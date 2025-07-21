Tuesday’s rugby news

22 July 2025

Good morning GAGRs and welcome to another Tuesday news. It feels like a bit of a bonus episode today, start with news out of the weekend, and emerging Lions stories, and we have a game this evening to look forward to. A quick turn around from the weekend that was to the game tonight. So let’s start with the Lions vs First Nations and Pasifika team lists and then move onto some Lions related news and some player ratings for the Wallabies from the Weekend.

Lions vs First Nations and Pasifika

This is what we want to see tonight, though it would be red jerseys chasing.

In what will hopefully be a more competitive match than the AUNZ vs Lions game, English veteran Owen Farrell will caption the Lions when they run out onto Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The Lions will of course field a pretty handy squad as they are all international players, and while there are some new squad members in the team, there is also a big core of players that have been on tour since the beginning, so the locals will have their work cut out for them.

The tourists side courtesy of Instagram is.

The locals have also assembled a good side, and should give a good account of themselves.

Great to see some developing players getting a run with Ieli and Pearce in particular getting to test themselves against some very experienced props. There have been a few calls for LSL to be in the Wallabies squad, I think Daugunu has been excellent all year, and Andy Muirhead keeps on putting in good performances for the Brumbies. And of course there is Taniela, who has been down on confidence recently, gee I hope he goes well.

We saw with the AUNZ match that cohesion, particularly defensively fell short of the mark, so hopefully the coaches, Kefu, Kepu, Tana Umaga, Simon Raiwalui and Glen Ella will have been able to pull the team together.

Lions news

Of course there are plenty of news about the Lions and Australia in the aftermath of the first test. One of the stories on Planet Rugby has cast some doubt about Joe McCarthy’s fitness after the first test, citing a plantar fasciitis concern after the weekend, with Scottish lock Gregor Brown drafted into the squad and onto the bench for the Pasifika game. Any sort of foot injury would make playing difficult, and hopefully it doesn’t develop into a long term injury. Gregor Brown in joining fellow Scots Darcy Graham, Rory Sutherland, and Ewan Ashman in the Lions squad for the game tonight.

Wallabies news

Coach Joe Schmidt will have some choices to make this week with fan favourites Bob Valetini, and Will Skelton likely to be fit and available. Articles on line indicated that Valetini might have been ready to play in Brisbane, but the selectors took the longer term view instead. Personally I think that is ok to be conservative, rather than rush him back to risk being less effective or cop another injury.

It will be interesting to see which way the coaches go when the team is named later this week, my preferred team would be a bit different than Bris’s on Monday.

Wallabies Player Ratings

It is a Tuesday after a Wallabies Test match, so it’s time for some player ratings. These are my thoughts based on hazy recollections from Saturday night, and rewatching the ball in play replay on Stan on Sunday night.

Wallabies doing their post match review.

Just a reminder of the GAGR scoring system.

10 – A legendary performance to go down in the history books

9 – Outstanding performance: Man of the match shoo-in

8 – Excellent all-round game

7 – Good game with a few sparkles

6 – Solid performance

5 – Average – ho hum

4 – Below par

3 – Had a bad game

2 – Tell your story walking pal

1 – A complete joke

0 – Didn’t make it on, or no meaningful involvement

Wallabies vs the British and Irish Lions

James Slipper – Held up the scrum, and the scrum was dominant against the Lions throughout. 5 Matt Faessler – the Wallabies lineout struggled, and a key missed throw in the beginning of the second half led to a runaway Lions try. The scrum was better though. 5 Allan Alaalatoa – earned penalties from good scrummaging, and kept on tackling. 6 Nick Frost – Wasn’t a dominant performance from the big man, but grew into the game, kept on tackling and threatened the Lions lineout. 5 Jeremy Williams – Our lineout struggled, but so did the Lions, and Williams was part of that. 5 Nicholas Champion de Crespigny. On debut he held his own, put one massive hit on Earls or Curry, and will be better for the experience. Expect him to make way for Bobby V this week. 5 Fraser McReight – Made a few turnovers and linked with Wilson a few times. Was one of the better Wallabies forwards. 6 Harry Wilson – Has copped some flak for kicking the ball out after the final hooter, but 8 points down, the most likely outcome was a turnover and Lions try for a more decisive victory. Ran and tackled all night. 6 Jake Gordon – kicking was ok, covering tackles were ok, but the breakdown was a mess, and he struggled to get the ball out quickly enough. Not sure if he ran the ball at all. 4 Tom Lynagh – Missed the kick to touch to end the first half, but otherwise was good. His ability to read the play and get back in cover is top class, and deserves another go this week. 6 Harry Potter – Tried throughout the game, a mis-field led to a 50-22 and pressure on Australia early. Not many tests into his career, and will learn from a tough night out. 5 Len Ikitau – Looks out of place at 12 and isn’t making the most of his season form for the Brumbies. Charged into the defensively line all night. 6 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – Tried to impose himself on the game, quite a few carries, and would mabe be better used on the wing. We will see. 4 Max Jorgensen – Was good with the ball all night, missed a tackle but covered well to stop the Lions try in the first half. Scored a fantastic try. 7 Tom Wright – Was well contained, no rocks moments, but couldn’t find any key diamond moments either. Was solid. 6 Billy Pollard. Upped the energy when he came on. Carried well and continued the strong scrummaging. 6 Angus Bell. Also added running power and kept the scrum going. 6 Tom Robertson. The scrum kept going, can’t remember too much open field play. 5 Tom Hooper – Was part of the bench that got the Wallabies on the front foot. 6 Carlo Tizzano – Scored a try and put in a good shift coming off the bench. 6 Tate McDermott – Added plenty of energy and scored a try that few others could. 6 Ben Donaldson – Was solid after being subbed on for Lynagh. 5 Andrew Kellaway – Got on with 12 minutes to go. Can’t remember too many involvements. let me know.

By comparison if I had to, I would score the Lions between 1 and 2 points higher. At the end of the game, the Wallabies fell short against a good Lions team,

