Tuesday’s News

9 February 2026

Good morning GAGRs and welcome to another Tuesday news. Three sleeps to go until the start of Super Rugby 2026. There was a fair bit of rugby action on the weekend, with the opening weekend of the Mens 6 Nations tournament, and the HSBC Sevens swung through Perth for the fourth round of the season. BLL covered the 6 nations in Monday’s news, so we will get into the Sevens and a little bit of history of Super Rugby as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Super Rugby kicking off.

Sevens in Perth

The Sevens show rolled into Perth for a weekend of sunshine, warm weather, and fast paced rugby. Warm weather might be an understatement with the temperature hitting 35 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. It’s hard to comprehend the fitness, and stamina required to play sevens rugby in 35 degree heat, so hats off to all of the teams for the show that they put on.

The Women’s side of the show went according to expectations with New Zealand and Australia going through the pool stage undefeated and racking up some impressive wins in the process including New Zealand demolishing USA 31-0, and Australia blowing away Canada 38-10.

The semi finals went to script as well with New Zealand getting past France 34-14 and Australia prevailing 26-5 over the USA to set up their fourth final battle of the season (from four tournaments). Australia were the defending champions from Perth, but New Zealand had the edge this season with 2 wins to Australia’s 1, including a comprehensive victory in Singapore last weekend.

Women’s Final

Australia were the first to score through Heidi Dennis after some sustained pressure with territory, and possession. It was a well worked try using the width of the field and Dennis (who was a star last year) put on some great footwork to beat Kiwi veteran Pouri-Lane, and score. A conversion and it’s 7-0 to Australia.

New Zealand hit back almost immediately through the power and determination of Jorja Miller, who beat three Aussie defenders before offloading to Pouri-Lane to score. Miller has really become a thorn in Australia’s side in recent meetings and this game reinforced that. New Zealand scored again on the stroke of half time to take a 12-7 lead into the break.

Excellent defensive pressure from New Zealand, and some uncharacteristic defensive lapses from Australia let New Zealand build on their half time lead through tries to Teneti after some good hands created an overlap on the left hand side for her to run 75 metres to score and open up a handy 17-7 lead. Australia had their chances to get back into the match, but a wayward pass found a kiwi player rather than Madi Levi after a half break, and then a dropped ball in contact gave the momentum back to New Zealand who worked it through the hands on the left side again for Katelyn Vahaakolo to score for a for a 24-7 lead. The last pass looked flat at best but the try stood. Australia were chasing the game at this point and gifted New Zealand a late try after some super defence and s spilled ball inside the 22.

Ultimately New Zealand took home the trophy with a dominant 29-7 victory built off some very good defence that forced Australia into too many errors. Worthy winners and they now have 3 wins for the season and lead the the overall standings with two tournaments left to play.

France took out the 3rd place playoff with a late score to get them past the USA.

Overall it really is New Zealand and Australia at the top of the table (78 and 74 points respectively), with daylight to the USA in third place on 54 points.

The teams get a month off to before they head to Vancouver (7, 8 March) and New York (14-15 March).

Men’s Draw

The men’s side of the tournament was more competitive with Fiji topping pool A ahead of South Africa and Australia leading Pool B after knocking over the kiwis for the first time in ten games. Fiji were clinical in their semi final, beating New Zealand 35-0, while South Africa accounted for Australia with a 28-12 victory setting up a Fiji vs South Africa gold medal match, and Australia vs New Zealand for the bronze medal.

Third place playoff

Australia had never beaten New Zealand two games in a row until Sunday. New Zealand and Australia played out a thriller that had everything, great defence, solid hits, good attack, and even an all in push and shove right on half time that saw a yellow card to each team and while Australia had a penalty after the hooter they weren’t able to convert and went into half time at 5-5. There was some really strong goal line defence by both sides with a key turnover to the youngster Charlie saving Australia after New Zealand looked to score a second try, and then by New Zealand to finish the half by first holding up Hutchinson, and then forcing McGregor over the sideline to finish the half.

The second half was also a tight affair with New Zealand scoring first through Frank Vaenuku for a 10-5 advantage with 5 minutes to play. Australia had the best of territory, and possession for the last 3 minutes and had a great opportunity to seal the game when Vai saw yellow for a high tackle with 90 seconds left to play. The Kiwi’s put in a huge defensive effort holding out the Aussies for a minute before conceding a penalty for not rolling away. Turner took full advantage from the tap restart to score under the posts and the conversion after the hooter gave Australia the win, the bronze medal, and two wins over New Zealand in the same tournament for the first time. Turner was instrumental for Australia, setting up the first try, and scoring the winner.

The Final

Fiji took on South Africa in the final, and just like the bronze medal match, it was a thriller. South Africa got off to a flyer, scoring two converted tries in the first 4 minutes, but you can never rule Fiji out, who stormed back into it with tries in the sixth and seventh minutes leading to a half time score of 14-12 in South Africa’s favour.

Fiji scored quickly in the second half to take a 19-14 lead before Ryan Oosthuizen became a one man wrecking crew, beating four Fijian defenders in a 30 metre charge to the line that left one of the Fijian players knocked out in back-play. The conversion from wide out by Duarttee gave South Africa a 21-19 lead with 4 minutes to play. 4 minutes can be an eternity in sevens rugby and South Africa did enough to hold on for a 21-19 victory despite Fiji throwing everything at them to end the game.

Congrats to South Africa winning their first tournament in Australia since 2017 and their second tournament for the year.

After four rounds Fiji lead the men’s table and New Zealand lead the Women’s.

Super Rugby 2026

It’s the 30th Anniversary of Super Rugby and the 30th season as the 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament has changed formats a number of times, starting out with 12 teams, the Reds, NSW, and the Brumbies from Australia, the Chiefs, Crusaders, Blues, Highlanders, and Hurricanes from New Zealand, and the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks, and Lions from South Africa. The Reds finished on top of the table but lost their home semi final to the Sharks. The Blues won the inaugural tournament and interestingly the Crusaders finished last with 2 wins from 11 games.

The first 11 years were dominated by the Aussies and Kiwis with The Crusaders winning 6 times, the Blues three time, and the Brumbies twice, in 2001 and 2004.

2006 saw the competition expand to 14 team with the addition of the Western Force, and the Cheetahs from South Africa.

2011 saw the number of teams increase to 15 with the addition of the Melbourne Rebels, before expanding expanding again to 18 teams in 2016 with the addition of the Sunwolves from Japan, the Jaguares from Argentina, and the Southern Kings from South Africa. It also introduced the much maligned conference system with uneven numbers of games played between teams from different conferences. The addition of the Jaguares also increased the travel load with teams having to fly to South Africa and South America in one very long away trip. I don’t think there were too many fans of the 2015 format.

Reds win the trophy in 2011.

2018 brough another change with the ousting of the Western Force, the Southern Kings, and the Cheetahs to return to 15 teams. The organisers kept the conference system though with three conferences, Australia (Waratahs, Reds, Brumbies, Rebels, and Sunwolves), New Zealand (same 5 teams), and South Africa (Lions, Sharks, Stormers, Bulls, and Jaguares). To increase the number of local derbies, each conference played 8 intra conference games (home and away against each opponent) and only 8 inter conference games, meaning that not every team played every other team in the regular season. Confused yet? Adding to that, 8 teams made the finals (out of 15) with quarter finals, semis, and a final.

2020 saw the season cancelled due to Covid (does anyone else remember that happening), which also saw the Saffas leave the competition to head north into the European competitions.

2021 saw Australia and New Zealand play local tournaments, before Super Rugby Pacific returned in 2022 with 12 teams. This saw the introduction of the Fijian Drua, and Moana Pasifika as well as the return of the Western Force to complement the Waratahs, Reds, Brumbies and Rebels from Australia with the 5 kiwi teams that we have since 1996.

2024 saw the demise of the Rebels, with 11 teams contesting the 2025 season and this continues into 2026.

The Winners

There is no doubt that New Zealand teams have been the most successful in the history of the tournament, with every one of the 5 teams lifting the trophy at least once, and the Crusaders a staggering 13 times. The Brumbies (twice), Reds (once), and Waratahs (once) have enjoyed success, while the Bulls (three times) are the only South African winners. In all, New Zealand sides have won it 21 times, Aussies 4 times, and the Saffas three times.

The total list of winners is shown in the table below, courtesy of Wikipedia.

In addition to winning it 13 times, the Crusaders have also been runners up 4 times, notably once to each of the Aussie sides, and once to the Blues. In fact the Waratahs in 2014 were the last team to beat the Crusaders in a finals match. Wow.

Some other stats

Along with the Crusaders, the Sharks, Chiefs and the Brumbies have lost 4 grand finals, with the Chiefs losing the last 3 years to The Crusaders (twice), and the Blues (once).

The Lions lost 3 finals in a row from 2016 to 2019 to the Hurricanes, Crusaders, and Crusaders.

Since 2022, the semi finals have been dominated by the Crusaders, Blues, Chiefs, and Brumbies, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out this year.

Looking forward to 2026

There are only three sleep left until Super Rugby 2026 kicks off on Friday with the Highlanders hosting the Crusaders, and the Waratahs hosting the Reds.

The full first round draw is below, times are Brisbane local time.

Obviously as a Reds fan I am keen to see the Reds go well, but as a Wallabies fan, I’m keen for all of the Australian sides to go well and win more games against the Kiwi sides. It would also be great to se Fiji enjoy some success on the road (maybe at the expense of a kiwi team or two though.

That’s a Wrap

That’s a wrap for this week, as always, thanks for making it this far, and as always, look forward to the chat in the comments.