Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday 31 March 2026

Good morning G&GRs and welcome to another edition of Tuesday’s News. It was a full round of Super Rugby with all the Aussie sides in action, including a local derby with the Brumbies hosting the Tahs. If you haven’t had a chance to catch up on the news from the weekend, you can check out Bris’s great summary here.

Wallaroos v Fijiana

The Wallaroos were also in action on the weekend taking on Fijiana in Canberra for their first hit out of the year, which is where we’ll start today’s news. It felt like a changing of the guard for the girls in the first test after the World Cup last year with players retiring, some being managed and six debutantes getting game time. Three of the debutantes started the game including Nicole Ledington at #10, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce on the wing and Sidney Taylor at outside centre.

Congrats also to players who made their debuts from the bench including Brittany Merlo (hooker), Lily Bone (backrow) and Piper Simons (halfback).

Wallaroos debutantes v Fijiana. March 2026.

A slow start

The Wallaroos started slowly with an error ridden first quarter of the game from dropped balls and pushed passes undoing some good enterprising play. Fijiana also came to play, and brought physicality, direct running and good tackling to the table to put the Aussies under early pressure. Shout out to debutant Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, who shelled the first pass that came her way but brushed that off to feature in some good play in her 45 minutes on the field.

The Wallaroos were the first to get on the board after 13 minutes with a good individual play from flyhalf Ledington who took the ball to the line, threw a great dummy to split the defence and raced around the fullback to score. Ledington was good throughout the game including a massive defensive effort in the 55th minute to chase down and tackle the rampaging Josivini Naihamu (Fijiana’s best on ground), saving a certain try and leading to a turnover.

The Wallaroos were the next to score through Bridie O’Gorman, who was on the spot to capitalise from a loose ball in the Fijiana in goal area after 25 minutes; with Wood adding the extras it was 14-0 to the Wallaroos. Sam Wood was another of the Wallaroos who was good in her time on the field, her goal kicking is a real asset to the Wallaroos.

It wasn’t one way traffic, though, with Fijiana scoring through a penalty on 30 minutes and a try to Yee after 35 minutes to bring the scoreline back to 14-10, which is where it stayed until half time.

A game of two halves

Where the Wallaroos struggled with precision in the first half, they were much better in the second half and, importantly, their performance improved as they went to the bench.

The Wallaroos scored first in the second half through inspirational captain Palu, who showed great pace and power to beat her defender on an outside line and and go over in the tackle for a good try after 46 minutes. It was a team try that was well finished. With the conversion successful, the Wallaroos were out to a 21-10 lead and looked likely to take a stranglehold on the contest. Fijiana had a different plan though and hit back through their impressive centre Naihamu to make it 21-15.

The Wallaroos had plenty of firepower to bring into the game from the bench with regular starters Faliki Pohiva, Eva Karpani, Michaela Leonard, Georgina Fredrichs and Desiree Miller, all taking the field and making a positive impact. The debutantes from the bench, including Brittany Merlo, Lily Bone and Piper Simons, were all very good adding real depth to the Wallaroos squad.

With the bench providing impact the Wallaroos scored two final tries, the first through Maya Stewart 60 minutes), and then Desiree Miller (79 minutes), who both had plenty of work to do to find the line after they got the ball. With the two late tries, the Wallaros stretched their lead to 28-15, then 33-15, which is where is stayed to full time.

The Wallaroos play 10 matches this year, so plenty of opportunities to get on board. Next stop North America with games against Canada on 11 April and the USA on 17 April.

Wallabies Watch – a team of the week

Wallabies Watch



With all four Aussie men’s teams in action this weekend, there were plenty of players to choose from for the team of the week. So let’s get into it:

Tom Lambert – The Waratahs prop joins his Tahs front row in the team of the week this week. Ethan Dobbins – The Tahs hooker was very good, and showed great skills around the park, his offload for an early Tahs try was pretty to watch. Daniel Botha – Makes up a Waratahs front row this week. Lachlan Shaw – The Brumbies lock scored a good try and was busy all night. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – LSL was one of the Reds best on ground against the Canes. Rob Valetini – The big man keeps on keeping on for the Brumbies this year with brutal carries and defence. Has amazing power in contact. Rory Scott – Was in the thick of the action for the Brumbies as usual. Charlie Cale – Charlie’s continuing to put in good performances, bagging a try to go with loads of carries. Jake Gordon – A very good game from the Tahs scrumhalf. Declan Meredith – Looked composed and helped to keep the Brumbies to do Brumbies things and score points late in the game. Darby Lancaster – Looked threatening, needed a sympathetic bounce to score a great try against the Chiefs. Hunter Paisami – The Reds were outplayed, but Hunter was good for the Reds. A try assist for the Reds second try and some thundering tackles. Joey Walton – Gets the nod ahead of Isaac Henry this week. Kept the Brumbies midfield under control and scored a try with excellent support play. Max Jorgensen – Continues to look dangerous whenever he gets the ball. Sid Harvey – The Waratahs fullback created a lot of opportunities against the Brumbies, his goal kicking was excellent. Billy Pollard – The Brumbies hooker was good. Tom Robertson – The Throbber is playing good rugby for the Force. Darcy Breen – The young prop put in a very good shift, earned a spot on the bench. Jeremy Williams – The Force captain gets through loads of work, steals lineouts for fun. Joe Brial – The Reds backrower is playing good rugby with 80 minute performances. Ryan Lonergan – Shaded by Gordon for the starting spot. Was good again. Ben Donaldson – Is playing good rugby for the Force, has versatility off the bench. Jock Campbell – Scored a try and was dynamic in attack.

As always, let me know what you think in the comments.

That’s a wrap.

That’s a wrap for this week. As always, thanks for making it this far, and look forward to the comments section.