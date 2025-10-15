Thursdays Rugby News 

Interesting weekend with the first of game of the Northern Tour with Australia A v Japan XV. Looking forward to more depth being on display the Northern leagues are underway so still plenty to consume.

Rugby Australia Awards 2025 Finalists announced

2024 RUGBY AUSTRALIA AWARDS FINALISTS

John Eales Medal

Personally I would go with Harry Wilson

To be announced on the night

Wallaroos Player of the Year

Desiree Miller

Cecilla Smith

Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Shawn Mackay Medal

Men’s

Henry Hutchinson

Henry Paterson

James Turner

Women’s

Maddison Levi

Isabella Nasser

Faith Nathan

SMARTECH Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year

Langi Gleeson (NSW Waratahs)

Tom Hooper (ACT Brumbies)

Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds)

Carlo Tizzano (Western Force)

Tom Wright (ACT Brumbies)

SMARTECH Super Rugby Women’s Player of the Year

Georgina Friedrichs (NSW Waratahs)

Desiree Miller (NSW Waratahs)

Tiarah Minns (QLD Reds)

Santos Rookie of the Year

Aden Ekanayake (Men’s 7s)

Mackenzie Davis (Women’s 7s)

Waiaria Ellis (Wallaroos)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (NSW Waratahs/Wallabies)

Junior Men’s Player of the Year

Aden Ekanayake (Men’s 7s/AUS U20s)

Sid Harvey (Men’s 7s/AUS U20s)

Eamon Doyle (AUS U20s)

Junior Women’s Player of the Year

Mackenzie Davis (Women’s 7s)

Caitlyn Halse (NSW Waratahs/Wallaroos)

Waiaria Ellis (NSW Waratahs/Wallaroos)

Cadbury Try of the Year

1. Max Jorgensen v England, Spring Tour

2. Charlotte Caslick v USA, PAC4

3. Teddy Wilson v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific

4. Georgina Friedrichs v Reds, Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final

5. Heidi Dennis v NZ, Perth 7s

6. Sid Harvey v Fiji, Hong Kong 7s

Defender of the Year

Jayden Blake v Blitzboks, Perth 7s

Maddison Levi v NZ, Singapore

Ashley Marsters v Black Ferns, PAC4

Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific

R360 recruits will be banned from NRL for 10 years

It is official the NRL is Bricking it.

Australian rugby league’s governing body says players who join the “counterfeit” breakaway R360 league will be banned for 10 years.

R360, which plans to launch in October 2026, is aiming to attract rugby union and rugby league players with hefty contracts and a slimmed-down playing schedule.

Leading National Rugby League (NRL) players have reportedly been approached by R360, which will involve six to eight men’s teams and four women’s teams based in major cities around the world.

Samoa’s Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who plays for New Zealand Warriors in the NRL, has said he has had talks with R360., external

Ryan Papenhuyzen, Zac Lomax, Payne Haas and Jye Gray are also reported, external to be considering joining.

Eight major rugby union nations, including Australia, last week announced a ban on R360 recruits playing international matches.

“We’ve listened to our clubs and we’ve acted decisively,” said Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’Landys.

“Unfortunately, there will always be organisations that seek to pirate our game for potential financial gain.

“They don’t invest in pathways or the development of players. They simply exploit the hard work of others, putting players at risk of financial loss while profiting themselves.

“They are, in reality, counterfeiting a code.”

R360 is co-founded by former England World Cup winner Mike Tindall and backed by private investors.

After the prospective rugby union bans were announced last week, it said it wants to “work collaboratively as part of the global rugby calendar,” and that all players would be released for international matches.

“History shows that when athletes are offered free choice and given fresh opportunities for them and their families then threats to those sportsmen and women follow,” R360 co-chief executive Mark Spoors said on Wednesday.

“R360 is about empowering players, giving them, rugby lovers and the next generation of fans opportunities and new platforms to enjoy the sport we love.

“We know there is much interest in understanding more about the global series we’re building. We remain on plan and look forward to sharing and discussing the detail in the coming months.”

R360 will seek approval for its plans from World Rugby, rugby union’s governing body, at its council meeting next year.

Can Ireland exact revenge on All Blacks?

Perennial RWC Quarterfinalists take on New Zealand in Chigago in a couple of weeks

Ireland, of course, have happy memories of playing New Zealand in Chicago. Nine years ago, Soldier Field was the stage for their first-ever victory over the All Blacks, with Joe Schmidt’s side running out 40-29 winners.

New Zealand have won the past two meetings, though, backing up their 2023 World Cup quarter-final win with a deserved victory in Dublin during last year’s autumn series. Revenge will be uppermost in Irish minds.

After returning home, Ireland will host Japan, pitting Farrell against Eddie Jones.

Another familiar face awaits the following week in Joe Schmidt and the Wallabies. Farrell bested his former mentor to lead the Lions to a series win over the summer, but Schmidt would have taken some satisfaction from his side denying the tourists a clean sweep in the third Test.

Schmidt was originally supposed to leave Australia after the Rugby Championship, but after extending his contract to mid-2026, he will attempt to lead the Wallabies to their first win over Ireland since 2018.

Ireland conclude their autumn campaign against the Springboks, which may feel like a long overdue decider after last year’s drawn series in South Africa.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu ruled out of end-of-year tour with injury

Brad Thorn, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Patrick Tuipolotu after the game

A setback for the All Blacks with veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu ruled out of their end of year tour.

Tuipulotu has been forced out of the squad with a shoulder injury.

He is replaced by fellow Blues second rower Sam Darry.

Tuipulotu requires surgery for an existing shoulder injury that had deteriorated since the Rugby Championship.

He is expected to be sidelined for approximately six months which will rule him out for a significant part of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Tuipulotu was named alongside Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord and Samipeni Finau as lock options when the squad was released on Monday.

Darry played six Tests for the All Blacks in 2024.

The All Blacks will play all four home nations on their northern tour, starting with Ireland in Chicago on 2 November.

