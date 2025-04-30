Thursdays Rugby News – Adults Running the Show

Hi, everyone, the Super Rugby is hitting the pointy end and Community Rugby is well underway. Thoughts and prayers to all of the Queensland Groundskeepers who have to try and put a decent field together for the season after early rain. Feature photo credit to https://www.instagram.com/grahamlandbecksports/ for his fine work every week. This one is from the Wests V Souths game on the weekend. He and many others do gods work for the social media content across all clubs and venues.

Adults Running the Show Les Kiss is the New Wallaby Coach

I’m just ducking out the back to Sydney for a few years. Back soon.

While many were saying that RA was being too slow in putting togetherer the next Wallabies coaching structure. They were slowly and methodically getting all of their ducks in a row. It is refreshing and something Rugby in Australia has not done for a generation.

This from the BBC

Les Kiss will replace Joe Schmidt as Australia head coach in 2026 and will lead the Wallabies in their home Rugby World Cup the following year.

Schmidt will remain in his role for the upcoming Test series against the British and Irish Lions and the Rugby Championship, before leading the Wallabies into next year’s inaugural Nations Cup.

Kiss, who previously worked under Schmidt as an assistant coach with Ireland, will remain Queensland Reds head coach until midway through 2026, when Rugby Australia says there will be an “orderly transfer” in leadership.

Australian Kiss, who will become the Wallabies’ fifth head coach in seven years, said leading his country at a home World Cup will be the “honour of a lifetime”.

New Zealander Schmidt was originally set to depart in October following the Rugby Championship but has extended his stay to facilitate Kiss’ handover.

The former Ireland boss replaced Eddie Jones as head coach in 2023 following a tumultuous period for the Wallabies.

Michael Cheika resigned following the 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat by England and replacement Dave Rennie was sacked before the 2023 World Cup.

Jones returned on a five-year deal before the tournament but lasted just nine months as Australia crashed out in the pool stage for the first time in their history.

“My intention to finish at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship has been adjusted to fit with Les’ availability,” said Schmidt, who has led the Wallabies to six victories in his 13 matches in charge.

“I think he’s doing a great job with the Reds, so it was important to dovetail with his responsibilities there.

“It has certainly been a privilege to be involved with the Wallabies – the staff and players have worked hard but we all know there’s a lot more hard work ahead of us with the British and Irish Lions here in a few months’ time.

“For my family, the extension until the end of next July means that they will spend more time with me in Sydney so we will hopefully find a good balance.”

Super Rugby Pacific Round 12

Friday 5:05 pm AEST – Blues v Western Force at Eden Park, Auckland,

Force have a worry at Prop so I will go the Blues

BLUES (1-15): Joshua Fusitu’a, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Taufa Funaki, Beauden Barrett, AJ Lam, Xavi Taele, Rieko Ioane, Cole Forbes, Stephen Perofeta

Replacements: Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Cam Christie, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Corey Evans

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep; Henry Robertson, Ben Donaldson, Mac Grealy, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter, Kurtley Beale

Replacements: Albert Alcock, Atu Moli, Josh Smith, Josh Thompson, Will Harris, Nic White, Max Burey, George Poolman

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

TMO: Richard Kelly

Saturday 12:05 pm AEST – Fijian Drua v Queensland Reds at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva,

Drua are not the home team as the game is not in Lautoka so I will take the Reds. The reds have a concern at Hooker as the they are down to 4th choice on the bench,

DRUA (1-15): Peni Ravai, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge (c), Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Tuwai, Kitione Salawa, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Taniela Rakuro, Inia Tabuavou, Vuate Karawalevu, Selestino Ravutaumada, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Haereiti Hetet, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakiavata, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Angus Blyth, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Tate McDermott (c), Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Dre Pakeho, Lachie Anderson, Jock Campbell

Replacements: Max Craig, Alex Hodgman, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Heremaia Murray

Referee: Marcus Playle

Assistant Referees: James Doleman, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Glenn Newman

Saturday 5:05 pm AEST – Hurricanes v Chiefs at SKY Stadium, Wellington,

I think the Chiefs will continue on their way

HURRICANES (1-15): Tevita Mafileo, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c), Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Kini Nanolo, Riley Higgins, Billy Proctor (co-c), Ngatungane Punivai, Callum Harkin

Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Zach Gallagher, Brad Shields (co-c), Ereatara Enari, Riley Hohepa, Bailyn Sullivan

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Bradley Slater, George Dyer, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kalyum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Gideon Wrampling

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jordan Way

TMO: Brett Cronan

Saturday 7:35 pm AEST – ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

Brumbies will do Brumby things to the Tahs

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli, Feao Fotuaika, Lachlan Shaw, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Hugh Sinclair (co-c), Ben Grant, Rob Leota, Jamie Adamson, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (co-c), Lawson Creighton, Triston Reilly, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Taniela Tupou, Miles Amatosero, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Tane Edmed, Henry O’Donnell

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Graham Cooper

TMO: James Leckie

Sunday 7:35 pm AEST – Highlanders v Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin,

Moana have a bit more to play for than the Landers

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Soane Vikena, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Te Kamaka Howden, Sean Withy, Hugh Renton (co-c), Nathan Hastie, Cameron Millar, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Gilbert, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Rohan Winghan, Mitch Dunshea, Veveni Lasaqa, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Jake Te Hiwi

PASIFIKA (1-15): Tito Tuipulotu, Millennium Sanerivi, Chris Apoua, Tom Savage, Samuel Slade, Miracle Faiilagi, Ardie Savea (c), Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, Jonathan Taumateine, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kyren Taumoefolau, Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalamilo, Tevita Ofa, William Havili

Replacements: Tomasi Maka, Monu Moli, Pone Fa’amausili, Ofa Tauatevalu, Sione Havili Talitui, Melani Matavao, Julian Savea, Patrick Pellegrini

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Mike Winter

TMO: Richard Kelly

Injury/Unavailability List

Blues

Caleb Clarke (thigh)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Brumbies

Jack Debreczeni – groin, 3-4 weeks

Ben O’Donnell – hamstring operation, 3-4 weeks

Charlie Cale – lower back injury, timeline 4-5 weeks

Tevita Alatini – ACL reconstruction rehabilitation, timeline TBC

Blake Schoupp – ruptured achilles, 8+ months

Chiefs

Damian McKenzie, Hand, Returning Soon

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Returning Soon

Kaleb Trask, Ankle, TBC

Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term

Anton Lienert Brown, Collarbone, Mid-term

Malachi Wrampling, Hamstring, Mid-term

Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term

Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Fijian Drua

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre- Knee, short-term

Vilive Miramira – Knee, short-term

Ilaisa Droasese – Wrist, short-term

Epeli Momo – Knee, long-term

Frank Lomani – Shoulder, long-term

Caleb Muntz- Shoulder, short-term

Meli Derenalagi – Knee, long-term

Highlanders

Caleb Tangitau (Groin 1-2 weeks)

Tanielu Tele’a (Hamstring 1-2 weeks)

Jona Nareki (Knee 1-2 Weeks)

Nikora Broughton (Knee MCL 4-6 weeks)

Finn Hurley (Quad, Season),

Hayden Michaels (Hamstring, Season)

Ajay Faleafaga (Broken hand, Season)

James Arscott (Shoulder, TBC)

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee, Season)

Devan Flanders (Ankle, Round 14)

Harry Godfrey (Lower Leg, Round 15)

Peter Umaga-Jensen (Shoulder, TBC)

Moana Pasifika

Alamanda Motuga (shoulder)

Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou (concussion)

Fine Inisi (ankle)

James Lay (neck)

Lotu Inisi (knee)

Michael Curry (neck)

Neria Fomai (knee/out for season)

Sama Malolo (shoulder/out for season)

Samiuela Moli (rib)

Sione Mafile’o (neck)

Solomon Alaimalo (foot).

Queensland Reds

George Blake

Filipo Daugunu

Matt Faessler

Josh Flook

Matt Gibbon

Frankie Goldsbrough

Mason Gordon

Will McCulloch

Josh Nasser

Harry Wilson

Liam Wright

NSW Waratahs

Max Jorgensen (syndesmosis)

Dave Porecki (calf)

Charlie Gamble (calf)

Jimmy Hendren (broken wrist)

Western Force

Vaiolini Ekuasi (shoulder)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee, season)

Harry Hoopert (knee, season)

Tom Horton (head injury protocols)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (ankle)

Divad Palu (shoulder)

Marley Pearce (shoulder)

Dylan Pietsch (quad)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Hossman Back Tomorrow