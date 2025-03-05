Thursday’s Rugby News – Nutta style

Gudday Cobbers!

With Happyman unavailable, I’ve stepped into the breech today and am here to hit you with all sorts of rugby stuff, be it relevant, truthful or otherwise. I thought we might have a look at the upcoming weekends Super Rugby fixtures, have a bit of a gander at the upcoming 6 Nations matches and close with a bit of a Nutta’s Preseason Around the Grounds. So yeh, there’s a lot to get through, so let’s crack on…

Country footy – there’s a ball in there somewhere.

Upcoming Super Weekend Review (Rd4):

Blues v Brumbies on Friday at Eden Park. Kick-off 5.30pm.

The 8th placed Blues have history on their side given they have won eight of their last 10 outings against the Donkeys and the last two meetings by a combined score of 80-27. In fact, the Blues last loss to the Donkeys at Eden Park was in Round 15, 2013. And while after starting the season with twin losses, the Blues have recovered like the class outfit they are and had a good win last weekend over the Canes. Against that, the 7th placed Donkeys have suffered two losses in a row after only just beating the Drua in Fiji in Rd1, being little short of terrible in Rd2, and whilst improving, again falling short last weekend versus the Forcies. So the Donkeys will be both hurting and desperate to get their season back on track.

Trying to be objective whilst acknowledging I am an unashamed Brumbies supporter, and recognising the Blues are without Hoskins Sotutu for 3wks after a dangerous tackle against the Canes last week, nonetheless I fear for my Donkeys. Being still without the likes of Bobby V and Lolesio, I feel they are pushing things up hill with a pointy stick this week against a Blues team that’s not just chock-full of ability but starting to gel as well. Thus my tip is to the Blues over the Donkeys, but not by much.

And in the middle of all that, big ups to James Slipper, who will take the field for Super match number 187, overtaking Aaron Smith in the process (186 caps) and now only standing behind Wyatt Crockett (202). Fair play that man, and have a watch of a much younger James Slipper here if you’re inclined – James Slipper’s Wallabies Debut

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Cam Christie, Anton Segner, Cameron Suafoa, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Cole Forbes.

Replacements: Nathaniel Pole, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Marcel Renata, Tristyn Cook, Che Clark, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Corey Evans

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliaui, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Feao Fotuaika, Cadeyrn Neville, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford

Referee: James Doleman

Drua v Chiefs on Saturday at Churchill Park. Kickoff Saturday 2.35pm.

The table-topping Chiefs have won all 3 of their matches against the 10th placed Drua to-date, including their last and only outing at Churchill Park. That said, the Drua outscored the Chiefs 27-14 in the second half of that game and are known for coming home with a wet sail as the heat and humidity take their toll on non-locals. With a less-than-stellar start to the season at 0-3, the Druids will be ‘mad keen’ to turn on a performance at home, and with a comp-leading 3 bonus points to-date, they can certainly score points.

But I doubt that even with the Chiefs being sans the mercurial D-Mac, not even the spiritual power of the Fijian crowd, and no amount of kava, will be enough to blunt the 3-0 table-topping Chiefs from marching on this weekend. So I tip the Chiefs comfortably.

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi, Frank Lomani (c), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ponipate Loganimasi, Inia Tabuavou, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Selestino Ravutaumada, Vuate Karawalevu

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Emosi Tuqiri, Peni Ravai, Elia Canakaivata, Motikiai Murray, Simione Kuruvoli, Isikeli Rabitu, Taniela Rakuro

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Manaaki Selby Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i (c), Samipeni Finau, Kaylum Boshier, Jimmy Tupou, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa

Replacements: Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Malachi Wrampling, Xavier Roe, Shaun Stevenson

Referee: Damon Murphy

D-Mac goneski (credit Super.rugby)

Moana v Hurricanes at North Harbour Stadium. Kickoff Saturday 5.05pm

There is no hiding from the fact that the Moaners are in strife. Real strife. They are last placed at 0-3 this season, they have lost their last 4 Super games straight, lost 8 of their past 9 games, and indeed lost their last 20 consecutive Super Rugby Pacific games against New Zealand opposition, conceding an average of 44 points per game across that sample. In-fact, their only win over any Kiwi side in any manner recently was actually against the Hurricanes in Round 6, 2022 (24-19). Against that, the Canes are spluttering in mid table with a 1 from 3 record curtesy only of a win over the Drua in Rd2.

For me, despite Willie Havili being on fire for the Moaners with 2 tries and 4 assists season to date, the point scoring of Harry Godfrey alongside his Canes dominant defence will simply be too strong and clinical for the Moaners to hold out and so expect the Canes to run away with this game away in what may be a blow-out score. Tip – Canes very comfortably.

MOANERS (1-15): James Lay, Millennium Sanerivi, Sione Mafile’o, Tom Savage, Allan Craig, Miracle Faillagi, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Patrick Pellegrini, Kyren Taumoefolau, Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Solomon Alaimalo, William Havili

Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Samuel Slade, Ola Tauelangi, Aisea Halo, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Tevita Ofa

CANES (1-15): Siale Lauaki, Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (co-c), Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Ngatungane Punivai, Ruben Love

Replacements: Nic Souchon, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Hugo Plummer, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Cam Roigard, Riley Hohepa, Jone Rova

Referee: Marcus Playle

Waratahs v Force at Homebush with a 7.35pm Saturday kickoff.

There is an undoubtable good feeling around the 5th placed Tahs this year. But looking at facts rather than RA & Sydney propaganda, the last time these teams met, the 4th placed Forcies took the choccies 27-7 in an emphatic win. And the Forcies have backed that up with two gutsy wins in their last two outings this season. That said, the Tahs being lower on-table is largely due to already having their bye and so being at 2 from 2, as they can only play what they’re scheduled. So, after their high-drama 29-24 win over the Drua last Friday, they have every reason to approach this game with confidence.

That said, with both Foketi and their marketing-on-overdrive superstar recruit JAS out alongside Edmed to the bench, the Tahs have much to prove and more to lose with a cobbled-together midfield in this match as they look to build on their season, or see it yet again shrink before the Sydney faithful eyeballs to their more usual morass of unfulfilled potential. Conversely, the ever-improving Forcies have been punching well above their expected weight. And with Williams back in the row and enough quality in their loosies to force Princep to the bench, the Forcies have nothing to lose and nowt but glory to gain. So given the Tarts have more riding on the outcome, I’m tipping the Forcies to force an upset and topple the Tarts at home.

TARTS (1-15): Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Hugh Sinclair, Ben Grant, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Lawson Creighton, Darby Lancaster, Joey Walton, Henry O’Donnell, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Siosifa Amone, Felix Kalapu, Leafi Talataina, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Triston Reilly.

FORCIES (1-15): Marley Pearce, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy.

Replacements: Tom Horton, Ryan Coxon, Josh Smith, Josh Thompson, Reed Prinsep, Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Reesjan Pasitoa

Referee: Angus Mabey

Whatever happened to Pinga?

Crusaders v Reds at Christchurch with a 1.35pm kickoff on Sunday.

Testimony to the Crusaders history of Super dominance, the Cru record vs the Reds in Christchurch throughout the history of Super rugby is an impressive 13 wins from 15 played. Further, the Cru had a 12-game win-streak over the Reds until their last meeting in the backend of the 2024 Super series, which the Reds took 33-28. That said, jump to now, and the Cru are 9th on table at 1 from 2, and the Reds are 2nd with 2 from 2 but with a healthy points differential and a bonus point. But is that enough to say the worm has turned?

For me, the Pinkos will surely welcome back both Hodgeman and JTA to the small-numbered jerseys. While for everyone else, the most interesting part of this clash will probably be the Cru reliance on Sevu Reece and Will Jordan, with each averaging over 100metres of ball carry per game this season, going up against a more threats-across-the-park Reds outfit as demonstrated by their comp-leading 68% for positive gain-line carries backed up by Fil Daugunu with his current try-per-game streak. And everyone is salivating over this clash of backrows definitely.

If the Reds really are the real deal this year, then they have to be able to overcome events like the loss of Lynagh and Flook, go into a lion’s den like Christchurch and come out again, without forgetting their hat, notwithstanding JOC and his ability to turn a result. Thus I’m hoping more than tipping the Reds to scrape a win on the strength of their piggies.

CRU (1-15): Aussie-TimTams Williams, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Kyle Preston, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Dallas McLeod, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, George Bower, Sam Matenga, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Mitch Drummond, James O’Connor, Levi Aumua

PINKOs (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Massimo De Lutiis, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (cc), Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan, Dre Pakeho, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Heremaia Murray.

Replacements: Josh Nasser, George Blake, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen, Angus Blyth, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Frankie Goldsbrough

Referee: Jordan Way

Everyone’s favourite Crusader

6 Nations Review

Is it just me, or does the 6Nations seem to be really dragging out this year? Normally I love this tournament and it seems to be over in a flash, but this year it feels really disjointed and drawn-out. Nonetheless, there has been some cracking footy played and some interesting results as well. I mean, let’s not forget that England, England who had been flayed from pillar to post by everyone in 2024, actually beat France 26-25 in Rd2. And again, whilst Wales were well beaten in the end, there were moments in their 27-18 loss to Ireland that the Jones really did stick it into the Paddy’s in a most uncomfortable manner.

For me, the upcoming matches offer some really interesting possibilities. Firstly, can Bortho’s Boofheads actually make it 3 wins on the trot for England by beating Italy at 2am on Monday 10th March (AEST)? After KO’ing the Frogs 26-25 and then the Scots 16-15 some 10 days ago, the Butchers Aprons can make the ice under their coaches feet considerably thicker with a good win this weekend. Against that, the Italians appeared not too shabby after a respectable loss to the Scots in Rd1 and beating Wales in Rd2. But the 73-24 drubbing they took from France last time out means they will hardly be full of confidence.

So, whilst my ancestors are stirring my guts as I write this, and I’m hardly expecting the match itself to reach any great heights of skill or entertainment, I am tipping an ugly win to the St Georges Chariots over the Azzurri at Twickers. But wouldn’t it be grand if the Pasta-Boys turned the tables?

Everyone’s favourite Irishman (credit Irish Times)

Wales and Scotland at 3.45am on Sunday morning should be an absolute cracker of a game I reckon. Disappointed to have dropped the Calcutta Cup game against Bortho’s Boofheads at Twickers last round, a match they really should have won but for errant goal kicking, the Scots will be baying for blood at Murrayfield to get something out of the tournament other than the Italian job from Rd1. Against that, the Welsh had a true case of Coaches Bounce last round and well put the frighteners into the Irish with a gutsy and surprisingly well-rounded performance. So both teams have much to prove. But I think the Scots at home will be too strong for a fragile Welsh dragon.

But clearly, the Big Kahuna game of the weekend will be Ireland v France in Dublin at 1.15 Sunday morning. The Irish are world no2 still, but are looking somewhat frail to me, especially given how Wales showed they are quite beatable. Against that, world no4 France have a head full of steam and purpose given their smashing of Italy after their inexplicable loss to England earlier in the tourney. So as far as I’m concerned, this will be a dead set ‘must watch’ of a game. But I think the Frogs may just have the better of the outing given the improved overall quality of their squad and the timing of their run into form. But there won’t be much between them either way.

Another classic patch of grass – Drummoyne Oval circa 1920

Around the Grounds

To round out today, I thought I would have a sneaky-peek a what’s happening about the place in club land and so take note of the following:

Kiama 7’s

One of my favourite tournaments, the 53rd annual Kiama Sevens was run on Saturday, 22 February, at the picturesque Chittick Oval and Kiama Showground – two of the most beautiful rugby fields you will find anywhere. Slightly overcast but otherwise perfect weather helped make the event a resounding success, as it always is, showcasing the skill and talent of rugby teams from across NSW.

Long story short, they came from near and far, like they always do, and this year the winners were:

CAAA Bowl: Shoalhaven

Women’s 2nd Division: Albury

Men’s Country Cup: The Lakes

Women’s Country Cup: Goulburn

Hahn Plate: Western Sydney Two Blues

Sebel Harbourside Kiama Vase (Women’s 1st Division): UTS Gordon

Cleary Brothers Cup (Men’s 1st Division): Eastwood

Go check it out at Kiama Sevens – Celebrating Great Sevens Rugby!

And a special mention to the Grenfell lads who showed everyone everything that was to be seen… if you know what I mean.

Albury Women Steaming Strong

Cowra 10’s

The annual Cowra 10’s was held last weekend with 21 teams making the trek to the home of the Cowra Eagles (‘The Nest’) and having a cracker of a time. For the women, there were teams from Cowra, Bathurst, Orange City, and Australian Deaf Rugby, along with an invitational side called ‘The Good, Bad, and the Awesome,’ organised by a group of ex Cowra Eagles themselves. Whilst for the men, sides were largely the central-west familiar faces, although Old Ignations did make an appearance from Sydney Subbies along with teams as diverse as the Greenethorpe Dusty Rams, Unstoppable Mudchooks, Bula Brothers, Uni Owls and ‘The Goosies from Dunnowhere’.

Orange City Lionesses won the choccies in the Women’s draw while the Vailami Brothers took out the Men’s.

Check it out here – https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1EfhebxbC8/

The Old Colt stand at Cowra (Credit to Stu Walmsley)

Boorowa Knockout

And in closing today, I’ll draw attention to the upcoming Boorowa Knockout. Now the Boorowa Goldies are a quintessential little country rugby club. Yes, they are as deeply involved in the local show baking competition as they are in whatever division of Central West rugby they find themselves in each year. And whilst their first competition hit-out is not until Saturday April 12 against the mighty Condobolin Rams, this now-regular pre-season fixture in the Central West Rugby Union calendar is a highlight not to be missed.

So, anyone looking for a good weekend of country footy, or any teams still scratching about for a preseason trot, the Boorowa Goldies and Goldilocks invite one and all to make the measly 50km trek north of Yass or 130km south of Cowra for a great weekend of running into folk, mixed into the odd game of footy and topped off by the ‘Red White & Blue’ themed post-festival celebrations back at the pub.

How do you credit ChatGPT?

Anyway, enough from me Cobbers. I hope you enjoyed the content and feel free to express your issues below in the comments.

Run straight, play hard, tackle brave, and always remember that Saturday is rugby day (somewhere).

Nutta out.