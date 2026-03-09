Tuesday’s Rugby News

Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Good morning G&GRs and welcome to another episode of Tuesday’s News. If you’re new to the site, welcome, if you’re returning then welcome back. Either way, thanks for being here today.

What a weekend.

It was a massive weekend of rugby around the world, and if you need a recap of any of it you can find it in Bris’s amazing wrap up here.

As always, there is a bit to cover on a Tuesday including an Australian team of the week, initial thoughts on a wider Australian squad that could feature this year and build into the World Cup next year, and final thoughts on the crazy finish to the Brumbies v Reds game.

Wallabies team of the week

All of the Aussie teams were in action on the weekend, but unfortunately for Australian fans the Waratahs, Force and Brumbies were on the wrong side of the ledger, but the Reds got a win. So, let’s have a look at the RAWF team of the week:

Tom Robertson – continues to put in quality performances for the Force. Billy Pollard – gets the nod ahead of Josh Nasser this week. His lineout work with a wet ball was very good. Zane Nonggorr – the Reds tighthead had his work cut out early in the scrum and got through plenty of work, was often seen chasing in support in attack and defences. Jeremy Williams – super busy as always, great in the lineout and scored a smart try from close range. Lachlan Shaw – gets the nod for a strong performance and scoring the Brumbies first try. Harry Wilson – Harry played #8, and was excellent, his deception at the line for Anderson’s try was great and he did the hard work as well. Luke Reimer – almost turned the game in the Brumbies favour on his own with his second half performance, was a constant breakdown threat, and had looked to seal the game when he scored the Brumbies fifth try. Charlie Cale – continued his red hot form including another two tries, the one on the right wing was fast, plenty of tackles and hard work in tight. Probably the form player in Australia and Super Rugby at the moment. Ryan Lonergan – Louis Werchon was very good, and is improving every week, but Lonergan played big minutes, controlled the Brumbies attack and his passing was excellent. Carter Gordon – gets the nod over Meredith this week. Played the full game, and scored the winning try well into injury time. Ben Donaldson was also good, for the Force. Max Jorgensen – like Cale, Jorgensen is in rare form with two tries on the weekend in an otherwise outplayed Waratahs side. Hamish Stewart – was very good for the Force and it would’ve been great to see them get a win against the Highlanders in Dunedin. Brings rugby smarts, a good kicking game and strong defence. Isaac Henry was good as well. Filipo Daugunu – started on the wing, but moved to outside centre when Flook left the field. Was good throughout the game, especially in the second half. Strong defensively, good over the ball a the ruck and scored a crucial try to get the Reds back into it with two minutes to go. Hudson Creighton – came into the side with Toole and was very good. Threw the last pass to Cale for his first try Jock Campbell -had a good game throughout, his footwork and pace to beat Feliuai on the outside and set up the Reds match winner was all class. Josh Nasser – gets a spot on the bench with Pollard earning the starting spot. Blake Schoupp – some genuine impact off the bench with a key steal/breakdown penalty giving his side momentum. Rhys van Nek – the Brumbies scrum had some early dominance, Rhys was busy around the park as well. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – was very physical and shades Josh Canham due to the latter’s injury. Joe Brial – a massive shift to play the full game. Has a great skill set, runs very good lines and tackles hard. Louis Werchon – the Reds halfback was very good, and has improved each week. Isaac Henry – great to see Henry back, carried strongly, can distribute well, has good pace and defends well. Hopefully gets an extended run after a horror couple of years with injuries. Andy Muirhead – another good game by the Brumbies fullback, with the versatility to play wing as well.

Player of the Round

This week the Aussie player of the round is heading to Filipo Daugunu. Filipo works hard around the field, gets turnovers, runs hard and tackles well.

Filipo Daugunu: Source – Rugby Australia.

As always, let me know what you think in the comments.

A wider Wallaby Squad

We are four weeks into the Super Rugby season and we’re starting to see some consistent performances by Australian players as the core of a very good squad is emerging.

Up front

Aidan Ross, Zane Nonggorr, Rhys van Nek, Blake Schoupp, Tom Robertson, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Lambert, Daniel Botha and Isaac Kailea are all putting in good performances and, of course, so is James Slipper. That’s before we consider Allan Alaalatoa (injured), Taniela Tupou (overseas) and Angus Bell (OS).

Hookers

Plenty of choices with Matt Faessler, Josh Nasser, Billy Pollard, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Nic Dolly all featuring in the tough stuff and the highlight reels so far this year.

Locks

Jeremy Williams, Darcy Swain, Lachlan Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Matt Philip, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham and Miles Amatosero are all contributing. Nick Frost hasn’t made it onto the park yet, and of course big Will Skelton in playing in France.

Backrow

This is probably where we have the most depth. Charlie Gamble, Pete Samu and Clem Halaholo from the Tahs, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Joe Brial from the Reds, Bob Valetini, Charlie Cale, Rory Scott, Luke Reimer from the Brumbies and Carlo Tizzano, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Nick Champion de Crespigny from the Force.

Halfback

Ryan Lonergan, Louis Werchon, Jake Gordon, Nathan Hastie, Teddie Wilson and Kalani Thomas have all been good. Tate McDermott is yet to return from injury.

Flyhalf

Declan Meredith, Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson, Lawson Creighton and Jack Debreczeni have all gone well for their teams this year. Tony Lynagh must be itching to get back on the field, and Noah Lolesio is overseas.

Centres

Kadin Pritchard, David Feliuai, Hamish Stewart, Hunter Paisami, Isaac Henry, Josh Flook have all been good, and that’s not counting Len Ikitau who is on injury rehab.

Wings

Corey Toole, Ollie Sapsford, Max Jorgensen, Tristan Reilly, Filipo Daugunu, Lahie Anderson and Darby Lancaster are all going well.

Fullback

Andy Muirhead, Mac Grealy, Jock Campbell and Andrew Kellaway are vying for the spot behind Tom Wright.

There are a lot of very good players in that wider squad, who should all be looking to get more game time and hopefully stay injury free as we race towards the international season.

Reds win a thriller in Canberra

There was plenty of debate/conjecture about whether the Reds knocked the ball on from the final kick off, but after calling it as a knock on in the coverage on Friday night, the boys from Stan have run more replays on Between Two Posts that clearly show that while Filipo did drop the ball, it wasn’t a knock on and the Reds earned the win. If you didn’t see BTP, then it might be worth checking it out, or having a look at the link below.

https://www.espn.com.au/rugby/story/_/id/48147820/brumbies-not-robbed-knock-reds-youngsters-shine-waratahs-reds

Sevens final – the Jorja Miller Show

It was another Sevens tournament, another final between the Australian and New Zealand women’s sides, and another show down between Jorja Miller and Madi Levi for most tries and influential plays. Yet again Jorja Miller had a huge influence on the contest with two key steals, line breaks, and a try for good measure.

That’s a wrap

That’s a wrap for this week, as always, thanks for making it this far. Have a great Tuesday, and if you are in Queensland I hope you’re staying dry and safe.

Cheers