Twos-day Rugby news

26 August 2025

Good morning team, and welcome to another edition of rugby news, brought to you on a twos day, recognising that both the Wallabies and the Waratahs played on the weekend, and hence it feels like a twos day news. And yes, I recognise it is a simple play on words, I have borrowed it from a Winnie the Pooh story, so I can’t take too much credit.

As always, when there are international matches on, there is plenty of news going around from our women’s and men’s international camps, Hospital Cup news from Brisbane, some Wallaby player ratings, and some fantasy league updates.

Clinical Wallaroos

The Wallaroos put on a show against Samoa on Saturday night (AEST), piling on 45 unanswered points in the first half and then stretching it to 73-0 by full time. It wasn’t all one way traffic though, with Samoa spending a significant portion of the second half defending in their own 22 as Samoa looked to get on the scoreboard. The Wallaroos defence held firm, and they were able to keep the Samoan team scoreless, but they will need to find a more effective way out of their red zone against the USA and definitely England.

Credit to Samoa though, who stuck at their task, and made the Wallaroos earn the second half points. As you would expect the Samoans brought physicality to the game, and in that respect it was a good test for the Wallaroos.

For the Wallaroos, it was their biggest ever victory, with 11 tries and 9 conversions racked up. Desiree Miller got a hat-trick before half time, Caitlyn Halse (Australia’s youngest ever rep at a world cup) bag a double, as did Adiana Talakai, with Amosa, Chancellor, Karpani, and Smith also bagging tries.

As you would expect, The Aussie backline was too slick for the Samoans and Miller and Stewart had plenty of space to work in, while Halse carved them up through the middle. The forwards got through plenty of work, with Leaney really looking like she’s growing into the leadership role. Miller copped a high tackle (ultimately a red-card to the Samoan), so hopefully she is ok to face the USA this weekend, in what is a critical match. Shout out as well to Briana Hoy, who returned from an ACL injury.

In othe Twos-day news, check out the photo below, courtesy of the Wallaroos and Wallabies, the Amosa siblings both represented their national teams on the weekend, sat in the same place in the team photos, and both scored tries from lineouts, how’s that for a family affair, awesome stuff.

Wallaroos and Wallabies team photos from the weekend.

Close run Wallabies

As Happyman reported on Sunday, and Bris covered on Monday, the Wallabies pushed the Springboks all the way in a close game in Capetown. In a very physical encounter, the Springboks cam out on top by 30-22, and the result is further evidence that the Wallabies are making genuine progress / improvement as they climb back up the ratings slide that have been stuck on for the last 10 years. It seems that last year’s surprise win (only to the soap dodgers) at Twickenham was really a sign of improvement rather than a fluke, and the trend has been reinforced by good results against the Lions and the Boks.

The Wallabies faced plenty of challenges recently, being without their first two flyhalf choices (Noah and Tom Lynagh), and then having more disruption with Tom Wright, and Nic White having to leave the field early, before JAS didn’t return from half time.

In terms of the Wallabies backline stocks, Nick Wasilev covers it over on Rugby.com.au but gee there is a long list of players unavailable for the Pumas in two weeks time.

Likely Unavailable:

Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon, Harry Potter, Tom Wright, Dylan Pietsch

Unsure/Potential Return:

Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Tom Lynagh

Potential Inclusions:

Kurtley Beale, Andy Muirhead, Joey Walton, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Jock Campbell

Available:

Ryan Lonergan, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Corey Toole, Filipo Daugunu, Hamish Stewart

Ryan Lonergan. Surely this guy deserves a game.

That is quite some list of unavailable players, and if Tate, JAS, Nic White, and Tom Lynagh are able to return from head knocks, then there will be less disruption, but we really could use a fullback in the squad, so I would have thought that Muirhead, Campbell, or Mac Grealy would be looking at at a call up. We will see.

As with everyone else, I hope that Tom Wright is getting all of the support he needs and can make a full recovery, it’s been wonderful to watch him play this year for the Wallabies.

Forwards updates.

The Forwards also have their fair share of injuries, with regular Wallabies Matt Faessler, Allan Alaalatoa out with longer term injuries, along with Massimo De Lutiis, Charlie Cale, Luke Reimer, Lachlan Lonergan, Liam Wright, Blake Schoupp, and Harry Johnson-Holmes.

Those guys are joined on the unsure / potential return list by:

James Slipper, Harry Wilson, Taniela Tupou, Isaac Aedo Kailea, and Nic Dolly.

Potential Inclusions:

Charlie Gamble, Seru Uru, Josh Canham

Available:

Josh Nasser, Billy Pollard, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Aidan Ross, Tom Robertson, Rhys van Nek, Angus Bell, Nick Frost, Will Skelton, Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakia-Loto, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Carlo Tizzano, and Rob Valetini

The Wallabies could use this guy on the field. Allan Alaalatoa.

Overall There are still plenty of good players to select from however Argentina will be buoyed by their recent first ever home win against the kiwis on the weekend, and will be looking to inflict more pain on Australia after their record breaking 67-27 win over the Wallabies last year at the Elephant Graveyard. (It was a record loss for Australia after they lead 20-3 at one stage).

From those of us at GAGR who enjoy watching the Wallabies play, good luck to all of the injured players with your recovery and rehab, and we hope to be watching you again soon.

Brisbane Club Results

In what shapes to be a massive weekend of rugby at Ballymore, the Brisbane club rugby season grand finals will be played. The schedule of games is shown in the images below with Brothers having a cracking season and they will appear in 6 grand finals including the men’s first, second and third grade finals. Bond.

Good luck to all of the teams, hopefully the weather is like it was last weekend and the games are competitive and

Wallabies Player Ratings.

It’s a Tuesday following a Wallabies match, so let’s jump into some player ratings. As usual, we’ll use the G&GR scoring system.

10 – A legendary performance to go down in the history books

9 – Outstanding performance: Man of the match shoo-in

8 – Excellent all-round game

7 – Good game with a few sparkles

6 – Solid performance

5 – Average – a pass mark

4 – Below par

3 – Had a bad game

2 – Tell your story walking pal

1 – A complete joke

0 – Didn’t make it on, or no meaningful involvement

Wallabies vs Springboks – second test vs South Africa

Tom Robertson – Did his job at scrum time and made his tackles around the field. A real meat and potatoes sort of performance. 6 Billy Pollard – The Wallabies lineout went ok (12 from 14) and the scrum went ok as well. Overall good game from Pollard. 6 Taniela Tupou – dislocated his little finger in a carry, and looks to be regaining some form through the international season. Solid at scrum time after an earlier penalty in the first half. 5 Nick Frost – Another 80 minute performance from the big man, with plenty of work in tight, lineout wins, carries, and tackles. A real mainstay of the Wallabies forward this year. 7 Will Skelton – A heavy tack might have slowed the big man down, but he still made his presence felt. Draws players to him in attack and defence. 6 Tom Hooper – Played 74 minutes and was very good, matching the physicality of the Boks, 7 Fraser McReight – Became the Wallabies 91st Captain, and seemed to have inherited some of Hooper’s obsession with kicking for the corner instead of taking the points on offer. 6 Bob Valetini – Was physical and made ground with some great carries in the second half. Welcome back. 7 Nic White – Went off really early with a HIA. – no rating. James O’Connor – Wasn’ given as much chance to shine as last week, and missed two very kickable shots late (conversion and penalty). Injured his ankle in what could be called a hip drop tackle and maybe due to the injury, he should have given the kicking duties to Edmed. 4 Corey Toole – The speedster ad a good debut, scoring a try, breaking tackles, making a turnover, and almost setting up a spectacular late try, except for an unlucky bounce. I’d give him another go against the Pumas. 7 Len Ikitau – Really impressive game from Fergie, some massive hit ups in the tight, tackles, and growing into a number 12 of stature. 8 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – Went off at half time after failing a HIA. quieter game, not really many highlights. 4 Max Jorgensen – Another strong game by the youngster including another try and lots of hard work. Continues to look threatening, and may take over the fullback duties next game. 7 Tom Wright – Did his ACL in the third minute, so good luck with a full recovery. No rating. Brendon Paenga-Amosa – scored a try and seemed to hold up the scrum. Along with the balance of the bench, went ok against the BOK bomb squad. – 6 Angus Bell – Carried well, and the scrum was solid. He has very good feet for a big man. 6 Zane Nonggorr – Looks to be becoming more comfortable at the international level. The scrum went ok, and he carries and tackles effectively. Jeremy Williams – was on at 47 minutes to replace Skelton. Went well. 5 Nicholas Champion de Crespigny – almost a cameo from de Crespigny, who made it onto the field at 74 minutes. Not much opportunity to get involved. no rating. Tate McDermott – Was on early due to Nic White concussion. Solid rather than spectacular, with one charged down box kick adding pressure. 5 Tane Edmed – Was on at half time to replace JAS. One spectacular catch on a high ball, and deserves another go. Maybe should have taken over the kicking duties, but then again, hard to tell a guy in his 70th test that. 5 Andrew Kellaway – on in the 4th minute after Wright’s injury. Was good throughout, but will rue the late knock on from a poor JOC pass, that ultimately led to the winning Bok try. Looks to have regained some pace through the year. 6

Fantasy update

Well not really, as usual, I forgot to change my side for the second game, so only scored 277 points in the second round, for a total of 721 points leaves me in 24th place on the GAGR ladder. The top 10 of the GAGR ladder is below.

That’s a wrap.

Well that’s it for me for today, as always, thanks for reading this far, and look forward to the comments section, though I have a busy day of workshops, so will leave it up to you all to keep the chat going