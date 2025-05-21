Thursdays Rugby News – The Really Pointy End

It’s starting to get real with a couple the top three just about finalised, Teams currently in 4th to 9 still having a chance at finals.

This week the European Champions league final will be played between Peter Samu’s UBB and Sam Scott Youngs Northampton Saints.

Happy’s First Nations Pasifika Team

Given that the First Nations Pasifika Game is to be played between the 1st and second test I thought I would go down a different path in terms of a potential team selection. I would pick a group who are big and horrible to beat the daylights out of the BIL’s and leave wreckage to play in the second test. It would also provide an opportunity for Fijian, Samoan and Tongan internationals to have a crack at them as well as a couple of French qualified Pasifika players.

While I recognise Kurtley will be selected I would not have him or Falou on form and principle. I also recognise that this team won’t be the one selected, but it would be fun as it would just be a big hits only game.

1 Pasilio Tosi (New Zealand)

2 Peato Mauvaka (Born New Caledonia) (France)

3 Ben Tameifuna (Tonga)

4 Adam Coleman (Tonga)

5 Emmanuel MEAFOU (Raised in Brisbane) (France)

6 Theo McFarland (Samoa)

7 Duplessis Kirifi (New Zealand)

8 Ardie Savea (Captain and New Zealand)

9 Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

10 Richie Mounga (New Zealand)

11 Andy Muirhead (Australia)

12 Levani Botia (Fiji)

13 Joshua Tuisova (Fiji)

14 Dylan Pietsch (Australia

15 Charles Piutau (Tonga)

16. Richie Asiata (Australia)

17 Sef Fa’agase (Australai)

18 Moses Alo Emile (Raised in Brisbane) 9Stade Francais Tighthead)

17 Will Skelton (Australia)

19. Pete Samu (Australia)

20 Miracle Faiilagi, (Tonga)

21 Frank Lomani (Fiji)

22 Sami Radradra (Fiji)

23 Maurice Longbotton (Australian Sevens he would provide zip late int the game)

Super Rugby Round 15

Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Crusaders v Highlanders at Cristchurch

Saders to do Sader things to the overmatched Highlanders (PS does anyone think the Crusaders logo should be called the Double Dong)

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Codie Taylor, Kershawl Skyes-Martih, Scott Barrett, Jamie Hannah, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitch Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer, David Havili (c), Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Johnny McNicholl

Replacements: George Bell, Lewis Ponini, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Jack Taylor, Saula Ma’u, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Te Kamaka Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Taniela Filimone, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Jonah Lowe, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Tai Cribb, Will Stodart, Adam Lennox, Cameron Millar, Thomas Umaga-Jensen

Referee: Todd Petrie

Assistant Referees: Ben O’Keeffe, Jackson Henshaw

TMO: Richard Kelly

Friday 7:35 pm AEST – Queensland Reds v Hurricanes at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane,

I will be at the game but unfortunately, I think my Reds are in for a tough night. With 13 on the injured list 10 of whom are in the top 23. Good luck to Trevor King an Under 20 tighthead who will come off the bench for the Reds If they can bring his development on slowly he could be world class. This is probably a couple of years early for the young man.

Bugger it Reds by 10.

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Dre Paheko, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Trevor King, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, Zach Gallgher, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Billy Proctor (co-c), Daniel Sinkinson, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, Hugo Plummer, Devan Flanders, Ereatara Enari, Brett Cameron, Bailyn Sullivan

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter

TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday 5:05 pm AEST – Chiefs v Moana Pasifika at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton,

Pasifika to get the full Doleman effect. Chiefs by 20

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Aidan Ross, Reuben O’Neill, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Gideon Wrampling

PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Tom Savage, Samuel Slade, Miracle Faiilagi, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Solomon Alaimalo, Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalamilo, Kyren Taumoefolau, Tevita Ofa

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Allan Craig, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Julian Savea, Jackson Garden-Bachop

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Richard Kelly

Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – Western Force v NSW Waratahs at HBF Park, Perth,

Everyone is dumping on the Tahs and I am here for it. In my opinion improvement is not linear and the Tahs have beaten two of the top three teams this year (Chiefs and Brumbies). So given that I believe the Chuckles McKeller is a good coach there are good times ahead for the Tahs.

Force by 10 at home.

FORCE (1-15): Fatongia Paea, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny; Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Ryan Coxon, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Reed Prinsep, Titi Nofoagatotoa, Henry Robertson, Alex Harford, Kurtley Beale

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, David Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero, Hugh Sinclair, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Andrew Kellaway, Lawson Creighton

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Daniel Botha, Ben Grant, Jamie Adamson, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Darby Lancaster

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Graham Cooper

TMO: Brett Cronan

Super Rugby Pacific Round 15 Injuries and Broken Toys

Chiefs

Etene Nanai-Seturo – Hamstring, Returning Soon

Liam Coombes-Fabling – Hamstring, Short-term

Manaaki Selby-Rickit – Toe, Short-term

Kaleb Trask – Ankle, Mid-term

Anton Lienert Brown – Collarbone, Mid-term

Malachi Wrampling – Hamstring, Mid-term

Fiti Sa – Shoulder, Long-term

Rameka Poihipi – Knee, Season

Sione Ahio – Ankle, Season

Crusaders

Fletcher Newell – Achilles, 1-2 weeks

Ethan Blackadder – Hamstring, 2 weeks

Xavier Saifoloi – Medial ligament, 2 weeks

Will Jordan – Medial ligament, 2-3 weeks

Finlay Brewis – Shoulder, season

Taha Kemara – Knee, season

Dom Gardiner – Foot, season

Hurricanes

Kini Naholo – Knee, Season

Brayden Iose – Lower Leg, Season

Harry Godfrey – Lower Leg, TBC

Ngane Punivai – Lower Leg, TBC

Caleb Delany – Back, TBC

Will Tucker – Concussion, Rd. 15

Riley Higgins – Lower Leg, TBC

Highlanders

Caleb Tangitau (Groin)

Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL)

Finn Hurley (Quad)

Hayden Michaels (Hamstring)

Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand)

James Arscott (Shoulder)

Hugh Renton (Groin)

Jona Nareki (Knee)

Oliver Haig (Foot)

Moana Pasifika

Fine Inisi (ankle)

James Lay (neck)

Michael Curry (neck)

Neira Fomai (knee/season)

Pone Fa’amausili (calf)

Sama Malolo (shoulder/season)

William Havili (knee)

Queensland Reds

George Blake

Massimo De Lutiis

Matt Faessler

Josh Flook

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Alex Hodgman

Will McCulloch

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Seru Uru

Liam Wright

NSW Waratahs

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (concussion/fractured jaw)

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)

Rob Leota (ankle)

Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)

Western Force

Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder)

Lopeti Faifua (calf)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Atu Moli (head injury protocols)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Marley Pearce (shoulder)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Mitch Watts (ankle)