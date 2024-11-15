Close Menu
Rugby

Wallaby Team Announced

HossBy 5 Comments
'I shoulda stayed un Unzudd' Getty Images

Wallabies team to play Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday November 17 at 4:10pm GMT/3:10am AEDT (Monday)

1.⁠ ⁠Angus Bell (33 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby

2.⁠ ⁠Matt Faessler (13 Tests) – USQ Saints

3.⁠ ⁠Allan Alaalatoa (c) (77 Tests) – West Harbour Juniors

4.⁠ ⁠Nick Frost (22 Tests) – Hornsby Lions

5.⁠ ⁠Will Skelton (30 Tests) – The Hills Sports High School

6.⁠ ⁠Seru Uru (1 Test) – Wests Bulldogs

7.⁠ ⁠Fraser McReight (23 Tests) – Albany Creek Brumbies

8.⁠ ⁠ Rob Valetini* (49 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club

9.⁠ ⁠Nic White (70 Tests) – Maitland Blacks

10.⁠ ⁠Noah Lolesio (26 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings

11.⁠ Max Jorgensen (4 Tests) – Balmain Wolves

12.⁠ ⁠ Samu Kerevi* (49 Tests) – Souths Magpies

13.⁠ ⁠ Len Ikitau (36 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings

14.⁠ ⁠Andrew Kellaway (36 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby

15.⁠ ⁠Tom Wright (34 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles

Substitutes

16.⁠ ⁠Brandon Paenga-Amosa (17 Tests) – Southern Districts

17.⁠ ⁠James Slipper (141 Tests) – Bond Pirates

18.⁠ ⁠Zane Nonggorr (8 Tests) – Gold Coast Eagles

19.⁠ ⁠Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (37 Tests) – Randwick

20.⁠ ⁠Langi Gleeson (11 Tests) – Harbord Harlequins

21.⁠ ⁠Tate McDermott (38 Tests) – Flinders Rugby Club

22.⁠ ⁠Ben Donaldson (14 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles

23.⁠ ⁠ Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (1 Test) – The King’s School

*denotes 50th Test

