Thursdays Rugby News – Finals The New Season

The new three-week season starts on Friday. I thought I would review the season of each team. from 7th to 11th. I have graded the teams on a curve based on expectations v performance.

Moana Pasifika

Season Score 6.5

Record 2025 6 wins 8 losses, 2024 4 wins 10 losses

Season High The win against the Blues

Season Low The next two weeks losing by a combined 130 points and finishing with a whimper.

I would have graded the Moana boys higher if they had not blown chunks against the Canes and Chiefs in the last two games.

Waratahs

Season Score: 7

Record: 6 Wins 8 Losses, 2024 2 Wins 12 Losses

Season High: Beating both the Chiefs and the Brumbies

Season Low: Road form

A realistic Tahs fan would have taken this level of improvement with a new coaching set up and so many new players. I expected them to do worse.

Western Force

Season Score: 7

Record: 4 wins, 1 Draw and 9 Losses, 2024 4 Wins 10 Losses

Season High: Away win against the Brumbies in Round two and being in the top six until about round 11

Season Low: Loss against the Blues in a game where they had to arrest the decline.

On the face of it they have ended up where they were last year. Early injuries to Props meant they were always on the back foot. I firmly believe the travel schedule played a part with the team travelling over 44,000 klm in season. I feel that the Force are on the right track being able to stay in the fight for longer. They seem to be well coached and are keeping building something in Perth.

Fiji Drua

Season Score: 1

Record 4 Wins 10 Losses 2024 6 Wins 8 Losses

Season High: (Its over) Beating the Chiefs Round 4

Season Low: Pretty much everything else.

What happened to the Drua. Was it just one of those seasons or was it the new coaching not bedding in. It’s hard to say I have heard that the discipline within the group was poor at times with a bit happening off the field and a few players securing overseas contracts and effectively clocking off. I suggest they will be in for a tough offseason.

Highlanders

Wrong Highlander you idiot.

Season Score: 4

Season High: 8 Bonus points proving that they were in a lot of games

Season Low: Probably the final round against the Chiefs. It was the only game where I thought they clocked off.

Will be the big improvers for next year. Young squad and a very good coach. Jamie Joseph is in my opinion the coach of the year he squeezed every bit of juice out of a squad that was not as talented as others.

Super Rugby Qualifying Finals and Injury Lists & Happy’s Fearless Predictions

Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Crusaders v Queensland Reds at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch,

Six Day Turn Around for the Reds, Australian Teams have a 0 and 19 loss win record against New Zealand opposition in New Zealand in finals. The Injury list is massive with a club prop as reserve tighthead. Playing in Mordor against the Crusaders, Paul Williams with the whistle. The weather is going to be cold wet and windy. I really don’t see how the Reds can lose this.

Seriously the Reds will have to play their best game and have a narrow path to victory but their best can beat anyone in the competition.

CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece, David Havili (c), Braydon Ennor, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan

Replacements: George Bell, George Bower, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Tahlor Cahill, Cullen Grace, Kyle Preston, James O’Connor, Dallas McLeod

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Nick Bloomfield, Angus Blyth, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Dre Pakeho, Tim Ryan

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referee: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter

TMO: Richard Kelly

Injuries

Crusaders

Finlay Brewis – Shoulder, season

Taha Kemara – Knee, season

Dom Gardiner – Foot, season

Queensland Reds

Massimo De Lutiis

Matt Faessler

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Alex Hodgman

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Liam Wright

Saturday June 7 5:05 pm AEST – Chiefs v Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato,

This will be a classic derby close hard-fought battle. The physicality will be on point. Gus Gardiner will have his work cut out on this one. There are world class battles everywhere Back Row, Ten and Wing.

I expect the Chiefs will prevail but only just.

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Gideon Wrampling, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Ollie Norris, Reuben O’Neill, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Etene Nanai-Seturo

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Adrian Choat, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referee: Damon Murphy, Matt Kellahan

TMO: James Leckie

Injuries

Chiefs

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi – Shoulder, TBC

Quinn Tupaea – Head/Eye, Short-term

Manaaki Selby-Rickit – Toe, Short-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling – Hamstring, Short-term

Anton Lienert Brown – Collarbone, Mid-term

Malachi Wrampling – Hamstring, Mid-term

Kaleb Trask – Hamstring, Mid-term

Sione Ahio – Ankle, Long-term

Fiti Sa – Shoulder, Long-term

Rameka Poihipi – Knee, Seaso

Blues

Cam Christie (thumb)

Stephen Perofeta (leg)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Cam Suafoa (medical, season)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – ACT Brumbies v Hurricanes at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

Brumbies coming off a heartbreaking loss last week against the hottest team in the comp.

This will be decided in the fine moments I have gained a lot of respect for Stephen Larkham and his coaching team this year, I think they will make the adjustments from when the Canes last visited. Both teams are as close to full strength as you can be at this stage of the season.

Brumbies by not much.

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua (co-c), Tyrel Lomax, Zach Gallagher, Caleb Delany, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Brett Cameron, Fatafehi Fineanganofo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Billy Proctor (co-c), Bailyn Sullivan, Ruben Love

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, Hugo Plummer, Brad Shields (co-c), Ereatara Enari, Ngatungane Punivai, Callum Harkin

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referee: Jordan Way, Jeremy Markey

TMO: Brett Cronan

Injuries

Brumbies

Charlie Cale – lower back injury, TBC

Austin Anderson – Jaw fracture, 2-4 weeks

Blake Schoupp – ruptured achilles, season

Hurricanes

Kini Naholo – Knee, Season

Brayden Iose – Ankle, Season

Riley Higgins – Lower leg, Season

Siale Lauaki – Ankle, Season

Harry Godfrey – Lower Leg, TBC

Isaia Walker-Leawere – Knee, TBC

Hoss will be back tomorrow with more pearls of wisdom