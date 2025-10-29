Thursday’s Rugby News 

Autumn Nations starts this weekend, it should be an excellent four weeks with little sleep during that time.

This week’s games

England v Australia, Sunday, 2 November 2025, 02:10am AEDT (East Coast elite time)

According to the analytics, England have a 71% chance of winning this game. The Australian team is not allowed to select the overseas based players as this game is outside of the test window. So no ikitau, Hooper or O’Connor, who aren’t playing for the next four weeks as the English Premiership is having a break.

In my view this is the biggest risk to the Wallabies in the future as overseas clubs who pay players good money will want to mitigate the risk of injury.

England team to face Australia: Steward; Roebuck, Freeman, Dingwall, Feyi-Waboso; Ford, Mitchell; Baxter, George, Heyes, Itoje (capt), Chessum, Pepper, Underhill, Earl.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Coles, T Curry, Pollock, Spencer, F Smith.

The England team is interesting with Ford at 10. Does this mean Borthwick doesn’t rate the next generation 10s, Fin and Marcus Smith? The English have also marked their own homework with Luke Cowan Dickie getting a red card rescinded so he can play this week.

Referee appointments

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) ARs: James Doleman (NZ) & Craig Evans (Wal) TMO: Eric Gauzins (Fra) FPRO: Matteo Liperini (Ita)

Australia by 10 on a dryish day in London

Japan v South Africa, Sunday, 2 November 2025, 03:10am AEDT

This could be ugly at Wembley. A rested South Africa and Japan crossing 10 time zones after a tough loss last week.

Referee appointments

Referee: Eoghan Cross (Ire) ARs: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ) & Adam Leal (Eng) TMO: Mike Adamson (Sco)

FPRO: Tual Trainini (Fra)

South Africa by lots.

Scotland v USA, Sunday, 2 November 2025, 04:40am AEDT

Bit of an easy game for Scotland but, as it’s outside the test window means it’s Scotland B with no Finn Russell or any of their English or French contingent.

Referee sppointments

Referee: Damián Schneider (Arg) ARs: Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita) & Katsuki Furuse (Jpn) TMO: Leo Colgan (Ire) FPRO: Olly Hodges (Ire)

Scotland by 30

Game of the weekend: Ireland v New Zealand, Sunday, 2 November 2025, 07:10am AEDT

Soldier Field is the venue the site of the Irish teams first victory of the Nearlies. Ireland isn’t scared of New Zealand with lots of recent success. Ireland suddenly look a bit old in squad terms and a little slow. New Zealand seem to be on the up again after a indifferent couple of years by their standards.

Referee appointments

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra) ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Luc Ramos (Fra) TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng) FPRO: Dan Jones (Eng)

New Zealand by 10

Nadolo joins Drua

From the Fiji Times

Former Flying Fijians winger and Crusaders star, Nemani Nadolo, has taken on a new role as the development coach for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua. A native of Namatakula, Nadolo joins the Drua at a pivotal stage as the club bolsters its development squad and team management for upcoming Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

He brings a wealth of rugby experience to his new position having played 30 Test matches for the Flying Fijians and scoring 242 points. Known for his powerful runs and try-scoring abilities, Nadolo made the transition from playing to rugby commentary in 2024. He’s been a familiar voice during broadcasts of Fijian Drua home matches alongside Greg Clark and Sam Wykes. In addition to his commentary duties, he’ll also coach the Fijian Drua development squad.

Drua general manager rugby Baden Stephenson expressed his enthusiasm for Nadolo. “We have great confidence that Nemani will have a significant impact and can help progress our very talented Development players into Drua Super Rugby Pacific players and hopefully next generation Flying Fijians. Nemani is very passionate to give back and share his vast knowledge and experience.”

Nadolo shared his excitement about his new role. “It’s a tremendous honour to join the Drua Vuvale as the new development coach,” he said. “Having been close to the team environment through my commentary work over the past few years, I’ve always dreamed of being part of the Drua family. To now begin my coaching journey with such a proud franchise truly means a lot. I’m looking forward to helping nurture young talent, instil positive habits, and strengthen the identity that makes the Drua so special.”

