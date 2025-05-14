Thursdays Rugby News – The Pointy End

How good is Rugby across the world. The European competitions are heading towards their finals. The Super rugby is intriguing on many levels and community rugby is up and running across the country.

The British and Irish Lions have been named I can honestly say that I fancy our chances against them. After my chat with Nick W and JB on the pod earlier in the week I can see a path to victory that does not just include hope heart.

Mason Gordan Retires

Our thoughts are with the Gordan family who have had a tough year with both Boys suffering career defining injuries. I understand that Carter has a spinal injury that sees him out for an undefined amount of time and Mason having a substantial concussion in the preseason. He is still suffering from symptoms.

In a sport where the injury rate is 100% players need to look after themselves and make decisions that will give them good health later in life. Some will get the chance to play either professionally or at an amateur level until they are 40 and some like Mason will retire medically at 22.

Below is his open letter in full

After sustaining a concussion during pre-season training from which I continue to have symptoms, and with the support of medical advice, I have made the difficult decision to retire from Rugby on medical grounds.

This is not how, or when, I anticipated my career concluding after I signed a contract at the Queensland Reds in October 2024, the same year I made my Super Rugby debut for the Melbourne Rebels.

This is an unfortunate injury, however I am grateful for the memories I have of my professional Rugby career and will cherish the friendships I have made forever.

I want to express my thanks to all of the medical staff who have been involved in this process, especially Karl Denvir (Head Of Medical) and Neil Stevenson (Team Doctor) at the Queensland Reds.

I also want to thank the Queensland Reds organisation as a whole, especially Les Kiss and Sam Cordingley, who have given me the opportunity to achieve a childhood dream of mine and play for Queensland.

Having the opportunity to make my Reds debut against the Welsh national team with my lifelong best mate Louis Werchon is a special memory, as was having the opportunity to tour Tonga, Japan and the UK as a Queensland Red. My short time at the Reds was enjoyable, and the strong culture of the Reds means I am excited to watch their future success as a supporter.

I want to also thank Brisbane Boys’ College, Wests Bulldogs Rugby Club and the Melbourne Rebels for encouraging my love of the game and all contributing to giving me the opportunity to play professional Rugby.

Finally, I want to thank my parents for their ongoing support and assistance in making this decision.

Concussion is a topic of interest within world sport, and I understand people might be interested in speaking with me about what I have experienced, but I request that media respect my privacy and also my ongoing challenges. I am grateful that I have been able to continue my studies.

I’m in the final year of an undergraduate degree at QUT, studying Property Economics. I’m excited for the next chapter and want to thank all of the friends and family who have supported me on and off the field.

Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Hurricanes v Highlanders at SKY Stadium, Wellington,

Canes are hitting form at the right time so I will pick them by 12

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Pasilio Tosi, Zach Gallgher, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (co-c), Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Ngatungane Punival, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor (co-c), Bailyn Sullivan, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Will Tucker, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ereatara Enari, Brett Cameron, Fatafehi Fineanganofo

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Jack Taylor, Saula Ma’u, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Te Kamaka Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Tanielu Tele’a, Jonah Lowe, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Oliver Haig, Michael Loft, Adam Lennox, Cameron Millar, Thomas Umaga-Jensen

Referee: Marcus Playle

Assistant Referees: Fraser Hannon, Stu Curran

TMO: Glenn Newman

Saturday 2:35 pm AEST – Fijian Drua v Western Force at Churchill Park, Lautoka,

Meet the players

Drua are at their spiritual home of Lautoka but they were garbage last week so I will take the Force in an upset.

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Samuela Tawake, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Tuwai, Elia Canakaivata, Philip Baselala, Kemu Valetini, Taniela Rakuro, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Iosefo Masi, Ponipate Loganimasi, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Leone Rotuisolia, Kitione Salawa, Leone Nawai, Inia Tabuavou, Selestino Ravutaumada

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Kane Koteka, Reed Prinsep; Henry Robertson, Alex Harford, Mac Grealy, Reesjan Pasitoa, Sio Tomkinson, Bayley Kuenzle, Kurtley Beale

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Atu Moli, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Sam Carter, Titi Nofoagatotoa, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson, George Poolman

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jeremy Markey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday 5:05 pm AEST – Moana Pasifika v Blues at North Harbour Stadium,

The Killdozers are back nut it will be a game of big hits only. Blues to be black and blue but to win by 7

PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Tom Savage, Samuel Slade, Miracle Faiilagi, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Kyren Taumoefolau, Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalamilo, Tevita Ofa, William Havili

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Allan Craig, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Julian Savea

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Xavi Taele, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Corey Evans

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Cam Christie, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Graham Cooper, Ben O’Keeffe

TMO: Glenn Newman

Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds,

The Reds casualty ward is getting a bit our of hand watch for HMP to have a big game but ultimately the Brums should win this one.

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Lachlan Shaw, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tom Hooper, Ryan Lonergan, Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli, Rhys van Nek, Cadeyrn Neville, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Harrison Goddard, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, John Bryant, Tate McDermott (c), Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Massimo De Lutiis, Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Kalani Thomas, Dre Pakeho, Heremaia Murray

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jordan Kaminski

TMO: James Leckie

Injured lists

Blues

Anton Segner (shoulder)

Stephen Perofeta (leg)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

Brumbies

Jack Debreczeni – groin injury, Round 16

Luke Reimer – HIA protocols, Round 16

Noah Lolesio – undergoing assessments, TBC

Charlie Cale – lower back injury, 2-3 weeks

Austin Anderson – jaw fracture, 4-6 weeks

Tevita Alatini – ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, TBC

Blake Schoupp – ruptured achilles, season

Crusaders

Scott Barrett (Thumb sprain, 1-2 weeks)

Fletcher Newell (Achilles, 1-2 weeks)

Ethan Blackadder (Hamstring, 3 weeks)

Xavier Saifoloi (medial ligament, 3 weeks)

Will Jordan (medial ligament, TBC)

Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season)

Taha Kemara (knee, season)

Dom Gardiner (foot, season)

Fijian Drua

Zuriel Togiatama – Shoulder, short-term

Vilive Miramira – Knee, short-term

Ilaisa Droasese – Wrist, short-term

Epeli Momo – Knee, long-term

Frank Lomani – Shoulder, long-term

Caleb Muntz – Shoulder, short-term

Meli Derenalagi – Knee, long-term

Hurricanes

Kini Naholo – Knee, Season

Caleb Delany – Back, TBC

Harry Godfrey – Lower Leg, TBC

Tyrel Lomax – Ankle, Rd 15

Highlanders

Nikora Broughton (knee MCL / 2-3 weeks)

Caleb Tangitau (TBC)

James Arscott (Shoulder / TBC)

Hugh Renton (Groin / TBC)

Finn Hurley (Quad / Season)

Hayden Michaels (Hamstring / Season)

Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand / Season)

Moana Pasifika

Alamanda Motuga (shoulder)

Fine Inisi (ankle)

Michael Curry (neck)

Pone Fa’amausili (calf)

Neria Fomai (knee/season)

Sama Malolo (shoulder/season).

Queensland Reds

George Blake

Matt Faessler

Josh Flook

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Alex Hodgman

Tom Lynagh

Will McCulloch

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Seru Uru

Harry Wilson

Liam Wright

NSW Waratahs

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (concussion/jaw)

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)

Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)

Western Force

Nick Champion de Crespigny (head injury protocols)

Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder)

Lopeti Faifua (calf)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Marley Pearce (shoulder)

Dylan Pietsch (quad)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Carlo Tizzano (pectoral)