Daily News

Thursday’s Rugby News 

By Happyman

The Wallabies have completed the first 10 games of what is a long and tough test season.

Test results 2025 and what it means as a Wallabies supporter

‘Look, last time you sucked as a ref, can you lift your game please’

Win 21 – 18 Fiji

Loss 27 – 19 Lions

Loss 29 – 26 Lions

Win 22 – 12 Lions

Win 38 – 22 South Africa

Loss 30 – 22 South Africa

Win 28 – 24 Argentina

Loss 28 – 24 Argentina

Loss 33 – 24 New Zealand

Loss 29 – 14 New Zealand

As one of my favourite NFL commentators says you are what your record says you are but, truthfully there are more to these results than the wins and losses. I can honestly say that there was only one loss in this group where I thought the Australians were well beaten and that was the first Lions test where they looked off the pace. In every other game I could see a path to victory be it bad luck or missing a key moment in the game. The growth in the team from that dark day against Wales has been stark.

Often teams use injury as an excuse but sometimes it is a reason. During the last 10 games our MASH unit has been fairly bad. Every team has injuries but let’s run the numbers off the top of my head. Players who missed some of the last 10 matches due to injury:
Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Dave Porecki, Rob Valetini, Will Skelton, Harry Wilson, Jake Gordon, Tate McDermott, Nic White (John Farnham) Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Peitsch, Harry Potter, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright.

The nuanced position is that the replacements performed admirably and the growing depth is something that will stand the team in good stead. Overall I am relatively satisfied with the results and optimistic about the northern tour, particularly if the players can get some rest over the next couple of weeks.

Japan national team squad announced ahead of autumn fixtures

Harry Wilson offloads to Harry Hockings

Next up Japan, underlining that Australia is a net exporter of talent. Queensland readers will note two potential debutants in the Japan squad, Harry Hockings and David van Zeeland, along with regulars Jack Cornelsen, Ben Gunter, Sam Greene and Dylan Riley.

Comprising 21 forwards and 19 backs, the squad combines a mix of experienced campaigners alongside emerging test talent who Jones has blooded over the last two seasons. Sticking firmly to his mission of ushering through Japan’s next generation of test stars, 18 of the already capped players hold just 10 caps or less. They in turn are joined by eight uncapped players who will be looking to stake their claim for higher national team honours.

Forwards (21)

NameClub TeamGraduateHeight (cm)Weight (kg)DOBCap
Ryosuke IWAIHARAYOKOHAMA CANON EAGLESMeiji Univ.1841151996/10/62
Kenta KOBAYASHITOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATHWaseda Univ.1811131999/6/24
Taishi TSUMURARICOH BlackRams TokyoTeikyo Univ.1731082001/4/300
Hayate ERAKubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAYTeikyo Univ.1721062001/9/185
Kenji SATOSAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTSWaseda Univ.1771082003/1/44
Shodai HIRAOTOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATHKwansei Gakuin Univ.1741032002/10/110
Sanshiro KIHARA TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATHSenshu Univ.1811082003/1/200
Shuhei TAKEUCHITOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATHKyushu Kyoritsu Univ.1831151997/12/919
Keijiro TAMEFUSAKubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAYMeiji Univ.1801082001/9/315
Jack CORNELSENSAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTSUniv. of Queensland1951101994/10/1324
Tiennan COSTLEYKOBELCO KOBE STEELERSInternational Pacific Univ.1921022000/6/149
Warner DEARNSTOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYORyutsu Keizai Univ. KASHIWA HS.2011172002/4/1127
Tyler PAULKubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAYNelson Mandela　Univ.1951111995/1/200
Harry HOCKINGSTOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATHUniv. of Queensland2081241998/7/280
David VAN ZEELANDKubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAYTakushoku Univ.1961162000/2/110
Akito OKUI TOYOTA VERBLITZTeikyo Univ.1781052001/9/172
Ben GUNTERSAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTSBrisbane Boys’ College1951201997/10/2414
Michael LEITCHTOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYOTokai Univ.1891131988/10/789
Kanji SHIMOKAWATOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH            Waseda Univ.1881051999/1/1718
Amato FAKATAVARICOH BlackRams TokyoDaito Bunka Univ.1951181994/12/718
Faulua MAKISIKubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAYTenri Univ.1871121997/1/2020

Backs (19)

NameClub TeamGraduateHeight (cm)Weight (kg)DOBCap
Shuntaro KITAMURASHIZUOKA BlueRevsRitsumeikan Univ.168772002/3/281
Kenta FUKUDATOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATHMeiji Univ.173831996/12/195
Shinobu FUJIWARAKubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAYTenri Univ.171761999/2/816
Sam GREENESHIZUOKA BlueRevsBrisbane Grammar HS.178851994/8/164
Shinya KOMURA TOYOTA VERBLITZTeikyo Univ.180922002/5/280
Seungsin LEEKOBELCO KOBE STEELERSOsaka Korean HS.176862001/1/1324
Yuki IKEDARICOH BlackRams TokyoTokai Univ.1871001995/5/211
Shogo NAKANO TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATHWaseda Univ.1861001997/6/1110
Yuya HIROSEKubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAYMeiji Univ.182942001/4/74
Siosaia FIFITATOYOTA VERBLITZTenri Univ.1871051998/12/2016
Dylan RILEYSAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTSBond Univ.1871021997/5/233
Charlie LAWRENCEMitsubishi Heavy Industries Sagamihara DynaboarsHamilton Boys’HS.170891998/5/274
Kippei ISHIDAYOKOHAMA CANON EAGLESMeiji Univ.167752000/4/285
Kazuma UEDAKOBELCO KOBE STEELERSKindai Univ.177872002/12/40
Tomoki OSADASAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTSWaseda Univ.179901999/11/2521
Haruto KIDAKubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAYRitsumeikan Univ.176 901999/4/92
Halatoa VAILEAKubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAYNippon Sport Science Univ.1851041999/2/143
Ichigo NAKAKUSURICOH BlackRams TokyoKeio Univ.174842000/6/13
Takuro MATSUNAGA TOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYOTenri Univ.172821998/8/135

Scrum coach Cron to mentor next generation as Wallabies announce Ulugia as replacement

Wallabies v Scotland Scrum

From Pravda

This news warms the cockles of my heart. I am a firm believer that the backs are the ones who play the piano but it is the forwards who move the piano into place. If you are a junior coach look up his work on YouTube. 

Cron finished up with the national set-up at the end of the Rugby Championship after extending his initial agreement beyond the British & Irish Lions series. The deal will see the Kiwi great work across the broader Australian system, more specifically he’ll mentor up-and-coming coaches while also working with the next generation of Australian forwards – particularly those in the tight five. Current ACT Brumbies assistant, John Ulugia, will replace Cron in the Wallabies set up, set to tour with the group for the end-of-year Test matches.

“Firstly, on behalf of Rugby Australia, I’d like to thank Mike for what’s been a major contribution to the Wallabies since his appointment in 2024,” RA Director of High Performance Peter Horne said in a statement. “He is a great person who is highly respected by all those involved with the game. We’ve been fortunate to have his services for the past two years and we’re pleased he has agreed to continue to support Australian Rugby moving forward.”

Cron indicated his desire to stay within the Australian rugby system while speaking to the media on the eve of the second Bledisloe Test. “[If] we can get a conveyor belt going, so if I can get that going and then for a year or two and then hand it over, you know, to the Aussie guys to run and keep it going, you’ll have a constant pull or flow of tight five coming through,” he said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ulugia continues his progression after an illustrious career in Australia and France. The hooker played 50 Super Rugby matches for the NSW Waratahs and ACT Brumbies, along with over 150 appearances in the French Top 14. Ulugia joined the Brumbies in 2023, having been pulled out of retirement to play for the club in the first two rounds of that season’s Super Rugby Pacific.

“John is a highly motivated young coach and his appointment for the End of Year Tour is a great opportunity for him to continue to develop his skills and gain experience at the highest level,” Horne believes. “John has great support from the Brumbies and we appreciate them releasing him to help the Wallabies for the duration of the tour.”

