Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Good morning G&GRs, and welcome to another edition of Tuesday’s News. If you’re new to the site, welcome. If you’re a returning visitor, welcome back. If you’re looking for a recap of the weekend’s rugby, with more metaphors than you can drum a set of bongos to, then Bris has it covered here.

It was a quieter weekend of rugby with no Six Nations and only three of the Aussie Super sides in action, but with the different conditions (Fiji v Canberra) and the different halves of footy (Waratahs 1st and 2nd), it was hard to pick a team of the week. I’ve had a crack anyway so we’ll choose a Wallabies team of the week, then have look at some news from around the grounds and finish with an important non-rugby question.

Wallabies Watch – RAWF’s team of the week.

The Force didn’t play this week, so no one from the West made the team this week.

James Slipper – Who else? Playing in his 203rd Super Rugby game got early scrum dominance, made some great cover defending tackles, and seemingly willed his team to an improbable comeback victory Josh Nasser – It’s good to see Nasser getting some extended time in the Reds jersey, was present at the breakdown and the lineout throwing was good in the conditions. Daniel Botha – Continues to exceed expectations in an unheralded front row. Nick Frost – It was good to see Nick Frost back on the pitch and he put in a good shift. His size and athleticism in the lineout was excellent and he played the full 80 minutes. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – The big man got stuck in as part of a very good Reds defensive effort. Bob Valetini – A bedrock that the Brumbies build a lot of their game around. Violent carries and tackles throughout. John Bryant – Filled in for Fraser McReight, and was very good. Loads of tackles, and a couple of turnovers in tough conditions. Harry Wilson – Took over the Reds captaincy and was very good. Was strong in defence, and we saw his running and offload game. Ryan Lonergan – Stood up as captain when they needed him, scored the try that started the comeback and his sideline conversion to put the Brumbies up by two was pure quality. Declan Meredith – Another quality performance from the Brumbies flyhalf including a critical offload for Lonergan’s try, then a try of his own to go with some good defence throughout. Corey Toole – His awareness at the death to make the intercept and race away for the try gets him the spot. Hunter Paisami – Edges out Hudson Creighton who was also good. Paisami carried strongly, created opportunities, and tackled well. Isaac Henry – A great defensive effort in Fiji, also carried strongly. Is getting some important game time to add to depth in the centres. Filipo Daugunu – What a homecoming for Filipo, was one of the best on ground. Was great with the ball in hand, seemed ever present, and got at least one turnover to add to his season tally. Andy Muirhead – Had his work cut out for him in defence against the Chiefs. Made one great tackle on Ratima. Richie Asiata – Kept the defensive pressure on, and added another running option. Scored the Reds second try from a maul. Tom Lambert – The Waratahs scrum was rock solid when the starting front row were on. Scored a try as well. Tevita Alatini – Added more power to the Brumbies forward pack when he came on and his runs in tight got the fast finishing Brumbies on the front foot. Seru Uru – Showed his versatility by playing in the second row against Fiji. Was good playing tighter though we still saw some of his trademark offloading. Charlie Cale – Had another good game, scored a try, was good in the lineout and made loads of tackles. Kalani Thomas – Some good time in the middle for Thomas, was industrious around the park, and his support play saw him score the Reds first try. Hudson Creighton – Showing his versatility after playing on the wing in earlier games this season, Kye Oates – Shades Sid Harvey for the outside back spot. Was very good for the Brumbies.

Player of the round

Ryan Lonergan gets the nod this week. Kept his calm, scored an important try, and played big minutes to help the Brumbies to an important victory.

Changing of the defensive guard.

News out of Rugby Australia today that the Wallabies have secured the services of Scott McLeod to be the defensive coach under Les Kiss. McLeod has an impressive rugby resume, having played for the Chiefs and 10 test matches for the All Blacks. Most importantly though, he was the All Blacks defensive coach for 90 test matches including at RWC2023 when they strangled every team other than the Springboks, including the Irish in that epic quarter final effort.

It will be good to get some new coaching talent and ideas into the Wallabies setup and a new defensive mindset will help. Veteran coach Laurie Fisher is staying in the Australian system as a consultant in the high performance area, which is great for Australian rugby. You can read the full article by Nathan Williamson here.

Wallaroos Rugby

The Wallaroos kick off their season this weekend against Fijiana in Canberra, following up with tests against Canada, the USA and New Zealand in the Pacific Four in April. The Wallaroos have named a 31 player squad for the four tests including regular stars Emily Chancellor, Piper Duck, Eva Karpani, Michaela Leonard, Maya Stewart and Desiree Miller. There are big names missing, though (fullback Caitlyn Halse, #8 Tabua Tuinakauvadra and Sevens convert Charlotte Caslick) so there’ll be plenty of opportunities for the eight uncapped players to get some game time. With this year being the first of a World Cup cycle, it’s the time for a new coach to bring in some new players and build depth.

WALLAROOS 2026 TEST SCHEDULE

Here’s hoping that the Wallaroos can get off to a strong start against Fijiana this weekend and follow up with some good performances in the Pacific Four tournament. The USA will be out for revenge after the World Cup last year, so go the Wallaroos.

Centre of attention

These guys were pretty good. Source: Getty Images.

There has been plenty made of the recent signings of rugby league players, Angus Crichton and Zac Lomax, and how Australian rugby was seen to be short of depth in the centres and flyhalf in recent times. The more I think about it, the more it doesn’t surprise me. I don’t watch much rugby league, but it does seem to be a game that is predominantly played by guys that would be centres in rugby. Where rugby is a game for all shapes and sizes, league has much more of a uniformity to it; fast, agile, power and endurance, and almost everyone has to be able to run and pass. With all of the NRL teams looking for that type of athlete, it isn’t at all surprising that we are often short on depth in rugby.

There are some good centres in the Australian teams, though. Exciting young players like Kadin Pritchard is starting to flourish at the Brumbies, Isaac Henry is getting consistent game time, then there’re Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Hamish Stewart, David Feliuai, Ollie Sapsford and Bayley Kuenzle. And that isn’t counting Joseph-Akuso Suaalii, Filipo Daugunu and Len Ikitau, who are regular Wallabies. There is depth at centre but, as with everything adding more experienced players like Angus Crichton will make it more competitive ahead of next year’s home World Cup.

Non-rugby thought of the week

What’s your favourite pub/tavern/watering hole. For me it’s probably a tie between the Uerige Hotel in the Altstadt in Dusseldorf and any number of Bavarian biergartens in summer. At the Uerige they brew and serve their own alt bier, which is a style unique to Dusseldorf. They also have this cool tradition where they bring you beers, put tally marks on your drinks coaster and then when you’re done, you put the coaster on top of your empty glass to let the waiter know its time to settle up, which is where the tally marks come in. Good traditions and great company with the people I spent time with there. Prost!

Of course everyone has a different story, keen to hear some of them.

Keeping track of the beers at the Uerige hotel.

That’s a wrap

As always, thanks for making it his far. I hope you have a great Tuesday ahead of Yowie’s Wednesday serving, Nutta’s missive on Thurdsay and Hoss’s stuff on Friday.

Look forward to the comments section.