Thursdays Rugby News – The Really Pointy End

It’s starting to get real with a couple the top three just about finalised, Teams currently in 4th to 9 still having a chance at finals.
This week the European Champions league final will be played between Peter Samu’s UBB and Sam Scott Youngs Northampton Saints.
Happy’s First Nations Pasifika Team
Given that the First Nations Pasifika Game is to be played between the 1st and second test I thought I would go down a different path in terms of a potential team selection. I would pick a group who are big and horrible to beat the daylights out of the BIL’s and leave wreckage to play in the second test. It would also provide an opportunity for Fijian, Samoan and Tongan internationals to have a crack at them as well as a couple of French qualified Pasifika players.
While I recognise Kurtley will be selected I would not have him or Falou on form and principle. I also recognise that this team won’t be the one selected, but it would be fun as it would just be a big hits only game.
1 Pasilio Tosi (New Zealand)
2 Peato Mauvaka (Born New Caledonia) (France)
3 Ben Tameifuna (Tonga)
4 Adam Coleman (Tonga)
5 Emmanuel MEAFOU (Raised in Brisbane) (France)
6 Theo McFarland (Samoa)
7 Duplessis Kirifi (New Zealand)
8 Ardie Savea (Captain and New Zealand)
9 Aaron Smith (New Zealand)
10 Richie Mounga (New Zealand)
11 Andy Muirhead (Australia)
12 Levani Botia (Fiji)
13 Joshua Tuisova (Fiji)
14 Dylan Pietsch (Australia
15 Charles Piutau (Tonga)
16. Richie Asiata (Australia)
17 Sef Fa’agase (Australai)
18 Moses Alo Emile (Raised in Brisbane) 9Stade Francais Tighthead)
17 Will Skelton (Australia)
19. Pete Samu (Australia)
20 Miracle Faiilagi, (Tonga)
21 Frank Lomani (Fiji)
22 Sami Radradra (Fiji)
23 Maurice Longbotton (Australian Sevens he would provide zip late int the game)
Super Rugby Round 15
Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Crusaders v Highlanders at Cristchurch
Saders to do Sader things to the overmatched Highlanders (PS does anyone think the Crusaders logo should be called the Double Dong)
CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, Codie Taylor, Kershawl Skyes-Martih, Scott Barrett, Jamie Hannah, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitch Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer, David Havili (c), Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Johnny McNicholl
Replacements: George Bell, Lewis Ponini, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod
HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Jack Taylor, Saula Ma’u, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Te Kamaka Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Taniela Filimone, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Jonah Lowe, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Tai Cribb, Will Stodart, Adam Lennox, Cameron Millar, Thomas Umaga-Jensen
Referee: Todd Petrie
Assistant Referees: Ben O’Keeffe, Jackson Henshaw
TMO: Richard Kelly
Friday 7:35 pm AEST – Queensland Reds v Hurricanes at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane,
I will be at the game but unfortunately, I think my Reds are in for a tough night. With 13 on the injured list 10 of whom are in the top 23. Good luck to Trevor King an Under 20 tighthead who will come off the bench for the Reds If they can bring his development on slowly he could be world class. This is probably a couple of years early for the young man.
Bugger it Reds by 10.
REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Dre Paheko, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell
Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Trevor King, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan
HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, Zach Gallgher, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Billy Proctor (co-c), Daniel Sinkinson, Callum Harkin
Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, Hugo Plummer, Devan Flanders, Ereatara Enari, Brett Cameron, Bailyn Sullivan
Referee: Paul Williams
Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter
TMO: Brett Cronan
Saturday 5:05 pm AEST – Chiefs v Moana Pasifika at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton,
Pasifika to get the full Doleman effect. Chiefs by 20
CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson
Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Aidan Ross, Reuben O’Neill, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Gideon Wrampling
PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Tom Savage, Samuel Slade, Miracle Faiilagi, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Solomon Alaimalo, Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalamilo, Kyren Taumoefolau, Tevita Ofa
Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Allan Craig, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Julian Savea, Jackson Garden-Bachop
Referee: James Doleman
Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon
TMO: Richard Kelly
Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – Western Force v NSW Waratahs at HBF Park, Perth,
Everyone is dumping on the Tahs and I am here for it. In my opinion improvement is not linear and the Tahs have beaten two of the top three teams this year (Chiefs and Brumbies). So given that I believe the Chuckles McKeller is a good coach there are good times ahead for the Tahs.
Force by 10 at home.
FORCE (1-15): Fatongia Paea, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny; Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy
Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Ryan Coxon, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Reed Prinsep, Titi Nofoagatotoa, Henry Robertson, Alex Harford, Kurtley Beale
WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, David Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero, Hugh Sinclair, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Andrew Kellaway, Lawson Creighton
Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Daniel Botha, Ben Grant, Jamie Adamson, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Darby Lancaster
Referee: Angus Gardner
Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Graham Cooper
TMO: Brett Cronan
Super Rugby Pacific Round 15 Injuries and Broken Toys
Chiefs
- Etene Nanai-Seturo – Hamstring, Returning Soon
- Liam Coombes-Fabling – Hamstring, Short-term
- Manaaki Selby-Rickit – Toe, Short-term
- Kaleb Trask – Ankle, Mid-term
- Anton Lienert Brown – Collarbone, Mid-term
- Malachi Wrampling – Hamstring, Mid-term
- Fiti Sa – Shoulder, Long-term
- Rameka Poihipi – Knee, Season
- Sione Ahio – Ankle, Season
Crusaders
- Fletcher Newell – Achilles, 1-2 weeks
- Ethan Blackadder – Hamstring, 2 weeks
- Xavier Saifoloi – Medial ligament, 2 weeks
- Will Jordan – Medial ligament, 2-3 weeks
- Finlay Brewis – Shoulder, season
- Taha Kemara – Knee, season
- Dom Gardiner – Foot, season
Hurricanes
- Kini Naholo – Knee, Season
- Brayden Iose – Lower Leg, Season
- Harry Godfrey – Lower Leg, TBC
- Ngane Punivai – Lower Leg, TBC
- Caleb Delany – Back, TBC
- Will Tucker – Concussion, Rd. 15
- Riley Higgins – Lower Leg, TBC
Highlanders
- Caleb Tangitau (Groin)
- Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL)
- Finn Hurley (Quad)
- Hayden Michaels (Hamstring)
- Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand)
- James Arscott (Shoulder)
- Hugh Renton (Groin)
- Jona Nareki (Knee)
- Oliver Haig (Foot)
Moana Pasifika
- Fine Inisi (ankle)
- James Lay (neck)
- Michael Curry (neck)
- Neira Fomai (knee/season)
- Pone Fa’amausili (calf)
- Sama Malolo (shoulder/season)
- William Havili (knee)
Queensland Reds
- George Blake
- Massimo De Lutiis
- Matt Faessler
- Josh Flook
- Matt Gibbon
- Frankie Goldsbrough
- Mason Gordon
- Isaac Henry
- Alex Hodgman
- Will McCulloch
- Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
- Seru Uru
- Liam Wright
NSW Waratahs
- Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (concussion/fractured jaw)
- Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)
- Rob Leota (ankle)
- Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)
Western Force
- Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder)
- Lopeti Faifua (calf)
- Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)
- Harry Hoopert (knee)
- Atu Moli (head injury protocols)
- Divad Palu (shoulder)
- Marley Pearce (shoulder)
- Matt Proctor (shoulder)
- Mitch Watts (ankle)