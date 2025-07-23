Thursday’s Rugby News – Lions Second Test Week, Reds do more cool things and Hong Kong make RWC2027.

Hi all, I’m back. Unfortunately, life intervened and I’ve been unable to do my bit over the last couple of weeks. Fortunately, everything is now sorted, and I am back on deck.

This will be short and sharp.

Lions’ Second Test Week

Maro Itoje steals a line-out

Loved the first Test. The Lions were excellent in the first 20 but I thought the Australians fought back into proceedings nicely and while 8 points was probably closer than the relative performances it certainly bodes well for an entertaining remainder of the series. I love the BIL fans, they’re good craic and are here to have a good time. So to all of you reading this welcome.

The British media are tools IMHO with some of the commentary around the game. They’re miserable people who don’t like rugby, so prove me wrong. I think they feel they have to be controversial to be heard.

The Telegraph’s Oliver Brown didn’t mince words, branding Australia “tepid, toothless” and “a pale imitation of the great Wallabies sides,” describing Brisbane’s atmosphere as one of “bleak, sullen resignation.

Former Wales fly-half Dan Biggar (via Sky Sports) echoed that sentiment: “That’s as disappointed as I’ve been in a Wallabies team in quite a while… They looked really clunky tonight.”

Clive Woodward, writing in the Daily Mail, slammed the Wallabies for “talk about a losing mentality,” specifically chiding captain Harry Wilson’s decision to kick out at full time.

Queensland Reds head to Italy in landmark partnership with Benetton Rugby

From Reds Rugby

The Queensland Rugby Union and Benetton Rugby have today announced a progressive partnership which will see four Reds players join the leading Italian club on secondment. The temporary transfer of Josh Flook, John Bryant, Richie Asiata and Louis Werchon to the Treviso-based club is to be the start of an exciting union with benefits for both clubs. Across three months, the quartet will be exposed to high-level fixtures in the United Rugby Championship in Europe and the different game styles of the clubs involved.

The partnership will extend to the Queensland Reds making a first-time visit to Treviso to play against Benetton Rugby in November, 2026. It will be a landmark as the first time since 1980 that the Reds have played a match in Italy which also creates the prospect of organising another opponent as another link in the tour.

The partnership blossomed after an initial introduction earlier this year through Wallabies great Michael Lynagh, who won a championship with both the Reds (1994) and Benetton Treviso (1991-92). Sam Cordingley, the Queensland Reds General Manager, High Performance, and Antonio Pavanello, General Manager of Benetton Rugby, started discussions in January in Treviso when the Reds were on their pre-season tour of Europe.

“The connection was made through Michael Lynagh. Right from the start, we have felt a genuine will to create opportunities that can benefit two proud clubs and two strong brands,” Cordingley said. “Michael’s history with Benetton Rugby and as a 100-game legend with the Reds makes this unique. Obviously, Michael’s son Tom plays for the Reds and brother Louis plays for Benetton Rugby.

“In my conversations with Antonio, we have talked through all things URC and Benetton Rugby and where the needs and opportunities lie for both clubs. Mutual benefits will drive this partnership. The wonderful experiences through secondments like this will not only support player development, with more matches outside Super Rugby, but also retention. The players will also add depth in key positions at Benetton Rugby.

“We want to be a club that leverages the appeal of rugby as an international game through strong partnerships with Benetton Rugby and Japan’s Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights, overseas tours and unique player-staff experiences. Rather than players leaving the club to experience chances like this, we are creating something unique while they are still Reds players with secondments at a famous club in a beautiful part of Italy. We hope to be creating fixtures and opportunities with Benetton Rugby long into the future.”

Centre Flook, backrower Bryant, hooker Asiata and halfback Werchon will fly out in July and return in October which means they will be available to play in the opening rounds of the URC in late September-October. During this period, all players will remain eligible for international selection as a stipulation of the secondment.

Pavanello said: “We are extremely proud to announce this partnership with a club of such historical and technical value as the Queensland Reds. This collaboration represents an important step for us in an ambitious and long-term growth path. The arrival of four players from a prestigious competition like Super Rugby allows us to further raise the overall quality of our squad and measure ourselves against a dynamic, high-paced style of rugby, rich in technical content.

“The integration will take place at a crucial moment in the season when the team will have to deal with the partial or total unavailability of international players due to their commitments and the mandatory rest periods that follow. The addition of these four Australian profiles will help maintain a high level of squad depth and competition, strengthen various roles and ensure consistency at training and in matches.” Pavanello said it excites Benetton Treviso that “this project goes far beyond simply adding players.”

“It is the shared vision to create an international rugby ecosystem capable of generating value, growth and new opportunities for players, staff and fans alike,” Pavanello said. “The chance to exchange knowledge and methodologies between the technical staffs of the two franchises will be a strategic element, enriching our coaches’ preparation and evolve our sporting offering. The 2026 match in Treviso will be a historic event, sealing a shared path built on common values and the desire to build a bridge between the Southern Hemisphere and Europe. We want to create something lasting…and this is just the beginning.”

For Bryant, 22, this will expand his rugby horizons and life experiences in general. “I’m super excited. It’s huge to get an opportunity with a major European club,” Bryant said. “I’ve been fortunate in my time at the Reds to have opportunities to play Wales, Tonga, tour for games against Bristol and Ulster and, recently, play the British and Irish Lions. It’s awesome what the Reds are doing with more international opportunities. I’m glad to be part of it and it’s going to be really cool playing at Benetton Rugby. I’m learning different skills and ways to play the game with these chances…and I love my pasta. I can’t wait.”

Hong Kong make RWC2027

Bonkers at Honkers

Hong Kong China Men’s 15s overcame Korea 70-22 in Incheon this afternoon, and in doing so lifted the Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship Trophy for a sixth consecutive time. More importantly for this year, the Asia Rugby title has rewarded Hong Kong China with automatic qualification to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, as World Rugby’s flagship tournament expands to 24 teams for the 2027 edition and beyond.

In 2027, history will be made as a Hong Kong China Men’s 15s team – currently 23rd in World Rugby’s rankings – plays for the first time on the world’s biggest rugby stage. The team follows in the footsteps of Hong Kong China Women’s 15s, who appeared at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 in Ireland.

Hong Kong China Rugby (HKCR) Chairman, Chris Brooke, shared his delight at the team’s achievements: “I would like to congratulate the team upon this wonderful achievement. We have always said that potential Rugby World Cup qualification marked a huge opportunity for the four teams competing in this tournament, and indeed for rugby in Asia as a whole – and we are very proud to be joining Japan as a second Asian team at a Men’s Rugby World Cup.

“Our sport has thrived in Hong Kong in recent years, thanks to the continued global success of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, the tireless efforts of our senior, community, youth and mini clubs, as well as the continued expansion of school and summer programmes, touch rugby leagues and our Official Charity Rugby For Good. Qualifying for a Men’s World Cup is a historic moment that will act as a further catalyst for growth at all levels of the game.”

HKCR CEO, James Farndon, highlighted the squad’s efforts in preparing for this year’s Asia Rugby Championship: “I would acknowledge the commitment of Andrew Douglas and his coaching and support staff, as well as Joshua Hrstich as captain, along with a wider training squad of over 40 players who have been involved in this campaign. This is a tremendously exciting time for our entire organisation, and the wider rugby community in Hong Kong. It’s important to recognise the contribution made by our domestic clubs, notably those in the Nan Fung Group | AIRSIDE Men’s Premiership, who play a huge role in the development of many players in the current squad.”

Salom Yiu Kam Shing – who has 49 caps for Hong Kong China 15s, including in the repechage for the Rugby World Cup 2019 (as well as being a double Asian Games Gold Medallist for the 7s representative team) – now leads several key HKCR programmes that identify, recruit and develop local talent into rugby. He spoke of the significance that a World Cup appearance can have on the next generation of players: “Having our men’s team at a Rugby World Cup will grow the profile of the sport in Hong Kong even further. In the tournament, Hong Kong China will be playing against the world’s best-known teams and biggest superstars, and I believe that boys and girls across Hong Kong will watch these matches and be inspired to play the game.”

Hoss back tomorrow.