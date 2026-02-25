Why RWC 2027 Won’t Start With a Bang (and why that was the point)

Another terrific offering from Ben Casey. Thankyou & take it away Ben.

The Rugby World Cup governing body has released it’s draw, to both criticism and hype. The much-expected hype of a juicy clash between bitter rivals Australia and New Zealand, has disappeared to a questionable Wallabies facing off against tournament debutants Hong Kong / China in Perth.

On paper, it feels flat. Few rugby pundits expected the opener to be all about Australia banking 4 points. It was hoped that the match would be a spectacle announcing the tournament to the rugby world, setting the tone for one of the world’s most watched sporting tournaments. Australia versus a debuting minor, doesn’t necessarily tick this box, and reactions have been, mixed at the least.

This wasn’t a decision taken lightly though. Take away the emotional letdown of what was generally expected blockbuster, and calculated decisions based on current team expectations, and abilities, could reveal some future planning behind the decision.

World Cup Openers have had mixed games, both genuine contests, think France vs New Zealand in 2023, as well as games focused more on host momentum and the ceremony of the opener, say England vs Fiji in 2015. Going back, and remembering rankings at the time, there as been some mismatches, but none where the gap was so noticeable as Australia vs Hong Kong Japan.

This matters because the opener is about more then the host nation. Casual watchers are more likely to tune in during World Cups, and their views matter. A match that threatens to be one- sided by halftime risks lessening the contest in both casual and die-hard fans alike.

Biggest show in town

The opener has never solely been just about a competitive sugar hit to start the tournament, however. It’s the launch event, and such lends itself to organisers requiring some control over the narrative. Hosts losing early can upset the apple cart of a competition that has put months, even years into planning optimum domestic media coverage, and stall positive coverage, and ticket sales, before the tournament even has a chance to gain momentum. A safe opener for Australia is possibly a necessary evil over a guaranteed contest.

This decision comes into focus when you take Australian rugby context into play. World Cups cannot be taken lightly, especially for a nation under the pump in regard to rugby. A home cup places Rugby Australia under a magnifying glass, something that only highlights Australia’s struggle since the advent of the professional era. Wallabies fans have faced more volatility then certainty. World Rugby’s scheduling perhaps represents a desire to have the Wallabies eased into the tournament. The need to build a positive national temperament and allow the competition to gather momentum is key.

The elephant in the room, that delicate reality, is also in the background of the decision. Opening a World Cup and losing badly against New Zealand wouldn’t just be about a result on the field, it could shape the entire tournament narrative before it had properly begun. A nation that is currently attempting to rebuild interest and credibility, can’t be thrown to the wolves, and nor does World Rugby seem to have an appetite to do so.

Fans though, mainly operate on an emotional level rather then logically. If the opener is more

about saving face and protection, then a contest of champions, first impressions will fall flat.

Dressing up a fizzer of a game as a World Class sporting spectacle, may very much feel like putting lipstick on a pig. A pig at a black-tie event, but a pig nonetheless.

Green & Orange??

What must be taken into consideration though, is the commercial reality of the event. A Rugby World Cup opener in Australia, is expected to sell out. By separating the ceremonial launch from the marquee rivalry, World Rugby is securing two expected sell-outs instead of one, the Perth opener and the Sydney show down against the old foe, those in All Black.

World Rugby believes it strengthens its case with what the fixture represents beyond Australia. Hong Kong China qualifying for their first Rugby World Cup is a legitimate milestone, achieved through the expanded pathways the organisation has spent years promoting. Giving them the opening match is an unmistakable signal that expansion to 24 teams is meant to be visible, not quietly tucked away in low-profile pool games.

The expansion of the Rugby World Cup to 24 teams also gives context to what this fixture represents. The efforts of those who have gotten Hong Kong China to this pinnacle of rugby deserve recognition. The opener provides this recognition. Emerging teams, perhaps a better term then minnows, can hold their head up high in defeat, knowing that the competition and opposing teams are just as proud of them, as they are of having a chance to compete.

The significance of Rugby’s push into larger but underutilised from Rugby’s standpoint is also a key factor. Long a factor in Seven’s rugby, Hong Kong China’s inclusion is a positive step forward for Rugby’s push into the Asia-Pacific market. With the advent of the expanded tournament, compromises perhaps should have been expected. Not every game can be a spectacle of combativeness, but hopefully it can be a spectacle of sport. World Rugby are backing fans will remember a tournament that is unforgettable overall, even if the score wasn’t in jeopardy on night one.

Two sell-out matches for the host nation, Wallabies starting with a win, and growing the game in new markets are honourable aspirations for World Rugby. Whether fans will accept this over a game that speaks to their emotions and passion, only time will tell.