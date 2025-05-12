Tuesday’s Rugby News

13 May 2025

Good morning GAGRs and welcome to another episode of Tuesday’s news. We’ve just seen off a big weekend of rugby, if you need a recap on it, then have a look at Bris’s excellent summary in Monday’s news here.

There is still a bit to cover today, there is news about a new broadcast commitment for Australian rugby, some interesting musings on international player available, the Australian Under 20s go well in South Africa, and we will have a look at a possible Wallabies team of the week.

So let’s get into it.

Stan steps up for the world cups

Nathan Williamson (former GAGR writer, and now RA comms extraordinaire) reported on Rugby.com.au here that Nine and Stan has confirmed a long-term commitment that will include the 2025, 2027, and 2029 world cups, and will see every Wallabies and Wallaroos match shown live and free on Nine and streamed on 9Now, starting with the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in August.

In good news for rugby fans down under, the deal also includes the U20 Championship, WXV Global Series, HSBC SVNS and Pacific Nations Cup.

As quoted by Williamson, “This landmark partnership is all about reigniting the love of rugby down under. With Nine’s unmatched reach, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage across its broadcast and digital platforms, we are ensuring rugby is accessible to a wide audience and offering a unique and immersive destination for fans in the country,” World Rugby Chair and former Wallaby Brett Robinson said.

“World Rugby and Nine are uniting to deliver unprecedented visibility for the sport and its stars in Australia, ensuring the next generation of rugby fans is inspired by the action both on and off the field,” World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin added.

It’s great news to have a long term commitment with Stan broadcasting Australian rugby games.

International Player availability

A bit of talk today about international player activity including players currently playing internationally, or those players who are heading overseas at the end of the season. Joe Schmidt weighed in on the topic on Between Two posts talking about how players who are leaving this year are ultimately likely to be back in Australia in the future so it might be worth making the most of their involvement now. He did go onto say that if there was a close selection call, then the player who is staying in Australia would be more likely to get picked.

There was also speculation about some other players who are going well overseas, with Pete Samu going well in France, and Will Skelton making a return to playing more minutes in recent weeks. Again courtesy of Nathan Williamson and RA, Joe Schmidt also referenced the players they used last year in the spring tour including Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, and potentially even James O’Connor who is going well in Christchurch.

Will we see Will Skelton in the Wallabies this year? Source: Rugby Australia

Given how tough the Lions series is likely to be, I’m supportive of the Wallabies coaching staff having a look at some overseas players to make our teams as competitive as possible. What do you think GAGRs, who would you like to see joining the Wallabies squad for the Lions series?

Under 20s go well in South Africa

The Australian under 20s have remained undefeated through the Under 20 Rugby Championship after beating Argentina 40-36 in a high scoring game. The Aussies scored 5 tries and were awarded a penalty try, while the Argies scored 4 tries and a penalty try. The game wasn’t as high scoring as the South Africa vs New Zealand game though with the Kiwis scoring 8 tries to 7 and winning 48-45.

In their previous games, the Aussie under 20s earned an extra time draw against the Kiwis, and beat South Africa 29-24. Ultimately the Aussies would finish second behind the kiwis on the table, which is a much improved outing compared to last year when they were winless.

It’s positive signs for the Australian Under 20s.

Wallabies Team of the Week

It is Tuesday, so it’s time to put together a Wallabies team of the week. The task of watching all of the Australian games on the weekend was made easier by the Waratahs hosting the Reds, and the Force, hosting the Brumbies.

As always, these are my thoughts, happy to consider them a first draft, and to take any opinions on why more Reds players should make the field into conssideration.

Angus Bell – was very good again – very consistent and looks dangerous running the ball. Richie Asiata – Had a good game except for his missed tackle on Langi Gleeson that led to a try Zane Nonggorr – Was very active during his time on the park including tackles, runs, and scrummaging. Jeremy Williams – along with Swain, shut the Brumbies lineout down, and made a million tackles Darcy Swain – Didn’t think he was offside in the earlier intercept attempt. Rob Valetini – Continued to bend the Force defensive line. Fraser McReight – Tackles (one miss), pilfers, carries, and link play were strong again this week in a real battle with Charlie Gamble Tom Hooper – Played out of his usual position, but was good. Tate McDermott – The best of the half backs this week, and when he was on, he was the difference between Qld and NSW Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Did enough in the second half with strong running, tackling, and perfect kicking from the tee. The game was even when he came on and he steered the Reds home. Meredith from the Brumbies, and Tom Lynagh also went ok. Corey Toole – the speedster had a great game. Dre Pakeho – moved into his favoured position at 12 and had a good game. Len Ikitau – Shades Filipo Daugunu this week in a close contest Lachie Anderson – Great finish to win the game, but was good throughout including his chase in the 27th minute to win a turnover and set up a first try by Tate. Tom Wright – returning to form, with some very good touches. We probably don’t need to talk about his kick pass to the guy next to him! Josh Nasser – a good hitout and crossed for the score levelling try in the second half. James Slipper – another good performance from Jimmy Slips Tom Robertson – made a million tackles, and kept coming back for more. Nick Frost – Featured in the highlights with lineout wins, tackles and carries, along with the hard work in the full game showing Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Was physical with and without the ball Charlie Gamble – going with a 6-2 bench this week and Gamble earned a spot Ryan Lonergan – edges Jake Gordon for the bench spot this week Filipo Daugunu – was very good throughout and put in the kick through for Anderson to score the winning try. Also tackled well, ran hard, and got over the ball in the rucks.

What do you think GAGRs, I am sure you’ll let me know.

That’s a wrap

That’s it from mee for another week. As always, thanks again for making it this far, and I look forward to the discussion in the comments.

Cheers