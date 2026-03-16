Tuesday’s Rugby News

17th March 2026

What a weekend

Good morning GAGRs and welcome to another Tuesday. If you are new to the site, welcome, if you are a regular, welcome back, it’s great to have all of you here.

It was a massive weekend of rugby with the 6 Nations wrapping up, and a full round of Super Rugby played. If you are looking for a recap, then you can head on over to Monday’s news by BLL here. It was Bris’s 100th artcle, well done Bris. Incidentally that’s the same score I had at Golf on Saturday (hmmm).

It’s a Tuesday following a Super Rugby weekend, so we will go through a RAWF team of the week, but before that an update on the Sevens from New York, and some thoughts about the coverage of the try / no try decision in the Reds victory over the Waratahs.

New York Sevens

Australia and New Zealand met in the Women’s Cup final for the 6th time this year. Going into the match, the kiwis held the advantage 4-1, and the Aussies were looking to right the scales a bit.

It was a cracking match, with the Aussies getting out to a 14 to 5 half time lead and scored first in the second half to take what looked like a match winning 21 to 5 lead after 9 minutes. But New Zealand haven’t won 4 finals by accident and they were excellent. They hit back almost immediately on 10 minutes get the score back to 21-10. Australia should have still been in control, but New Zealand turned their defence into a weapon, shutting down the Aussies, and strangling them into making mistakes. A turnover penalty to Jorja Miller, led to a try to Keley Teneti, and then they strangled the Aussies from the kickoff again for a turnover, and then Katelyn Vahaakolo scored and Risi Pouri-Lane converted (for the first time that game) for the Kiwis to take the win, and a 5-1 record for the year.

The Aussie men’s team finished 4th after losing the playoff match to Argentina, and South Africa edged Fiji 10-7 in the final. The men’s final was an amazing spectacle of pace, defence, and small moments that gave the South African’s the edge. The Aussie men did beat the Blitzbok in the pool matches, but couldn’t carry that into the finals.

The win sees South Africa take a narrow lead over Fiji in the season standings, while the kiwis have a commanding lead on the Women’s ladder.

Sevens standings.

When is a try not a try

When the Tahs put the ball on the sideline in goal of course.

There is a lot of conjecture, controversy even about the Waratahs no try to Tristan Reilly in the late Stages of the match. Maybe it’s easy for me as a Reds fan to say the next bit, but it feels disappointing for media outlets including the SMH, and host broadcaster to jump onto criticising the referee team, rather than supporting the idea of accepting decision and moving on, we hear about examples every week of abuse towards match officials, and the coverage by media outlets about it doesn’t help.

It would be great if the media folk, who are ex players, said something like, “look at the end of the day, it’s complex, the referees made a decision and we should accept it and move on”.

Hopefully, seeing as how Super Rugby have come out and released a statement saying the refs are wrong, the position will be clear for future examples of that type of grounding.

Anyway, I think Karl is going to cover it with the help of his white cane and guide tomorrow, which should be entertaining.

Wallaby Watch – Aussie team of the week.

All of the Aussie teams were in action on the weekend, with only the Reds on the good side of the win/loss ledger, but there were plenty of good performances from Aussie players so let’s have a look at a team of the week.

Tom Lambert – with his front row partners, had the edge over the Reds at scrum time. Josh Nasser – Showed his class with his lineout work, footwork, and defensive efforts. Daniel Botha – along with Tom Lambert, really pushed hard (was going to say stood up at scrum time, but even I know that is a penalty) and put pressure on his more fancied, and credentialled, rival front row. Jeremy Williams – was instrumental in sparking a Force comeback, winning the ball for the Force’s second try, and then showing great footwork at the line to put FaiFua over for their third try. Lukhan Salakai-Loto – The Reds big man seems to be relishing his role as a team leader and got though heaps of work against the Tahs. Joe Brial – gets the nod over Halaholo due to the Reds getting the victory. Carlo Tizzano – another very good performance from the Force star, no tries this week, but got through plenty of work and was one of the Force’s best Rob Valetini – played his 100th game, congrats, and was really good in Fiji with plenty of carries, violent collisions, and good defence. Kalani Thomas – Gets the nod due to the Reds winning and for being part of the bench team that improved the quality, and pace of the game. Carter Gordon – Really grew into the game with a commanding second half and two tries. Showed great pace for his second try, running it in from half way. Filipo Daugunu – Wore 14 on the weekend, but was excellent, ran strongly, tackled well, and set up Isaac Henry’s try with vision, footwork, and pace to break the line before throwing a great pass. Isaac Henry – One of his best games in a Red’s Jersey, big, physical, fast. Ran good lines, hit the defensive line hard with the ball in hand, and hit had in defence. Scored the go ahead try as well. Tristan Reilly – shades Josh Flook for the starting spot in his first Super Rugby start at 13. Led the defensive line, tackled hard, ran great lines, and almost scored a great try. Darby Lancaster – scored a double against the Canes, and was very good. Elusive and looked like he was making things happen. His in and away for his first try was excellent. Jock Campbell – The Reds fullback was very good, elusive with the ball in hand with pace and footwork. Seems comfortable stepping into the playmaker role to provide cover when required. As a small criticism, his kicking for touch left a bit to be desired, but his covering tackle on Reilly for the no try ruling was excellent. :) Richie Asiata – similar to Kalani Thomas, gets the nod for lifting the Reds when he came on, carries, defence, and shored up the scrum. Tom Robertson- Started for the Force and was good to start the game. Zane Nonggorr – for a big man, he is athletic around the field and works hard off the ball. Matt Philip – put in a big shift and delivered a genuine locks performance. Clem Halaholo – was one of the Tahs best on the night. Ryan Lonergan – improved the Brumbies when he came on and scored a good try. Ben Donaldson – Put in a good performance for the Force, and threatened the line when carrying. Max Jorgensen – Set up a try with a kick and chase, and was dangerous when he did get the ball.

Player of the Round

Carter Gordon – Flash was very very good against the Tahs, playing big minutes and really steering the Reds home in the second half. Scored a double with some super skills to catch a bouncing ball on the half volley, and then genuine pace to make a break and run away from Harry Potter to score. Didn’t kick for goal, or for the line from penalties, which may count against him come Wallabies selection time.

Carter Gordon scores a try against the Tahs at Lang Park.

That’s a wrap

That’s it for me today, thanks for making it this far and look forward to the comments section.