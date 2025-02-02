Waratahs and Brumbies Battle to Thrilling 36-36 Draw in Final Trial Match

In a thrilling final trial match before the Super Rugby Pacific 2025 season, the NSW Waratahs and ACT Brumbies battled to an exciting 36-36 draw in Bowral. Despite the absence of star player Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who was sidelined due to knee soreness, the Waratahs showcased resilience and adaptability. Suaalii, focusing on recovery in Sydney, is expected to resume training after a team bonding camp in Gloucester.

With Suaalii out, Max Jorgensen stepped into the fullback position, while Darby Lancaster took over on the left wing. Head Coach Dan McKellar remains optimistic about Suaalii’s readiness for the season opener against the Highlanders on February 14, emphasizing the importance of rest and recovery.

The match saw the Waratahs lose captain Jake Gordon early on due to a back issue, though McKellar assured it was not a major concern. The game itself was a showcase of strength and areas for improvement, with both teams exchanging tries in a back-and-forth contest. The Waratahs led 21-19 at halftime and extended their lead early in the second half, but the Brumbies fought back, taking the lead in the 62nd minute. A late try by Felix Kalapu secured the draw for the Waratahs.

McKellar praised the team’s effort, acknowledging the need for defensive improvements and smoother attacking plays. He highlighted the energy and commitment of the players, despite limited preparation time. The match, attended by around 4,000 fans, was celebrated as a vibrant community event, embodying the spirit of country rugby and inspiring future generations.

