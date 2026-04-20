Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Good morning G&GRs and welcome to another edition of Tuesday’s Rugby News, brought to you G&GR style. It was quite the weekend of Super Rugby with more upsets than little Jack Horner had plums. If you haven’t caught up on the weekend’s news you can read Brisney’s excellent summary here. It’s Tuesday, so it’s time for a Wallabies team of the week, some coverage of the Wallaroos game against the USA and some action from the Sevens in Hong Kong. Let’s get to it.

Hong Kong Sevens

It was the 50th edition of the Hong Kong Sevens on the weekend, and to add further importance to the event, it marked the first leg of a three tournament world championship series, South Africa (men’s) and New Zealand (women’s) went into the weekend as favourites after dominating the standings after the six regular season tournaments.

In the men’s draw, South Africa had to break their drought in Hong Kong but, to do that they had to get past Kenya in the quarter finals by 26-22 with the final score coming after full time, then take on the Kiwis in a semi-final, 24-16, before facing Argentina in the final. They dominated the scoring in the final, finishing with a 35-7 victory to be crowned champions of Hong Kong for the first time. The Blitzboks showed a lot of composure and belief to get past Kenya in the quarter final. Kenya really put South Africa under pressure and led late in the game before the Saffas snuck away with the win. It would have been an amazing upset for Kenya, who were excellent, and with a few kinder bounces of the ball could have secured a very famous upset.

Speak of upsets and quarter finals, Fiji, seemingly the perennial champions of Hong Kong ran into Argentina in the quarters and went down 24-17, which was a great victory for the Argies. In the men’s draw, the Aussies went through the pool matches unbeaten but ran into Spain in the quarters, losing 19-7 putting them into a fifth place playoff against Fiji. Fiji were too strong in that one, running out 26-10 victors.

Women’s draw

The Kiwis and the Aussies were the form sides going into Hong Kong and lived up to their star billing. Both teams swept their pool matches, with strong for and against for each heading into the quarters, where they continued their domination.

New Zealand faced Spain in the quarters, winning that one 32-5, before marching on to dominate Canada in the semi-final with a 31-12 victory, setting up another opportunity face Australia in a final.

Australia were also impressive through the quarter final, hammering Fiji 45-5, and then getting it done against France in the semi-final with a 26-5 victory. Along the way, Maddi Levi scored her 259th try, overtaking Kiwi legend Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and moving to second place on the all time list behind another Kiwi, Michaela Brake, who is now only 28 tries ahead on 287.

The Women’s final

The final was a close game with the Kiwis uiltimately taking it out 19-14 to secure their fifth victory against the Aussies after wins in Singapore, Perth, Vancouver and New York. The Aussies were in the game throughout and could have secured the victory if a few small moments went their way.

Credit to the Kiwis, their defence was excellent throughout the game, applying pressure and forcing some key errors from the Aussies. Previous clashes between the two sides have been the Jorja Miller show, but the Aussies did a much better job of containing the Kiwi powerhouse and limiting her individual impact on the game. A player like Miller can’t be kept out of it altogether, and scored the Kiwis second try of the match, and made a key turnover just before halftime.

Shout out to Mahina Paul who scored the first try of the final after identifying a split defensive line near half way then put on the gas to score untouched. Bella Nasser scored a great solo try for the Aussies to bring the scoreline back to 14-7 in favour of the Kiwis at half time.

The second half saw Teagan Levi see yellow for a challenge in the air from the kick off, and the Kiwis immediately went on the attack. Despite some fantastic defence from the Aussies, including a try saver from Heidi Dennis and a clutch turnover to Hinds. The Kiwis did convert the one player advantage though and went ahead 19-7.

Australia did score through Maddi Levi with 40 seconds to go, and were unlucky that the Kiwis knocked on just after the hooter rather than just before. And just like that it was another victory to New Zealand. That’s 9 of the last 10 finals won by New Zealand, and four times running in Hong Kong. It felt like the Aussies are getting closer after a few dominant performances by the Kiwis.

There’s a bit of a lay off for the teams before they travel to Valladolid to contest the second leg of the finals from 29 to 31 May before the final leg a week later in Bordeaux.

The standings in the final series are below.

USA v Wallaroos – Kansas City

After a tough hit-out against Canada in the wet in California, the Wallaroos headed to Kansas City to take on the USA in a double header after Canada played New Zealand. The weather followed them there with tornado warnings throughout the week, and then storms delaying the start of play and forcing the Wallaroos to kick off at about 11:00pm.

The Wallaroos are continuing to build depth in the squad with three players making their debuts against the USA. Congratulations to Dillyn Blackburn, Ella Ryan and Ava Wereta for becoming Wallaroos.

Ultimately, the USA took the match 33-12. The Wallaroos face a long trip and short turn around as they face New Zealand on Anzac Day at Sunshine Coast Stadium at Birtinya.

The USA brought a power game and more physicality to the contest, making ground through the middle with Prop Hope Rogers and fullback Alev Kelter dominating in their carries, and Rogers bagging a brace of tries for her efforts. It wasn’t all one way traffic, the Wallaroos scored their second try through Desiree Miller on 49 minutes to close the game up to a 2 point game (14-12 to the USA) but then the USA took control of the match, capitalising on Australian errors to dominate possession and territory and score tries at 58 and 64 minutes in, before capping it off with a final try in the 80th minute.

It was a good performance by the USA; they brought power to the game, and were more precise when it mattered. Australia were committed throughout, there was some fantastic defence and great attack, but errors and discipline invited the USA into the Aussie half too often. It’s disappointing to see the Wallaroos beaten by the USA and to lose two games on the bounce, but there are positives. The team and squad are getting more time in camp, more games, and are bringing on a host of new players this year after the World Cup last year. It’ll be a big ask to get their first ever win against the Kiwis on Anzac Day,

Wallabies Watch – Team of the week

With the Reds on the bye this week, it’s hard to pick a probable Wallabies side, but let’s have a go. To recap the results, the Force rolled the Crusaders in Perth in an upset, the Brumbies lost at home to Fiji in a massive upset, and the Tahs did enough in the wet against Moana to get a victory and bonus point. So, who made the grade this week?

Tom Robertson – The Force prop continues to put in good performances. Ethan Dobbins – 14 carries and 8 tackles as well as good lineout and scrum work. Misinale Epenisa – The Force prop gets the nod for his work around the ground. Jeremy Williams – Massive defensive effort from the Force captain. Matt Philip – Massive in the lineout, good carries and tackles. Rallied the troops to push away from Moana when it mattered. Angus Scott-Young – A good performance in his Tahs debut. Tackles, turnovers and carries. Carlo Tizzano – Gave away a couple of penalties but pulled off a massive turnover at the death. Pete Samu – Strong stats with carries, tackles and lineout wins. Henry Robertson – The Force #9 was key to their resurgence, continues to impress. Scored a double as well. Ben Donaldson – Kicked better this week against the Crusaders, ran the ball and the Force attack to get them back into the game. Dylan Pietsch – Was good against the Crusaders, scored an important try and set up another. Physical with and without the ball. David Feliuai – Was solid against the Force. Gets the nod on the basis of the G&GR chat group. Joey Walton – One of his best games. Lots of tackling, carries, good choices to pass. Ollie Sapsford – The Brumbies winger puts in good performances week in week out. Sid Harvey – Scored two tries and gets the nod ahead of Tom Wright and Mac Grealy. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – Was good off the bench and the lineout was solid when it needed to be. Isaac Kailea – Busy with carries in his time on the field and got a try for good measure. Harry Johnson-Holmes – Bagged a try in his 100th game Miles Amatosero – Put in the hard yards when he needed to with tackles and carries. Vaiolini Ekuasi – Gets the reward for effort in a good team performance against the Crusaders. Ryan Lonergan – Kept on trying to keep his side in the game. Bayley Kuenzle – Offers versatility, size and pace on the bench. Mac Grealy – Continues to put in good performances for the Force.

Player of the round

Matt Philip – As the captain, led by example to drag his team to the win against Moana.

That’s a wrap.

That’s a wrap for this week. As usual, thanks for making it this far and look forward to the comments section.

Have a great day.