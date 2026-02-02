Tuesday’s News – Welcome Back

3rd February 2026

Good morning GAGRs and happy new year.

Wow, it’s only 10 days till Super Rugby kicks off for 2026, so not a bad time to run through the Australian Super Rugby squads, reflect a little on pre-season form, and throw out some predictions for the year.

Australian Super Rugby squads

It seems like there was a lot of movement between the franchises this year as players seek new opportunities in different environments (new coaches, new team mates, new cities). As they say, a change is as good as a holiday, so hopefully it brings out the best in more of our Australian players, including those players who left better teams to go to the Waratahs.

Western Force

The Force have continued to recruit good players and build a stronger roster, with the addition of Sef Fa’agase and Darby Lancaster among 8 new players joining the Force squad this year. They’ve been good in the preseason games, accounting for the Reds and the Brumbies, who they will face again in the first weekend of the season. Will the addition of Nic White to the coaching staff up the Force’s facial hair game, or the referee coaching game?

While they may not have the killer travel schedule they had last year, the Force will still accrue their fair share of frequent flyer points as they traverse this vast nation and the Tasman Sea at least 6 times this season. They do start and finish the season with a block of home games, so here is hoping they can improve on last year’s 9th spot and make their way into the finals.

Waratahs

Like the Force, the Tahs have recruited well and look the goods in the pre-season games, accounting for Qld at Ballymore as by described by BLL yesterday. And that is also building on a compelling performance in Super Rugby AU where they started terribly and came home to win the trophy. Are we seeing a repeat of previous years where the Waratahs were pre-season champions only to fade through the regular season, or is Dan McKellar building something real in 2026?

The Tahs definitely have some star power and their share of Wallabies . Harry Potter joins Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Triston Reilly, and of course Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in the backs. In terms of the backs, the key questions are whether someone can step in and dominate at 10, where will JAS play, and can he start to make a real mark on games. As a Wallabies fan, I hope that one or more of the 10s can step up, and that JAS can live up to the hype and become a dominant week in week out rugby player.

The forwards are stronger with the addition of Matt Philip, Angus Blyth, Pete Samu, and Angus Scott-Young, though ASYs debut for the Tahs will be delayed due to a training ground fight with Miles Amatosero. While it is easy to talk up training ground intensity that lead to the blows, there is still a distasteful element to it, and no doubt fans will be hoping they have sorted out their team spirit and discipline before the season starts against the Reds next week.

Brumbies

It’s the 30th anniversary of the Brumbies entering the competition in 1996, and they have quality across the squad. In the forwards we have crowd favourite and Wallabies legend James Slipper joining Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Luke Reimer, and the hopefully fit again Charlie Cale. I’m looking forward to watching Cale play this year, and really hoping the worst of his injuries are behind him.

Tane Edmed is the biggest name signing from outside the Brumbies, and the Brumbies will surely be hoping that he can flourish under the tutelage of Stephen Larkham. Personally, I think that Declan Meredith is the one to watch at 10 this year, he looks like a good footballer, with a run, pass, kick threat, and the maturity to know which to do when. Ryan Lonergan finally got his Wallabies cap, and hopefully he can continue to build on the form that got him there last year.

Like all Wallabies fans, I am hoping that Tom Wright can make a successful journey through rehab and regain the form of last year. Even as a Reds fan, probably the Aussie team to beat this year.

Queensland Reds

Which of course leads us to the Reds. It’s been 15 years since the Reds won Super Rugby and some tough years in between. With coach Les Kiss leaving at the end of this year to take over at the Wallabies, will we see the team lift and send him out a winner. The Reds have talent and depth, and importantly experience in key positions to have a red hot crack at the title this year.

It’s a squad packed with Wallabies including Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Lukhan Salakai-Loto, Aidan Ross, Zane Noggorr, Josh Nasser, Josh Flook, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Carter Gordon, Matt Faessler, Filipo Daugunu, and Josh Canham.

Add to that Seru Uru, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Joe Brial, Isaac Henry, Ben Volavola, Dre Pakeho, Tim Ryan, and Jock Campbell, and the squad has depth to go deep into the competition. As with Tom Wright at the Brumbies, here’s hoping that Tate can make a full recovery and be back to his best quickly. Similarly for Harry Wilson who had a visit to the surgeon and is due back after the season get’s underway.

While the Reds are more experienced, it’s not a case of now or never though, while us fans hope they win the title this year, there will continue to be growth next year under incoming coach Vern Cotter.

Fearless Predictions for 2026

As usual, the Crusaders, Blues, Chiefs, and Brumbies will all be hard to beat this year, but I think the Reds, Waratahs, and the Force will all be more competitive than last year.

In 2026, I’m tipping the Brumbies to make the top 2, and the reds to finish inside the top 4, the question for Aussie fans is whether the Tahs can live up to pre-season billing, and the Force can maintain the rage for the full season. How good would it be to see 3 or 4 Aussie teams in the top 6.

Here’s another one, Filipo Daugunu to feature in the top 5 for turnovers this year to back up the running and defensive parts of his game.

Who will be the breakout Aussie player this Super Rugby Season? I’m hoping that we see players returning long injury breaks (Charlie Cale, and Isaac Henry) have great seasons and push for Wallabies selection.

What do you think, let me know in the comments.

Law Variations

I was going to do a bit of a summary on the law variations that are being brought in for Super Rugby 2026, but will leave that for our resident referees tomorrow.

As always, thanks for making it this far, look forward to the chat and camaraderie in the comments section.