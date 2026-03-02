Tuesday Rugby News

4th March 2026

Good morning GAGRs and welcome to another edition Tuesday’s news. If you are new to the site, welcome, it’s great to have you with us, if you are a returning reader, welcome back.

It was a cracking round of super rugby on the weekend, with the Aussie sides getting the wins, and BLL did a great job of covering them all in Mondays news, which you can find here.

It’s Tuesday, so it is time to look at the best Australian Performers in our Wallabies team of the week, have a look at an all time Reds Super Rugby Team, and then have a look at some news from around the grounds.

So, without further delay, let’s have a look at the best performing players from teh Aussie sides in our Wallabies watch team of the week.

Wallabies watch – team of the week

Three of the Australian teams were in action over the weekend, with each of the Force, Reds, and Brumbies getting wins against Moana, the Highlanders, and the Blues respectively. As the Waratahs didn’t play this week, so there won’t be any Tahs in the side, but I am sure I will still be accused of anti-Tahs bias in my selections.

James Slipper – has to get the nod for his scrummaging, general play, and setting up a Brumbies try with a fantastic kick for Meredith to chase. Billy Pollard – Gets the nod for his work in the scrum and the lineout, and scored a very good try. With an honourable mention to Matt Faessler who was very good in his time on the field. Rhys Van Nek – Put his opposing loosehead in all sorts of trouble at scrum time, earning repeated penalties and a yellow card warning for Ofa Tu’ungafasi from the ref. Darcy Swain – wore 5 on the weekend but was part of a dominant lineout and was good around the park. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Had a dominant physical game and played big minutes. His carries regularly got the Reds across the gain line and scored an important try in the second half. Bob Valetini – it’s easy to miss the amount of hard work that Valetini gets through that allows players like Charlie Cale to shine. Joe Brial was very good for the Reds. Fraser McReight – enjoyed the benefits of having Harry Wilson back in the starting side, grabbed a early try. Charlie Cale – Another big game from Cale, including scoring the match winning try well after the siren. Wilson was good in his first game back, but Cale is in rare form. Ryan Lonergan – Played big minutes and was instrumental in the Brumbies staying composed in the final minutes to secure the win. Werchon for the Reds was much improved on week 1. Declan Meredith – 3 weeks in a row for Meredith and he showed genuine pace to chase the Slipper kick to score an early try. Good options to run, pass and kick. Some good options on display with Carter Gordon looking solid for the Reds, and Donaldson for the Force. Tim Ryan – Had a good game, was evasive in attack and worked hard in defence including stopping a rampaging Timoci Tavatavanawai. Looked to score an early try that was rubbed out, put the last kick in for McReight’s try, and finished a great team try. Hunter Paisami – Looks composed with the ball and in defence. Ran with conviction and is part of a Reds defensive line that has more line speed than last year. Hamish Stewart also had some good moments. Josh Flook – Was very good again, ran good lines, delayed passes to set up his outside men, and was good in defence. Pritchard was good before he had to leave the field. Darby Lancaster – A strong performance by the Force flyer including scoring an early try, and contributing to another. Sapsford grew into the game after throwing an early intercept pass to Clarke for a try. Jock Campbell – A good game from Campbell, was evasive when running, made his tackles, and chimed in as the extra playmaker. Threw a good cut-out pass to Wilson as part of the Reds first try. Matt Faessler – Looked very good in his time on the field. Was very aware at the back of a maul to score an early try. Left the field early and hopefully can take the field this week against the Brumbies. Aidan Ross – Does lots of hard work around the field. Zane Nonggorr – good in the set piece against the Highlanders, puts in effort around the field to support and tackle. Robertson is also putting in good shifts. Lachlan Shaw – continues to put in good games and earns a spot on the bench. Joe Brial – was very good for the Reds, runs very good lines, gets stuck in defensively and is a lineout option. Shades Harry Wilson for the bench spot. Louis Werchon – Was a much better performance from Werchon, better kicking, passing, and support play Ben Donaldson – started from the HIA bench after copping a hit and setting off his mouthguard in the warmup. Was composed and made good choices. Great goalkicking. Filipo Daugunu – Made an impact off the bench, with strong runs, a couple of turnovers, and good defence. Put in a cheeky kick that led to a try, but that was more about the chase than the kick.

Player of the week

Fraser McReight. A captains knock. played the full game, scored a try, threw the last pass for another one, multiple turnovers (3), and really kept the Reds in it, or in front when the Highlanders had momentum.

Fraser McReight, Image courtesy of Rugby Australia

Reds Super Rugby all time XV

The Reds have announced the results of polling to announce the all time super rugby 15, and you have to say that it looks right. There were six players from the 2011 side that won the title, and four of the players (Eales, Horan, Genia, and Latham) earned more than 85% of the votes for their position.

Obviously some of the greatest ever Qld representatives (Michael Lynagh, Paul McLean, Mark Loane, Stan Pilecki, Andrew Slack, Bob Templeton, and Tom Lawton to name a few) don’t make the cut because they didn’t play super rugby.

The players who got the second highest amount of votes in their position are shown below, and that is also a pretty handy side.

Jock Campbell, Rod Davies, Daniel Herbert, Anthony Faingaa, Wendell Sailor, Elton Flatley, Tate McDermott, Radike Samo, David Wilson, Matt Cockbain, Mark Connors, Nathan Sharpe, Greg Holmes, Michael Foley, Dan Crowley.

Fraser McReight is the only current Reds player to make the all time XV, and again, that isn’t surprising. If you are looking for more details you can read the full article here,

Here are two questions:

Would that Qld Reds all time XV win the tournament this year if they were all playing at the peak of their powers? How many points would they beat an all time Waratahs team by?

Super Rugby all time XV voting

Super Rugby is running an all time XV and voting is happening here. They have already chosen Crockett, Mealamu, and Franks as the front row and you can nominate the locks now. I chose Eales and Brad Thorn.

Non rugby thought of the day

What’s your favourite town / City Square / city focal point that you’ve been to. I will start with a top 5:

San Marco – Venice

Old Town Square – Prague

Trafalgar Square – London

Circular Quay / Opera House – Sydney

Potsdamer Platz – Berlin

For me, I loved the way they rebuilt the Potsdamer Platz in Berlin after the Wall came down, how they embraced a new gathering place, with stores, cinemas, a brewery, and of course a fountain, but it’s hard to go past the Old Town Square in Prague. We spent a day and a half in Prague in the (European) summer of 2002 at the end of a cycling holiday, and because it was properly warm (35 degrees) all of the locals and non-Aussie tourists seemed to be sheltering from the heat so it felt like we had the square to ourselves, or almost. Amazing times.

Simpler Times: RAWF at San Marco Basilica – April 2001.

A wrap

As always, thanks for making it this far, I hope you all have a great Tuesday, I look forward to the comments and chat.