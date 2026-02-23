Tuesday 24 February 2026

Good morning G&GRs and welcome to another Tuesday’s Rugby News. It was quite a festival of rugby over the weekend, in case you need a recap look no further than Bris’s massive Monday news article here. If you’re new to Tuesday’s news, welcome, if you’re returning, welcome back.

Mixed results for the Aussie sides over the weekend. The Waratahs got the job done against the Drua, the Force got rolled by the Blues and the Brumbies belted the Crusaders in Christchurch. It’s Tuesday, so we’ll do an Aussie team of the week, and then have a look at some general news from around the place.

Wallaby Watch – Aussie team of the week

Three of the Aussie sides were in action on the weekend, with the Reds having an early season bye to regroup after the Waratahs pulled their pants down in week one. Hopefully the Reds trained well and come out firing this weekend. But without further rambling, let’s get into our team of the week.

James Slipper – in his 200th test, Jimmy Slips held up his side of the scrum, got around the field, hit rucks, scored a great support play try, and copped a massive hit in a ruck for his troubles. Billy Pollard – had to contend with the wind and the Crusaders in Christchurch. Lineout wasn’t perfect, but it was tough conditions. Dan Botha – the unheralded Tahs front row are getting it done this year. Matt Philip – captained the Tahs to a good victory, and gave them some very important early momentum. Cadeyrn Neville – an effective locking pair with Shaw, was productive in his hour on the field. His break and offload for the Slipper try was excellent. Bob Valetini – a big physical presence, carried hard, often from a standing start, and was a rock in defence. Hopefully he can stay injury free and continue to build into it. Charlie Gamble – a very good performance from Gamble, including scoring a great try through the middle in the first half. Charlie Cale – another great performance from Cale in an all time Brumbies performance. Got through the tough work and scored two tries that required athleticism, power, pace and skill. Backed up a dominant performance in round one. Ryan Lonergan – a commanding performance from Lonergan, took good options and kicked extremely well in tough conditions. Declan Meredith – another good performance from Meredith, backed up well after a good first week. Took good options to run, pass and kick, defended well, including desperate chasing to cover half gaps. Max Jorgensen – a solid game, another two tries including a filthy effort to beat his opposing winger in no space down the sideline. David Feliuai – becoming an effective centre pairing with Pritchard. Made the Crusaders work hard for metres through the midfield. Kadin Pritchard – has been stepping up with Ikitau playing overseas. He’s a big unit, looks fast, tackles well and his timing to pause and be patient with the Meredith chip kick was all class. Ollie Sapsford – gets the nod ahead of Corey Toole because Toole played 11 on the weekend. Ollie was very good on the wing, carrying strongly and defended well. Andy Muirhead – a great performance by Muirhead, took good options, got involved to give the Brumbies momentum, and scored a very important try early in the game to level the scores. Ethan Dobbins – it’s hard to compare the effort against the Drua and Crusaders. Another good game from Dobbins as part of an unheralded front row. Tom Lambert – part of a Waratahs front row that is going better than some pundits would’ve expected. Harry Johnson-Holmes – held up the scrum on his ball, and got a try for efforts in carrying. Lachlan Shaw – played the full game and was effective throughout against the Crusaders. Carlo Tizzano – did his best to keep his team in the fight, including scoring another try for the Force. Teddy Wilson – gets the nod as the reserve half, added pace to the game against the Drua. Ben Donaldson – did a good job for the Force against the Blues. Has the versatility to be a good bench option. Corey Toole – was very good, and his try was pure pace, with some skill and deception thrown in for good measure.

Player of the round – Andy Muirhead, just gets it ahead of Ryan Lonergan, and Charlie Cale who both backed up strong early season performances.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

Queensland Reds updates

The Reds didn’t play this week but announced a couple of re-signings, with the impressive centre Dre Pakeho re-signing though 2028, adding some stability in midfield.

Joe Brial also re-signed through 2028, which is great news for the Reds, as Brial has been good for the Reds this year filling in for Harry Wilson. Joe looks to have plenty of upside left in his game.

Speaking of the Reds, they’ll be in action on Friday for their first home game of the season when they host the Highlanders at Suncorp Stadium. They’ll need to lift after they were outplayed by the Waratahs in week 1 before the bye.

Wallaroos to host Black Ferns on Anzac Day

Sunshine Coast Stadium will host the evening Test between the Wallaroos and the Black Ferns as part of the Pacific Four series, the first played between the two sides on Anzac Day. It’ll be the Wallaroos fourth test of the year after games against Fijiana in Canberra (27 March), and Canada and the USA in a two game tour to the USA (11 and 17 April).

That’s a pretty tough travel schedule for the Wallaroos but, hopefully, they’ll be match hardened and put in a good performance against the Black Ferns. For those of us in the Sunshine State, it’ll be a great opportunity to see the Wallaroos in action against the Kiwis, on a day that means a lot to both nations.

That’s a wrap

Speaking of chocolate, and keeping up the theme of non-rugby topics, what's your favourite type of chocolate? Mine's dark chocolate peppermint frogs from Haigh's.

As always, thanks for making it this far, have a great Tuesday. I have a day full of meetings ahead of me so might not have too much chance to join the comments below the line.