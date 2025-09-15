Tuesday’s Rugby News

16 September 2025

It's a more dour week for Wallaroos and Wallabies fans, however Super Rugby Aus kicked off over the weekend, so two of our Australian sides got wins.

Wallaroos out of the World Cup

As usual there is always Rugby news to cover, so let’s get into it, with some thoughts on the Wallaroos campaign at the world cup, including their quarter final loss to Canada, a few thoughts about the Wallabies, and a brief summary of the results of the Super Rugby Aus games.

The Wallaroos bowed out of the World Cup on Sunday morning after being beaten by Canada by 46 points to 5. The result wasn’t really surprising, with the 2nd ranked Canada heavy favourites before the game and living up to that billing.

You have to give a lot of credit to the Wallaroos, they have improved since the last world cup, and are showing the benefits of finally becoming professional athletes, but unfortunately the top teams are also getting better and the gap may not have closed very much.

An exciting thing about the Wallaroos is the umber of younger players in the squad including Desiree Miller (22), Tabua Tuinakauvadra (23), Faitala Moleka (20), and Caitlyn Halse, (18) and the relative impact that those players had on the positive performances of the team. Then add Kaitlan Leaney and Piper Duck (both 24), and Maya Stewart (25) and there is a real core of youth that is gaining experience at provincial and international level and should be featuring at the home world cup in 2029. But Rugby Australia is going to have to find a way to keep them in the game, get them more experience, and then attract more talent to the game here in Australia.

How can Australia strike that balance, more local games will be important, maybe another option would be to encourage and allow more players to get experience in bigger leagues around the world, it has to be good for player development to spend time in different setups, learn a bit about the world, and still be available to play for Australia. The Canadians have had success with combining their 15s and 7s programs, and Australia is starting to see more pay from that with Tia Hinds, and Charlotte Caslick standing out this year.

Desiree Miller scores for Australia in the Quarter Final against Canada. Source: Instagram.

Anyway, what did we learn at the World Cup, the Wallaroos have great skills, fitness, and don’t give up, but unfortunately they ran into two very good teams in England and Canada. Both of these teams were relentless in their defensive pressure, and were able to shut down pretty much every thing that Australia through at them. While Australia have some very good players and can create opportunities, they just weren’t able to change the attacking picture enough to really bother the defence from England and Canada. They couldn’t find an effective way to counter the rush defence of both sides.

By contrast, both England and Canada were able to vary their game and create opportunities to put the Wallaroos under pressure and ultimately score 7 tries each against the Aussies. The difference is full time coaching, experience, and the number of games played against good quality opposition. I really believe that the Wallaroos will continue to improve, and can’t wait it happen.

Until then, congratulations from us here at Green and Gold Rugby for the making it to the World Cup, getting to the quarter finals, and putting in performances that you should be proud of, because we as a group are proud of the way you played. And just as importantly, you looked like you were having fun on tour, and you and your fans / families were wonderful ambassadors for our great game.

The Wallaroos and their Support Crew – Source Wallaroos and Instagram.

Wallabies

There’s been plenty written about the performance of the Wallabies against Argentina on the weekend, and its not really worth going over in any great detail, but what has been disappointing, is some of the negativity in the media following the game, criticising the coach, and young inexperienced players for making mistakes and not being world beaters.

It was Tane Edmed’s turn this week to cop criticism for not being world class in his third or forth test, against a very good Argentian side, just like Tom Lynagh was criticised for his performance last week. We are following a well trod path in Australia of hyping up, then discarding fly halves because they don’t play like seasoned internationals in their first 10 test matches. We’ve done it to a generation of fly halves since Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper, talking them up as the next best thing, and then sending them to purgatory when they slip up, not fail, but just aren’t world class yet. It almost feels like Noah copped the blame for the Wallabies being sub-par across the board a few years ago.

How do we expect young players to grow and mature in the most difficult position on the field, if we don’t offer them support and encouragement. Yes, they should have more time at Super Rugby and more games to grow, but we don’t have that luxury with the current format, so some of that development is happening in test matches. Tom Lynagh wasn’t perfect in Townsville, and Tane Edmed wasn’t perfect in Sydney either, but they will learn from their experiences and should be given more opportunities to improve.

Squad depth and rotation is interesting as well, both LSL and Hunter Paisami looked a bit rusty at times against Argentina, with it being their first games for a while. I can understand the desire for consistency in the match day squad to build combinations, however, that needs to be balanced by having a broader squad of players who play regularly and can slot in when there is injury.

It is also disrespectful to Argentina, who did a lot of good things on the weekend, they kicked their early opportunities, caught every high ball that came near them, hit rucks with purpose and took advantage of our poor discipline. Actually maybe their pressure caused some of our poor discipline, which led to points, and pressure. And, how good was this guy.

Argentina’s Santiago Carreras trusty boot has kept the Pumas in front against Australia in Sydney. (AP: Mark Baker)

So, the Wallabies have two weeks to lick their wounds and prepare for New Zealand, who you would expect would be trying to make a real statement in the next game that they play. It really should be a fascinating test match at Eden Park,

It seems like everyone has jumped on the player ratings bandwagon, and I haven’t watched the game again to do player ratings, so I will leave it up to other judges this week. AllyOz, if you have had a crack at it, please feel free to post something in the comments.

Super Rugby Australia

It was good to see the first round of Super Rugby Australia kick off over the weekend, with the Tahs taking on the Force on Friday night at Pittwater Park, and the Reds hosting the Brumbies on Sunday afternoon at Ballymore.

Tahs vs Force

The Tahs had a tough night out and were soundly beaten by the Force 17-3. It was scrappy and the quality of the regular super rugby players in the Force side was the difference. It was good to see some new players in both teams, and the wider squads will be better next year for the experience. Mac Grealy continued his good form from Super Rugby this year, and was a big part of the reason why the Force got he win.

Reds vs Brumbies

The Reds hosted the Brumbies on Sunday afternoon at Ballymore, and the teams put on a show in the sunshine. The Reds took the win 36-26 including a later try and conversion to take a bonus point away from the Brumbies. Tim Ryan racked up a hat trick including a try down the right side where there just wasn’t room, but he found some anyway. Overall, the Reds scored 6 tries to 4, and there was plenty of attack from both sides.

This Week

Of course, the World Cup moves into semi finals:

New Zealand vs Canada – Saturday 20 September 4:00am, from Bristol

France vs England – Sunday 21 September 00:30am, from Bristol

And the second round of Super Rugby Australia is on with:

the Force hosting the Brumbies in Perth on Saturday afternoon

the Waratahs hosting the Reds in Narrabri on Saturday evening.

Festival of Rugby – Narrabri

Narrabri town centre is set to come to life on Friday, September 19 when the Santos Festival of Rugby launches with a free Street Party for the first time. And what a festival it promises to be with the following roster of action for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, September 20:

· Classic Wallabies Kids Clinic, 12:30pm – 1:30pm

· Queensland Reds vs. NSW Waratahs Women’s Rugby Sevens, 2:00pm

· Queensland Reds vs. NSW Waratahs Women, 2:30pm

· Queensland Reds vs. NSW Waratahs Women’s Rugby Sevens, 4:30pm

· Queensland Reds vs. NSW Waratahs Super Rugby AUS, 5:45pm

Sunday September 21:

· Queensland Country vs. NSW Country, U18 Girls, 9:00am

· Queensland Reds vs. NSW Waratahs Women’s Rugby Sevens, 10:20am

· Classic Wallabies vs. Narrabri Blue Boars Over 35s, 11:00am

· Queensland Reds vs. NSW Waratahs Women’s Rugby Sevens, 12:00pm

· Queensland Reds vs. NSW Waratahs Super Rugby U19s, 1:00pm

If you do get along to Narrabri this weekend, you might run into regular GAGR writer and podcaster Happyman, and watch out for our favourite sports photographer Stephen Tremain.

You can read more about the festival here.

That’s a wrap

That's a wrap for this week, as always, thanks for reading this far, here's to a fun and productive Tuesday, and some great banter in the comments.

Cheers