News from the banjo capital of the universe today with ‘Stern’ Vern Cotter announced as the new coach of the perennial underperforming (facts don’t lie) Queensland Reds side.

Stern Vern will take over for the 2027 – 28 seasons with expectations they will finally win something, maybe even the whole competition, thus removing the burden from the Tahs as being the most successful Australian Super Rugby side since 2014 (another fact – two in one article, I need to lie down).

It seems a shrewd signing by the Queensland People’s Republic of Queensland Rugby Union, and one that might finally fix that soft underbelly the Reds have had for a while now. As evidenced by the Force demolishing the Reds pack last week in numerous scrums.

Welcome back, for the first time, Mr Cotter.

Levis: Legends (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Levis fit nicely.

In great news for RA and our 7s ambitions, Maddison and Tegan Levi have signed with RA through to the 2028 LA Olympics (where ICE agents are on standby to shoot monitor many non-American visitors in once place, at one time). Especially great news as gaol ball media reported a few weeks back that the sisters had signed to go to the dark side. Our chances of gold in LA just went up a notch.

In Joe we trust.

Gold rules. Black sucks.

Maybe not exactly what St Joe said, but certainly what he meant when he went on the record to rule himself out of being a candidate for the AB head coaching gig, following on from the recently executed Scott Robbo. Robbo’s only comments since his public beheading has been ‘et tu Ardie?’.

Been a big G&GR pre-season, but I’m ready.

Not long now!

And to finish off the good news, G&GR Daily News will return from next Monday, 2 February. The whole team is back on deck for a cracking year and we also welcome back the Prop Professor, Nutta. Nutta will pen Thursday’s Rugby News while Happyman concentrates on our Talking Teams podcast dynasty. Only a few more sleeps and rugby is back full-time peeps. As my GP said to me recently, ‘the weight is over’.

Hoss – out.