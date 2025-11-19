Thursday’s Rugby News 

The Wallabies finish this week against the cheese eating surrender monkeys, let’s hope for a better outing than the Irish. Poor Wales get a pissed off New Zealand Team. Ireland and South Africa don’t like each other. England and Argentina is always special. However, I’ll take a different path.

World Rugby Player of the Year Awards

Can someone say junket

Each nominee has been voted by the World Rugby Awards panel, comprised of former legends of the game, Jacques Burger, Fiona Coghlan, Victor Matfield, Drew Mitchell, Ugo Monye, Sergio Parisse, Kieran Read and Blaine Scully, ensuring that the highest accolades in the sport are a peer recognition reflecting of both excellence on the field and inspiration off it.

The recipients of the World Rugby Awards 2025 men’s categories will be revealed across World Rugby’s digital platforms on Saturday, 22 November, ensuring fans everywhere can share in the excitement. In addition, the highly anticipated World Rugby Dream Team of the Year will be unveiled on Tuesday, 25 November, showcasing the standout performers from across the rugby world.

International Rugby Players Association Men’s 15s Try of the Year

Fans around the world will once again play a decisive role in celebrating the most spectacular score of the season. The winner will be the most popular try as voted by fans on World Rugby and RugbyPass Instagram channels (voting closes on Thursday, 20 November).

Santiago Cordero (Argentina , v British and Irish Lions – June)

v British and Irish Lions – June) Santiago Pedrero (Chile, v Samoa, South America/Pacific Play-off, RWC 2027 qualifier – October)

Lekima Tagitagivalu (Fiji, v Australia, men’s international – July)

Tupou Vaa’i (New Zealand, v France, men’s international – July)

World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Recognising emerging talents who have made a significant impact on the international stage in 2025.

Fabian Holland (New Zealand)

Ethan Hooker (South Africa)

Henry Pollock (England)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (Australia)

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year

Celebrating the individual who has consistently delivered world‑class performances and inspired fans across the globe.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

Ox Nche (South Africa)

My Picks

Try Santiago Pedrero

Emerging Player Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Player of the Year Ox Nche has not been as good this year but was robbed last year and a prop has never won it. #justiceforfatties

Samoa draw with Belgium to go to RWC2027

Sport can be cruel sometimes I feel for the Belgium boys. Hopefully this can be the wake-up call for the highly dysfunctional set up in Samoa. Samoa have been in every RWC since 1991 and it would’ve been a blow for them to miss the tourney in Australia as they have a massive diaspora here.

On an incredible night at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, Samoa dug deep to draw 13-13 with Belgium and book their 10th straight Rugby World Cup appearance at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. It was a bitter disappointment for Belgium who miss out on a place in Australia 2027 on try bonus points after remaining undefeated in the tournament thanks to victories against Namibia and Brazil.

In the earlier match Namibia fought back from 17-0 down to defeat Brazil 40-31 in a high scoring and very entertaining affair to finish third overall.

Happy’s international Team of the Year

Josua Tuisova shows what he is becoming known for

1 Ox Niche

2 Juan Montoya

3 Wilco Louw

4 Nick Frost

5 Eben Etzebeth

6 Peter Steph du Toit

7 Tom Curry

8 Ardie Savea

9 Jamison-Gibson-Park

10 Finn Russell

11 Louis Bielle- Biarrey

12 Joshua Tuisova

13 Len Ikitau (too good to miss out)

14 Will Jordan

15 Blair Kinghorn or Thomas Ramos

Fun fact

Repeat offender Jack Dempsey gets shown the cheese.

Much is made of discipline in the modern game and how it affects the outcome. Particularly considering our South African friends getting a couple of reds two tests in a row. I ran the numbers for the northern tour and thus far the home teams have had nine yellows and two reds, and the touring teams thirteen yellows and two reds.

