Tuesday’s Rugby News – a wrap for 2025

Tuesday 25 November 2025

Good morning team, and welcome to the another Tuesday News. Cricket may have started, with the first ashes test won and done in Perth, but there is still plenty of Rugby News, World Rugby announced the player of the year awards over the weekend, the Sevens is getting ready to kick off this weekend, England played Argentina, and the Wallabies played on the weekend, so there are player ratings to go through.

World Rugby Awards

Men’s player of the year

Malcolm Marx was crowned the men’s World Rugby Player of the year for 2025. The award was announced on Saturday night in Dublin just after the Springboks beat a card laden Ireland. It’s hard to argue with Marx being named the best player in 2025, and it’s interesting that he is only 31 years old, it feels like he’s been playing at the highest level for ever, and yet, the two time world cup winner is likely to go around again in 2027.

Marx beat out fellow Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Ox Nche, and French flyer Louis Bielle Biarrey.

Breakthrough player of the Year

Fabian Holland was awarded the men’s breakthrough player of the year award, and joins other All Blacks Wallace Sititi, (2024), Mark Telea (2023), Will Jordan (2021), Reiko Ioane (2017), and Nehe Milner Skudder (2015).

Other nominees for the breakthrough player included Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Ethan Hooker (South Africa), and Henry Pollock (England). It is a well deserved award for Holland who follows in a fine line of All Blacks in winning that award.

The men’s awards follow on from the similar women’s awards that were given just after the World Cup in England, as a reminder, Sophie de Goede from Canada was awarded the women’s 15s player of the year, and Braxton Sorensen-McGee from New Zealand was awarded the women’s 15s breakthrough player of the year.

Sevens Season

The Sevens season kicks off this weekend in Dubai with the first round of the Sevens series. The HSBC series is running a condensed format this year, with 6 regular season events that feature 8 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams competing across 2 days, with three post season events with 12 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams.

This weekend’s action will see two pools of 4 teams with the Aussie women facing Canada, Great Britain, and Japan in Pool B, while the men will take on Great Britain, New Zealand, and Spain in Pool B.

Australia will be looking for their fifth successive title in Dubai, having claimed the last 4 including beating the kiwis in the final in 2024. Can Australia carry on with it, or will Jorja Miller and the Kiwis put an end to their run.

The Aussie teams in both the women’s and men’s are listed below.

Australia Women’s Sevens team for 2025/2026 HSBC SVNS Dubai:

2. Amahli Hala – 2 events

3. Faith Nathan – 32 events

4. Mackenzie Davis – 6 events

5. Teagan Levi – 25 events

6. Madison Ashby (c) – 25 events

8. Kaitlin Shave – 8 events

9. Tia Hinds – 20 events

10. Isabella Nasser (c) – 17 events

12. Maddison Levi – 26 events

13. Heidi Dennis – 6 events

22. Bienne Terita – 16 events

23. Ruby Nicholas – 10 events

65. Sariah Paki – 36 events

Australia Men’s Sevens team for 2025/2026 HSBC SVNS Dubai:

1. Henry Hutchison (c) – 59 events

2. Ben Dowling – 21 events

3. James McGregor – 2 events

4. Dietrich Roache – 28 events

7. Josh Turner – 37 events

9. Will Cartwright – debut

10. Ben Dalton – 9 events

11. Maurice Longbottom – 48 events

13. Jayden Blake – 6 events

23. Aden Ekanayake – 7 events

24. Ethan McFarland – debut

33. Harry Wilson – debut

77. Wallace Charlie – 1 event

In addition to the HSBC Sevens, there will also be an Australia A team playing in an international, invitational series in Dubai over the weekend. Waratahs and Wallaroos star Maya Stewart will make her debut in sevens with the Australia A side, who will play games against Belgium, Kazakhstan, China, and Brazil.

England vs Argentina

The English really have turned around their fortunes under coach Borthwick, racking up their 11th win for the year, and having a clean sweep against Australia, New Zealand, and now Argentina.

I watched the mini-match, and England were good, they got out to an early lead, withstood the Argentina counter, extended their lead, and then closed it out (albeit nervously) at the end of the game. England beat Australia by kicking us to death, but played me of a rounded game against Los Pumas with some great running, kicking of course, strong forward play, and some outrageous individual skill.

Argentina did what they do though and hung in the contest, almost managing a comeback for the ages, scoring in the last 30 seconds, kicking a drop goal conversion with 2 seconds to spare, and then playing through more than 3 minutes of extra time. The final play was a lineout deep in the England 22, but England challenged in the air, the ball went to ground, the bounce favoured England, and they secured a good victory.

The game has been marred somewhat by an altercation between Argentinian Coach Felipe Contepomi who took objection to Tom Curry’s late tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia that forced Mallia to leave the field with an ACL injury.

You can all read the articles about a confrontation between Curry and Contepomi after the game, any way you look at that, it’s poor form, and against the spirit of rugby, play hard, but leave it on the field.

I’m not suggesting that penalties and sanctions should be given based on whether players are injured, it should be about the action, and Tom Curry was late in his tackle, very late, both his feet hit the ground after Mallia kicked the ball, so, definitely reckless, and you would expect some contrition for the injury, but apparently not, reminds me of Dan Sheehan and his shoulder to the head of Tom Lynagh.

Anyway, I’m sure KB can give a more complete view of the game, but England are definitely on the up, and are developing a good squad of players ahead of the world cup in 2027.

Wallabies player ratings.

It’s another Tuesday following a Wallabies test match, so let’s do some player ratings.

These are my ratings based on watching the game on Sunday and rewatching the ball in play replay on Monday night. There was obviously some commentary on the match review on Sunday, and in the Monday news which I’ve taken into account. As always, we’re using the G&GR scoring system:

10 – A legendary performance to go down in the history books

9 – Outstanding performance: Man of the Match shoo-in

8 – Excellent all-round game

7 – Good game with a few sparkles

6 – Solid performance

5 – Average – a pass mark

4 – Below par

3 – Had a bad game

2 – Tell your story walking pal

1 – A complete joke

0 – Didn’t make it on, or no meaningful involvement.

Angus Bell – was very good against the French and one of the Wallabies best, making a clean break to start the game, and scoring a try from almost nothing with a 25 metre run for Australia’s second try. 6 Matt Faessler – A good all around game from Faessler, bagging the first try after 2 minutes, a second before half time, and being busy around the field. We did lose two lineouts with Faessler throwing, but the scrum was solid. 5 Taniela Tupou – probably his best contribution in gold this year, solid scrum, a couple of turnovers, and decent hit-ups. 6 Nick Frost – Solidifying his role as the most important lock in Australian rugby, big, commanding in the lineout, and does the hard work all around the field. A massive effort to chase Harry Wilson’s break at 13 minutes but lost the handle on it and a try went begging. 5 Jeremy Williams – Another busy effort from the Western Force star, with plenty of lineout wins and carries. 5 Tom Hooper – Was his usual busy self around the park, plenty of hit ups, and tackling. Copped a yellow card in the second half. 5 Fraser McReight – was replaced after 64 minutes, displayed his usual link play, in close attack, and defensive work, but not the same impact in terms if steals and penalties earned as previous weeks. 5 Harry Wilson – the skipper cops a bit about his post contact metres on tis forum, but the captain had a productive night, seemed to be targeting softer shoulders to run at. 5 Jake Gordon – one of his better games this year, finally worked out how to run, with a combination of quick taps, running in play, and more intent. 5 Tane Edmed – missed a couple of early kicks for goal, and an odd choice to kick the ball out of touch to end the first half. 5 Dylan Pietsch – Seemed to be well controlled / contained by the French. 4 Len Ikitau – was busy and reliable at 12, seemed to lead a more aggressive defensive line throughout. 5 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – couldn’t find a way to get involved in the game, limited carries, and a couple of defensive misreads. Would love to se him in space more often. 4 Harry Potter – Looked to be trying hard throughout the game, but struggled to find a way to be super effective. 4 Max Jorgensen – scored an amazing try after 54 minutes, looks every bit the superstar he is meant to be. 6 Josh Nasser – sored a second half try and worked hard in his time of the field. 5 Aidan Ross – Was on for the second half, and help up his side of the scrum, But couldn’t help his side lift enough in the second half. 4. Allan Alaalatoa – 7A’s was on earliesh (half time) and looked to get involved, but the French ran away with it. 5 Rob Valetini – Like 7As, got a decent shift. Carried and tackled hard. 5 Carlo Tizzano – Was on at 64 minutes, maybe trying to hard to chase the game, gave away an uncharacteristic breakdown penalty. 4 Kalani Thomas – Got 6 minutes at the end of the game. Passing was crisp, he was quick to the breakdowns. 4 Hamish Stewart – Didn’t make the field. n/a. Filipo Daugunu – Got a decent crack, some very good runs and involvement in his time on the field. 5

It felt like we were in the game for about 50 minutes, but then discipline killed us and the reserves and remainder of the starting side couldn’t halt the French momentum, and it was goodnight the fox. My scores reflect that pre and post reserves sort of game management.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

What did we learn in 2025

Tom Hooper had a great season, loads of good involvements, massive work rate and positives involvements in attack and defence. Halfback needs more depth and variety of play. With Nic White out of the picture we still only have limited opportunities to press their wares in 226 Flyhalf and depth. With less pro teams (4), there are less opportunities to pick from with the demise of the Rebels, but some players are putting in great performances. Fraser McReight is in a very good run of form, and making a difference each time he takes the field. Would look good in any world team. We missed Tom Wright at the back. Whether it is in attack or defence, he brings something different to the game each week and threatens the line like no other full back in Australia.

Thats a wrap.

That’s a wrap for 2025.

As always, thanks for making it this far, and thanks for reading throughout the year. It’s a lot of fun to be part of community, whether it’s writing articles, reading the comments, or contributing in the comments section.

It’s been a massive year as a Wallabies fan, a Lions series, the Rugby Championship, and end of year tour to round out the year. There won’t be a regular Tuesday news post next week, but the offer is always there, if you would like to write an article, the team at GAGR would love to post it. Get in touch with Hoss, Bris, or Sully about it.

I’ll see you in the comments today and for the rest of the week.

Cheers

RAWF