Good morning G&GRs and welcome to another Tuesday's Rugby News. It's great to have rugby back on the TV with Super Rugby kicking off and the second round of Six Nations.

With Super Rugby kicking off, we have a chance to see the Aussie players in action, so today we’ll identify a potential Wallabies team of the week and have a look at the Wallabies test schedule for 2026.

Wallaby watch – Aussie team of the week

All the Aussie sides were in action on the weekend, with local derbies it gave us a chance to see some head to head clashes as well. So without further adieu, here we go.

James Slipper – the experienced Slipper put in a great shift in the heat in Perth, both in the scrum and around the field. Ethan Dobbins – gets the nod for the Brumbies with a 100% scrum success and lineout success. It was good to see Faessler back for the Reds, and Pollard and BPA went well for the Brumbies and Force, so there’s plenty of competition. Rhys van Nek – put in a good shift in the heat, scored the first try of the second half. Matt Philip – gets the nod through workrate, and as the captain for a Waratahs team that showed more spine and intent than recent years. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – was one of the few Reds that played to the standard we’d expect, some dominant carries. Rob Valetini – was dominant and hopefully back to his best after an interrupted 2025 campaign. Fraser McReight – while part of a well beaten team, was responsible for keeping the Reds in the game. Charlie Cale – Cale carried forward the trial form with tough work, as well as highlight reels. His try on the left edge early showed great pace and awareness to beat the cover and score. Ryan Lonergan – kept the speed of play up with his passing, his box kicking was good, and goal kicking is a bonus. Nathan Hastie for the Force was close behind. Declan Meredith – His form for the Brumbies last year was overlooked, but was good again on the weekend, scored a good try in close and showed great pace to score his second. Shades Lawson Creighton, who had his best game of Super Rugby. Max Jorgensen – lived up to his billing and long term contract, looks super sharp every time he gets the ball and his first try was poetry in motion. David Feliuai – part of a dominant Brumbies backline and centre pairing. Didn’t shirk the defensive work either. Kadin Pritchard – Found space as the Brumbies ran away with, and made good choices to set up his outside backs. Ollie Sapsford – Offers versatility and has played across the backline, but was very good on the wing against the Force. Mac Grealy – Was very busy for the Force, stepping in as an extra playmaker, and finding space with ball in hand. Billy Pollard – was in among the grind on a very warm day in Perth. Isaac Kailea – It is good to see Kailea back on the field and playing well after a very mixed year in 2025. He scored a try from close range to put the Waratahs up by 12. Harry Johnson-Holmes – good to see depth in our prop stocks, and hopefully HJH can have an extended time without injury. He was busy in the first half. Miles Amatosero – after making plenty of headlines for the wrong reasons, the big unit is starting to show his all around game. A brain fade saw him dive over a ruck in an attempt to score. Pete Samu – looked fit and sharp for the Tahs in his return to Super Rugby. Nathan Hastie -the Force halfback looked good, accurate passing and kicking and didn’t shirk the hard work. The talk during the coverage was that he’s Wallabies eligible, and was a junior All Black. Lawson Creighton – had his best game in Super Rugby, and can play a number of positions in the backline. Andy Muirhead – continues to be a very good player, good positioning, great support, and some deft touches.

Player of the round.

I’m going with Charlie Cale. Charlie had an all round game plus super pace on the outside to score the Brumbies first, a great work in tight, threw a fantastic pass to Ryan Lonergan for a try, stole a lineout on halftime to shut the Force down, and great game awareness to pinch a second try from a quick tap.

Wallabies 2026

Wallabies tests for 2026 confirmed

Who’s the dude with four arms? They’d be rather handy. Photo: Stephen Tremain

The Wallabies test schedule for 2026 has been confirmed with six home test matches, starting with the Nations championship in July, tests against Ireland, France and Italy before we host Japan in Townsville. Then it’s onto the Rugby Championship with South Africa in Perth and New Zealand in Sydney in October.

The full schedule of Wallabies tests for the year is listed below.

2026 Fixtures

Wallabies v Ireland, Saturday, 4 July at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Wallabies v France, Saturday, 11 July at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Wallabies v Italy, Saturday, 18 July at HBF Park, Perth

Wallabies v Japan, Saturday, 8 August at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashi-Osaka

Wallabies v Japan, 15 Saturday August at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Wallabies v Argentina, Saturday, 29 August at TBC

Wallabies v Argentina, Saturday, 5 September at TBC

Wallabies v South Africa, Sunday, 27 September at Optus Stadium, Perth

Wallabies v New Zealand, Saturday, 10 October at Eden Park, Auckland

Wallabies v New Zealand, Saturday, 17 October at Accor Stadium, Sydney

Wallabies v England, Sunday, 8 November at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London

Wallabies v Scotland, Sunday, 15 November at Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Wallabies v Wales, Saturday, 21 November at Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Nations Championship finals weekend, starting November 27

Random sporting thought for the week

I was watching the winter Olympics and marvelling at how well we do on that stage relative to the amount of snow and ski fields we have in this country. My working theory is that we seem to excel at moguls and aerial skiing, both of which require a fair degree of courage and fearlessness to succeed. Whichever way you look at it, congrats to our successful winter Olympians.

Aussie Olympic medallists 2026. source: instagram.

