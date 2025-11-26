Thursdays Rugby News 

That is a wrap people for the Wallabies for 2025. The Rugby does not stop with the Sevens kicking off in Dubai this weekend.

Joe Schmidt Given the Dreaded Vote of Confidence

In Joe we Trust.

Some places are calling for Joe Schmidt to go early. These people are wrong Australian Rugby has had 9 head coaches since 2000. That level of continuity has led to unprecedented success. For those with bad memories 792 days ago Wales beat Australia in the 2023 RWC by 34 points. At that time, I can honestly say I felt the code could collapse. Joe has brought us back from the abyss, he is clearly a great coach who deserves to go out on his terms.

I honestly believe Phil Waugh can see this and some of the narrative is run by people who just want the chaos, well this fan had had enough of chaos I like adults running the show.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year 2025

Malcolm Marx

In my view this list is just being lazy the judges don’t look outside the big teams. AG Joshua Tuisova, or the Georgian Davit Niniashvili.

· Ox Nché (South Africa)

· Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

· Thomas du Toit (South Africa)

· Maro Itoje (England)

· Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

· Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

· Tom Curry (England)

· Harry Wilson (Australia)

· Cam Roigard (New Zealand)

· Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (South Africa)

· Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

· Len Ikitau (Australia)

· Huw Jones (Scotland)

· Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

· Will Jordan (New Zealand)

England’s Curry a ‘bully’ who pushed me – Contepomi

Spotted outside Twickers. Its the hope, diet, warm beer, misery and climate that kills em.

I will be interested to see if the CCTV makes it to the light of day. The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle but the reaction of the British media reminds me of the company line put out after the 2nd BIL test where they accused Carlo Tizzano of taking a dive. No doubt if he did do something wrong any ban will see him available for the six nations.

From the BBC

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi called England flanker Tom Curry a “bully” who swore and pushed him in the tunnel at Allianz Stadium.

Steve Borthwick’s side held on to beat the Pumas 27-23, with an on-pitch altercation breaking out between both sets of players at full-time.

The scuffle involved Curry, a second-half replacement, after it appeared the visitors were unhappy he injured full-back Juan Cruz Mallia with a late tackle, resulting in a penalty that was not referred to the television match official.

Mallia was unable to continue, which meant Contepomi’s side ended the match a player down, with Argentina confirming on Monday the Toulouse back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.

RFU ‘not out of woods’ despite reduction in losses

From the BBC

The Rugby Football Union is in a “strong position” but “not out of the woods” after it announced a 10-year high revenue of £228m in its latest financial accounts, says chief executive Bill Sweeney.

The latest RFU annual report reveals the second-highest revenues in history, with losses down from £42m in 2023-24 to £2m.

While the union’s long-term future at Twickenham remains uncertain, Sweeney believes the game is emerging strongly from a difficult few years.

“We have still got financial challenges, but we are in a good place,” he told BBC Sport.

Have a great break everyone all the best to you and your families and we will see you in the new year.