only intervene unprompted if the referee has overlooked an act of serious foul play (yellow card level or above), or a clear and obvious infringement leading to a try.

The assistance of the TMO at any other time can only be instigated by the referee, which both empowers the on-field match officials and improves the flow of the game.

Despite the “TMO initiative” interjections being banned for 2026, the new bonus system for TMO pay is yet to be worked out.

There are also six Law modifications for 2026:

It will no longer be mandatory for the referee to issue a yellow or red card to a player on the defending team when awarding a penalty try. Any sanction will be at the discretion of the referee. (Law 8.3)

Accidental offsides and teams delaying playing the ball away from a ruck will result in free kicks rather than scrums. (Law 10.5 and Law 15.17)

After the referee has called “use it” at the ruck, no additional players from the team in possession may join the ruck. (Law 15.17)

Teams will be permitted to pass the ball back into their half before kicking a 50:22. (Law 18.8a)

Players will be allowed to take quick taps within one metre either side of the of the mark, or anywhere behind the mark, if they are within that two-metre channel running parallel to the touchlines. (Law 20.2)

Scrum-halves must be substituted for a spell in the ice bath after they exhaust a budget of 30,000 spoken words in a match.

“We want to be a competition that encourages quick taps and faster restarts, that cuts down on unnecessary stoppages, and that embraces positive, attacking rugby.” Super Rugby Pacific chief executive officer Jack Mesley said.

“Super Rugby Pacific will continue to work closely with World Rugby and our stakeholders to evolve the game and produce the best version of rugby, and to strongly advocate that the innovations that are clearly working in Super Rugby Pacific be adopted more widely.”

Sully’s favourite thing, “Super Point”, has also been retained, which sees teams contest an extra time period of up to ten minutes if scores are level at full time. The first team to score during Super Point wins the match, even if only one team had possession during extra time. The match is declared a draw if neither team scores during the period of extra time.

At the pointy end of the 2026 season, the highest ranked losing team from the Qualifying Finals will progress as fourth seed, ensuring they play away from home in the Semi-Finals and the Grand Final should they qualify. This would prevent the 2025 situation where the top-ranked Chiefs were defeated in a Qualifying Final but still hosted a Semi-Final fixture the following weekend.

Wallabies v Hong Kong 2027 World Cup opener in Perth

Tatafu Polota-Nau scores Wallabies v Springboks Perth 2017 (Photo Credit: Delphy)

Everyone is reporting an amount or pearl-clutching that the 2027 RWC opening game will not be Aust v NZ in Sydney. Rather it will be Australia v Hong Kong in Perth, the place that sounds like someone being sick.

The SMH are on the case to find out why.

Hong Kong China (23rd on the world rugby rankings) are making their first Rugby World Cup appearance, after qualifying last year as Asian champions, and following the 2023 decision of World Rugby to expand the men’s World Cup from 20 to 24 teams.

World Rugby boss “Check out the Big Brain on Brett” Robinson said the decision to put Hong Kong China under the bright lights of opening night, in a friendly broadcast timezone for Asia, was an extension of the strategy to expand the global reach of the Rugby World Cup, and the 15-man game.

“That decision (to expand to 24 teams) by the Rugby World Council in ’23 was a really significant one, that is all about building and growing the footprint of our game, participation, fans, reach, connection.” Robinson said.

The choice of Hong Kong China for the opener over the aspiring, but far more seasoned, Chile side is curious, however, and the potential for a cricket score win by the Wallabies is real.

Hong Kong China, who have numerous British, Australian and Kiwi expats, have suffered a string of heavy defeats since qualifying. They lost games against world No.20 Portugal and Japan’s “B” team by large margins, while a Brumbies development team also thumped Hong Kong China 63-31 in a friendly in November.

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson, who had said he’d be happy to face the All Blacks first up, welcomed the draw.

“We probably don’t know too much about them [Hong Kong] yet but over the next 18 months we will be watching the games and getting across them, because during a World Cup they’ll be a threatening team,” Wilson said.

“We’ve also been watching some Hong Kong footage compiled by the Wallabies technical analysis team. They have this bloke Jackie Chan who looks like he’s hard to pin down in a tackle, even when its four versus one, and he could be a real handful.” Wilson may have added.

RWC2027 Fixtures

Nathan Williamson has been put to his highest and best use copying and pasting the newly-released World Cup draw for publication. Selected highlights appear below. See the linked article for all 36 pool games in the full draw:

Fri, 1 Oct 18:45: Pool A – Australia v Hong Kong China, Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Sat, 2 Oct 13:15: Pool A – New Zealand v Chile, Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Sun, 3 Oct 14:15: Pool B – South Africa v Italy, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya

Sat, 9 Oct 17:10: Pool A – New Zealand v Australia, Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Sun, 10 Oct 16:45: Pool B – South Africa v Georgia, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sun, 10 Oct 17:45: Pool D – Ireland v Scotland, Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Sat, 16 Oct 13:15: Pool C – Argentina v Fiji, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Tarntanya

Sat, 16 Oct 15:10: Pool A Australia v Chile, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sat, 16 Oct 19:45: Pool F – England v Wales, Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Sun, 17 Oct 19:45: Pool E France v Samoa, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal

Sun, 17 Oct 19:15: Pool B South Africa v Romania ,Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

KNOCK OUT STAGES

Sat, 23 Oct 14:15 Round of 16 (1): 2nd Pool C v 2nd Pool F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal

Sat, 23 Oct 15:45 Round of 16 (2): 1st Pool A v 3rd Pool C|E|F, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sat, 23 Oct 19:15 Round of 16 (3): 1st Pool E v 2nd Pool D, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Sat, 23 Oct 18:45 Round of 16 (4): 1st Pool B v 3rd Pool D|E|F, Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

Sun, 24 Oct 14:15 Round of 16 (5): 1st Pool C v 3rd Pool A|E|F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney | Gadigal

Sun, 24 Oct 16:45 Round of 16 (6): 1st Pool D v 3rd Pool B|E|F, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne | Narrm

Sun, 24 Oct 18:15 Round of 16 (7): 2nd Pool A v 2nd Pool E, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sun, 24 Oct 18:45 Round of 16 (8): 1st Pool F v 2nd Pool B, Perth Stadium, Perth | Boorloo

QUARTER FINALS

Sat, 30 Oct 16:45 Quarter-final 1: Winner R16 (2) v Winner R16 (4), Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Sat, 30 Oct 18:45 Quarter-final 2: Winner R16 (1) v Winner R16 (3), Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sun, 31 Oct 16:00 Quarter-final 3: Winner R16 (5) v Winner R16 (6), Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane | Meeanjin

Sun, 31 Oct 20:00 Quarter-final 4: Winner R16 (7) v Winner R16 (8), Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

SEMI FINALS

Fri, 5 Nov 20:00 Semi-final 1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2, Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Sat, 6 Nov 20:00 Semi-final 2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4, Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

MEDAL MATCHES

Fri, 12 Nov 19:45 Bronze final: Runner-up SF1 v Runner-up SF2, Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal

Sat, 13 Nov 20:00 Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2, Stadium Australia, Sydney | Wangal