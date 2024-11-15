Wallaby Team Announced

Wallabies team to play Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday November 17 at 4:10pm GMT/3:10am AEDT (Monday)
1. Angus Bell (33 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby
2. Matt Faessler (13 Tests) – USQ Saints
3. Allan Alaalatoa (c) (77 Tests) – West Harbour Juniors
4. Nick Frost (22 Tests) – Hornsby Lions
5. Will Skelton (30 Tests) – The Hills Sports High School
6. Seru Uru (1 Test) – Wests Bulldogs
7. Fraser McReight (23 Tests) – Albany Creek Brumbies
8. Rob Valetini* (49 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club
9. Nic White (70 Tests) – Maitland Blacks
10. Noah Lolesio (26 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings
11. Max Jorgensen (4 Tests) – Balmain Wolves
12. Samu Kerevi* (49 Tests) – Souths Magpies
13. Len Ikitau (36 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings
14. Andrew Kellaway (36 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby
15. Tom Wright (34 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles
Substitutes
16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (17 Tests) – Southern Districts
17. James Slipper (141 Tests) – Bond Pirates
18. Zane Nonggorr (8 Tests) – Gold Coast Eagles
19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (37 Tests) – Randwick
20. Langi Gleeson (11 Tests) – Harbord Harlequins
21. Tate McDermott (38 Tests) – Flinders Rugby Club
22. Ben Donaldson (14 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles
23. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (1 Test) – The King’s School
*denotes 50th Test