Thursdays Rugby News – Adults Running the Show

Hi, everyone, the Super Rugby is hitting the pointy end and Community Rugby is well underway. Thoughts and prayers to all of the Queensland Groundskeepers who have to try and put a decent field together for the season after early rain. Feature photo credit to https://www.instagram.com/grahamlandbecksports/ for his fine work every week. This one is from the Wests V Souths game on the weekend. He and many others do gods work for the social media content across all clubs and venues.
Adults Running the Show Les Kiss is the New Wallaby Coach
While many were saying that RA was being too slow in putting togetherer the next Wallabies coaching structure. They were slowly and methodically getting all of their ducks in a row. It is refreshing and something Rugby in Australia has not done for a generation.
This from the BBC
Les Kiss will replace Joe Schmidt as Australia head coach in 2026 and will lead the Wallabies in their home Rugby World Cup the following year.
Schmidt will remain in his role for the upcoming Test series against the British and Irish Lions and the Rugby Championship, before leading the Wallabies into next year’s inaugural Nations Cup.
Kiss, who previously worked under Schmidt as an assistant coach with Ireland, will remain Queensland Reds head coach until midway through 2026, when Rugby Australia says there will be an “orderly transfer” in leadership.
Australian Kiss, who will become the Wallabies’ fifth head coach in seven years, said leading his country at a home World Cup will be the “honour of a lifetime”.
New Zealander Schmidt was originally set to depart in October following the Rugby Championship but has extended his stay to facilitate Kiss’ handover.
The former Ireland boss replaced Eddie Jones as head coach in 2023 following a tumultuous period for the Wallabies.
Michael Cheika resigned following the 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat by England and replacement Dave Rennie was sacked before the 2023 World Cup.
Jones returned on a five-year deal before the tournament but lasted just nine months as Australia crashed out in the pool stage for the first time in their history.
“My intention to finish at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship has been adjusted to fit with Les’ availability,” said Schmidt, who has led the Wallabies to six victories in his 13 matches in charge.
“I think he’s doing a great job with the Reds, so it was important to dovetail with his responsibilities there.
“It has certainly been a privilege to be involved with the Wallabies – the staff and players have worked hard but we all know there’s a lot more hard work ahead of us with the British and Irish Lions here in a few months’ time.
“For my family, the extension until the end of next July means that they will spend more time with me in Sydney so we will hopefully find a good balance.”
Super Rugby Pacific Round 12
Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Blues v Western Force at Eden Park, Auckland,
Force have a worry at Prop so I will go the Blues
BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Beauden Barrett, AJ Lam, Xavi Taele, Rieko Ioane, Cole Forbes, Stephen Perofeta
Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Cam Christie, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Corey Evans
FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep; Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Mac Grealy, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter, Kurtley Beale
Replacements: Albert Alcock, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, Josh Thompson, Will Harris, Nic White, Max Burey, George Poolman
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe
Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw
TMO: Richard Kelly
Saturday 12:05 pm AEST – Fijian Drua v Queensland Reds at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva,
Drua are not the home team as the game is not in Lautoka so I will take the Reds. The reds have a concern at Hooker as the they are down to 4th choice on the bench,
DRUA (1-15): Peni Ravai, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge (c), Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Tuwai, Kitione Salawa, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Taniela Rakuro, Inia Tabuavou, Vuate Karawalevu, Selestino Ravutaumada, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula
Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Haereiti Hetet, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakiavata, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu
REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Tate McDermott (c), Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Dre Pakeho, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell
Replacements: Max Craig, Alex Hodgman, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Heremaia Murray
Referee: Marcus Playle
Assistant Referees: James Doleman, Fraser Hannon
TMO: Glenn Newman
Saturday 5:05 pm AEST – Hurricanes v Chiefs at SKY Stadium, Wellington,
I think the Chiefs will continue on their way
HURRICANES (1-15): Tevita Mafileo, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Kini Nanolo, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor (co-c), Ngatungane Punivai, Callum Harkin
Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Zach Gallagher, Brad Shields (co-c), Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Bailyn Sullivan
CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Bradley Slater, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kalyum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson
Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Gideon Wrampling
Referee: Nic Berry
Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jordan Way
TMO: Brett Cronan
Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at GIO Stadium, Canberra,
Brumbies will do Brumby things to the Tahs
BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright
Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford
WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Hugh Sinclair (co-c), Ben Grant, Rob Leota, Jamie Adamson, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (co-c), Lawson Creighton, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Taniela Tupou, Miles Amatosero, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Tane Edmed, Henry O’Donnell
Referee: Angus Gardner
Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Graham Cooper
TMO: James Leckie
Sunday 7:35 pm AEST – Highlanders v Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin,
Moana have a bit more to play for than the Landers
HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Soane Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Te Kamaka Howden, Sean Withy, Hugh Renton (co-c), Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Gilbert, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Replacements: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Rohan Winghan, Mitch Dunshea, Veveni Lasaqa, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Jake Te Hiwi
PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Samuel Slade, Miracle Faiilagi, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kyren Taumoefolau, Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalamilo, Tevita Ofa, William Havili
Replacements: Tomasi Maka, Monu Moli, Pone Fa’amausili, Ofa Tauatevalu, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Julian Savea, Patrick Pellegrini
Referee: Paul Williams
Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter
TMO: Richard Kelly
Injury/Unavailability List
Blues
- Caleb Clarke (thigh)
- Reon Paul (shoulder)
- Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)
- Sam Darry (shoulder, season).
Brumbies
- Jack Debreczeni – groin, 3-4 weeks
- Ben O’Donnell – hamstring operation, 3-4 weeks
- Charlie Cale – lower back injury, timeline 4-5 weeks
- Tevita Alatini – ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, timeline TBC
- Blake Schoupp – ruptured achilles, 8+ months
Chiefs
- Damian McKenzie, Hand, Returning Soon
- Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Returning Soon
- Kaleb Trask, Ankle, TBC
- Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term
- Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term
- Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term
- Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term
- Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season
Fijian Drua
- Tuidraki Samusamuvodre- Knee, short-term
- Vilive Miramira – Knee, short-term
- Ilaisa Droasese – Wrist, short-term
- Epeli Momo – Knee, long-term
- Frank Lomani – Shoulder, long-term
- Caleb Muntz- Shoulder, short-term
- Meli Derenalagi – Knee, long-term
Highlanders
- Caleb Tangitau (Groin 1-2 weeks)
- Tanielu Tele’a (Hamstring 1-2 weeks)
- Jona Nareki (Knee 1-2 Weeks)
- Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL 4-6 weeks)
- Finn Hurley (Quad, Season),
- Hayden Michaels (Hamstring, Season)
- Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand, Season)
- James Arscott (Shoulder, TBC)
Hurricanes
- Brett Cameron (Knee, Season)
- Devan Flanders (Ankle, Round 14)
- Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg, Round 15)
- Peter Umaga-Jensen (Shoulder, TBC)
Moana Pasifika
- Alamanda Motuga (shoulder)
- Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou (concussion)
- Fine Inisi (ankle)
- James Lay (neck)
- Lotu Inisi (knee)
- Michael Curry (neck)
- Neria Fomai (knee/out for season)
- Sama Malolo (shoulder/out for season)
- Samiuela Moli (rib)
- Sione Mafile’o (neck)
- Solomon Alaimalo (foot).
Queensland Reds
- George Blake
- Filipo Daugunu
- Matt Faessler
- Josh Flook
- Matt Gibbon
- Frankie Goldsbrough
- Mason Gordon
- Will McCulloch
- Josh Nasser
- Harry Wilson
- Liam Wright
NSW Waratahs
- Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)
- Dave Porecki (calf)
- Charlie Gamble (calf)
- Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)
Western Force
- Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder)
- Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee, season)
- Harry Hoopert (knee, season)
- Tom Horton (head injury protocols)
- Brandon Paenga-Amosa (ankle)
- Divad Palu (shoulder)
- Marley Pearce (shoulder)
- Dylan Pietsch (quad)
- Matt Proctor (shoulder)