Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday 7th March 2026

Good Morning GAGR’s, welcome to Tuesday after the Easter long weekend. Bris covered all of the weekends games in the Monday News which you can catch up on here if you missed it yesterday. It was a shorter weekend of games, however three of the Aussie sides were in action so we will have a look at a team of the week / wallabies watch, and then some general news.

Wallaby Watch – Aussie team of the Week.

Wallabies Watch



With the Force dominating the Reds at Suncorp, and Waratahs getting belted by the Chiefs in Hamilton, there were some different players putting their hands up this week. I’m only naming players that are Wallabies eligible in the team of the week, so despite Molina’s heroics, he won’t feature below. So let’s get into it.

Aidan Ross – Made tackles, hit rucks, and Reds scrum had some early dominance. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – The former Red had a great night out, scoring a try, and getting a couple of turnovers. Nick Bloomfield – Along with Ross, had the Reds scrum going well early with penalties. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – One of the few Reds Players to make a difference with carries, and tackles Darcy Swain – Good lineout work, and good presence around the field. Nick Champion de Crespigny – Back to the form that saw him earn a Wallabies call up last year. Captained the side to a very good victory and threw the last pass for Grealy’s try. Fraser McReight – Gets the nod ahead of Gamble. Not a vintage performance, and assuming that Jack Daly isn’t eligible. Vaiolini Ekuasi – The type of performance that we have been wanting to see more of from Ekuasi. Henry Robertson – Outplayed his reds opponents, and with Ben Donaldson, threatened the line, and his passing and kicking were very god. Ben Donaldson – Controlled the game well for the Force, good option taking with run / kick / pass, and his goal kicking is a real bonus. Max Jorgensen – Was a standout for the Tahs with good defence as well as threatening with the ball in hand. Bayley Kuenzle – Was very good in his return to the centres. Carried strongly, and got a couple of turnovers. Josh Flook – Get’s the nod ahead of George Bridge this week as the Kiwi isn’t eligible. Ran a great line to make the break to set up Filipo Daugunu’s later try. Darby Lancaster – Didn’t get to play the full game after injuring his right leg while scoring a very good try. Was good in the 50 minutes he played. Mac Grealy – Was very good in his return to Suncorp, scoring a try and putting his hand up as a second playmaker throughout. Matt Faessler – Good to see Faessler back and earning his 50th cap, would have been better if it was in a winning team though. Sef Fa’agase – the Force scrum got better later in the game. Harry Johnson-Holmes – Made plenty of hard carries close to the line and improved the scrum. Matt Philip – A tough night out for the Waratah’s captain, but kept putting his hand up for work. Pete Samu – Scored the Waratahs second try and is putting together good performances this year. Kalani Thomas – Was one of the Reds better performers, good passing and awareness to take the quick tap to set up Joe Brial’s try. Hamish Stewart – another good performance by Stewart against his old club. Got a late call up with Zac Lomax not able to make the bench. Andrew Kellaway – Seemed to go ok for the Tahs in a well beaten side.

Player of the Round

Ben Donaldson – Really controlled the game, took the line on, and made the most of his head to head opportunity with Carter Gordon. Of course it’s easier when you team is going well.

Ben Donaldson – Picture courtesy of Rugby Australia.

Wallaroos Watch

The Wallaroos will take on Canada on Sunday (12th April) at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, California. It’s a replay of the Quarter Final from last year’s world cup, where Canada put Australia to the sword on their way to a Semi Final victory over New Zealand, before falling at the final hurdle against England in the final.

It’s a tough assignment for the Wallaroos who are bringing on some new players in the first year of a world cup cycle, but it will be great to see them get stuck in and see how far they have progressed against the Canadians. The Wallaroos game follows the earlier game between New Zealand and the USA.

The teams haven’t been announced yet, but really looking forward to the game on Sunday.

Week two of the tournament (18th April) will see the teams move onto Kansas City for another double header with New Zealand Playing Canada, and the USA hosting Australia.

Week three (25th April) sees the USA and Canada heading to Chicago, while the Wallaroos and Black Ferns will head to the Sunshine Coast for an Anzac Day test at Kawana Waters Stadium.

That’s a wrap.

That’s it for me this week, for those of you having the week off to maximise the Easter break, for those of you who will be heading to work, travel safely and hopefully hear from you in the comments.

Cheers