Tuesday 14 April 2026

Good morning G&GRs and welcome to Tuesday’s Rugby News. If you’re new, or relatively new to the site, welcome; if you’re a longer term reader, welcome back. It was a big weekend of Super Rugby and you can catch up on all of the games in Bris’s excellent Monday News here. In addition to the Super Rugby, women’s international rugby kicked off with the Women’s Six Nations in Europe and the Pacific Four in California, with the Wallaroos taking on Canada. We’ll do a light touch review of the Wallaroos game and then, because it’s Tuesday, we’ll have a look at an Australian team of the week.

Canada v Wallaroos

The Wallaroos took on Canada in Sacramento in what can only be described as very wet conditions. A storm and lightning delayed the start for more than an hour and caused the ground to closed to spectators, meaning that the game was played on a wet field in front of empty stands. The Wallaroos made minor changes to the side that prevailed over Fijiana two weeks ago with Kaitlyn Leaney moving from the second row to #6, Michaela Leanord and Tiarah Minns returning to the second row and Georgina Friederichs and Desiree Miller returning at outside centre and wing.

Canada had 15 players from the World Cup squad last year (where they beat the Black Ferns and finished second) so it was always going to be a tough ask for the Wallaroos.

It wasn’t the greatest spectacle due to the rain, with standing water in significant parts of the field; overall Canada were better in the conditions ultimately prevailing 24 to 0. It took 20 minutes for Canada to get on the board, with the first try to Julia Omokhuale from a 5m lineout and maul.

Desiree Miller in the rain and wet ground.

Australia had a chance to hit back with Desiree Miller picking up a loose ball and racing away. It looked like she was away but was well rounded by the cover defence, and despite multiple phases within the Canada 22, the Wallaroos couldn’t capitalise with knock ons giving Canada a chance to scrum their way up field through successive penalties.

Credit to both teams who kept trying to play positive rugby. Canada capitalised on field position to score just on half time through Pamphinette Buisa after halfback Pelletier split the Australian defence from the ruck and got inside 5 metres from the try line. Canada took a handy 12-0 lead into half time.

The rain eased up at half time, but the pace didn’t with both sides continuing to play positively despite the water underfoot. Canada were able to dominate territory for large parts of the second half with the Wallaroos forced to defend for long periods after turnovers from Wood and Chancellor, and some resolute goal line defence forcing Canada into multiple errors and relieving pressure. The Wallaroos couldn’t get any continuity, their lineout struggled under pressure meaning that they just couldn’t get out of their own and spend any time in Canada’s end of the field.

Piper Duck put on the biggest hit of the night on Canada’s winger Aurora Bowie after 63 minutes as Bowie took a short ball from her fullback on half way.

As you would expect if you give a quality side like Canada enough time, territory and possession they’ll score, which they did after 66 minutes through Asia Hogan-Rochester, who dived over in the corner after Australia defended a rolling maul and multiple phases of pick and drive. It was 17-0 to Canada going into the last 15 minutes.

Australia’s cause wasn’t helped with replacement hooker Britt Merlo seeing yellow for repeated infringements, and Cecilia Smith suffering the same fate for a high tackle in the build up to Canada’s fourth try and a 24-0 lead with 5 minutes to go.

Despite Australia pushing to have the final say, Canada held on for a good victory. It’ll be interesting to see how they go against the Black Ferns, who put away the USA 48-15 after leading 19-15 at half time.

It was a conclusive victory by Canada, the power and precision of their forward play was the difference between the two sides, particularly the set piece, with multiple scrum penalties, and they took the Wallaroos lineout apart.

It feels like Australia are continuing to improve, and they collectively have a lot less experience than teams like Canada, New Zealand, and of course England. The Wallaroos will face the USA in Kansas City next week, and will keen to bounce back and continue their recent dominance over the Americans.

Wallaby watch – team of the week

Wallabies Watch



Three of the Australian Super Rugby teams were in action on the weekend, with the Tahs having a bye, so I can’t be accused of bias with no Waratahs making it into the team of the week. Three different types of games by the Aussie sides on the weekend with the Brumbies grinding out a win against the Highlanders, the Force losing a close game in Fiji and the Reds getting the chocolates in a thriller against the Crusaders despite wasting about 300 try scoring opportunities along the way. So, who made the team of the week?

Sef Fa’agase – Part of a very dominant Force front row. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – The Force hooker was good, the Force front row dominated the Drua. Misinale Epenisa – The Force prop dominated his opponent and scored a try for good measure. Nick Frost – The big Brumbies lock played the full game, put in hard work all around the field including tough work in tight Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Lukhan got stuck in in a physical game with hard carries and strong defence. Rob Valetini – Continues to be good on a weekly basis, put in a big shift against the Highlanders. Has an amazing ability to make ground in close. Fraser McReight – Scored a try and had a busy night with turnovers and nice interplay with Harry Wilson Vaiolini Ekuasi – The Force #8 was good against the Drua, shades Wilson despite Wilson’s outrageous kicking game. Ryan Lonergan – Played big minutes, again, and drove the Brumbies around the field and scored a try in his 100th game. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Played the second half after Carter Gordon went off injured and controlled the game well. Ran the ball well, defended hard and stuck his head into breakdowns. Tim Ryan – The Junk Yard Dog was very good against the Crusaders, defended well, showed great pace in attack and took over at fullback from Jock Campbell with aplomb. Hunter Paisami – Was good against the Crusaders, defended hard, ran well and made good choices in attack. Josh Flook – Was at his elusive best with the ball in hand and controlled the defensive line against the Crusaders. Filipo Daugunu – A vintage performance in his 100th game. Was involved in everything, led the attacking, defended hard and threatened turnovers throughout the game. Jock Campbell – Went off with a HIA in the second half but was good when on the field. His goal kicking was excellent. Billy Pollard – Gets the nod ahead of the Reds hookers who struggled with lineout work all game. Aidan Ross – Worked hard around the field, though the scrum struggled at times against the Crusaders. Allan Alaalatoa – Welcome back to 7As as he put in a solid effort. Jeremy Williams – The Force captain was good and scored a try as well as dominating in the lineout. Joe Brial – Another good performance by the Queenslander, got stuck into the tough work, seemed to battle with a knee complaint but stayed on the field and made a big contribution. Luke Reimer – The Brumbies reserve forward has been good every week, scored the winning try against the Highlanders. Kalani Thomas – Was one of his best performances against the Crusaders, gets the bench sport ahead of his team mate Werchon who was very good. Isaac Henry – Got some important game time with Jock Campbell off the field, defended and attacked well.

Looking at the split of players, might be a bit harsh on the Force who went very close in Fiji.

Player of the Round

Filipo Daugunu. The Reds winger was involved in everything on the weekend, topped the tackle count, and his workrate of the ball is exceptional.

Filipo Daugunu – courtesy of the Qld Reds.

That’s a wrap

That’s a wrap for this week, as always, thanks for making it this far, and I look forward to hearing about how you agree with the team of the week in the comments section.

Cheers

RAWF