Thursday’s Rugby News 

The Wallabies have completed the first 10 games of what is a long and tough test season.
Test results 2025 and what it means as a Wallabies supporter
Win 21 – 18 Fiji
Loss 27 – 19 Lions
Loss 29 – 26 Lions
Win 22 – 12 Lions
Win 38 – 22 South Africa
Loss 30 – 22 South Africa
Win 28 – 24 Argentina
Loss 28 – 24 Argentina
Loss 33 – 24 New Zealand
Loss 29 – 14 New Zealand
As one of my favourite NFL commentators says you are what your record says you are but, truthfully there are more to these results than the wins and losses. I can honestly say that there was only one loss in this group where I thought the Australians were well beaten and that was the first Lions test where they looked off the pace. In every other game I could see a path to victory be it bad luck or missing a key moment in the game. The growth in the team from that dark day against Wales has been stark.
Often teams use injury as an excuse but sometimes it is a reason. During the last 10 games our MASH unit has been fairly bad. Every team has injuries but let’s run the numbers off the top of my head. Players who missed some of the last 10 matches due to injury:
Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Dave Porecki, Rob Valetini, Will Skelton, Harry Wilson, Jake Gordon, Tate McDermott, Nic White (John Farnham) Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Peitsch, Harry Potter, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright.
The nuanced position is that the replacements performed admirably and the growing depth is something that will stand the team in good stead. Overall I am relatively satisfied with the results and optimistic about the northern tour, particularly if the players can get some rest over the next couple of weeks.
Japan national team squad announced ahead of autumn fixtures
Next up Japan, underlining that Australia is a net exporter of talent. Queensland readers will note two potential debutants in the Japan squad, Harry Hockings and David van Zeeland, along with regulars Jack Cornelsen, Ben Gunter, Sam Greene and Dylan Riley.
Comprising 21 forwards and 19 backs, the squad combines a mix of experienced campaigners alongside emerging test talent who Jones has blooded over the last two seasons. Sticking firmly to his mission of ushering through Japan’s next generation of test stars, 18 of the already capped players hold just 10 caps or less. They in turn are joined by eight uncapped players who will be looking to stake their claim for higher national team honours.
Forwards (21)
|Name
|Club Team
|Graduate
|Height (cm)
|Weight (kg)
|DOB
|Cap
|Ryosuke IWAIHARA
|YOKOHAMA CANON EAGLES
|Meiji Univ.
|184
|115
|1996/10/6
|2
|Kenta KOBAYASHI
|TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH
|Waseda Univ.
|181
|113
|1999/6/2
|4
|Taishi TSUMURA
|RICOH BlackRams Tokyo
|Teikyo Univ.
|173
|108
|2001/4/30
|0
|Hayate ERA
|Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY
|Teikyo Univ.
|172
|106
|2001/9/18
|5
|Kenji SATO
|SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS
|Waseda Univ.
|177
|108
|2003/1/4
|4
|Shodai HIRAO
|TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH
|Kwansei Gakuin Univ.
|174
|103
|2002/10/11
|0
|Sanshiro KIHARA
|TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH
|Senshu Univ.
|181
|108
|2003/1/20
|0
|Shuhei TAKEUCHI
|TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH
|Kyushu Kyoritsu Univ.
|183
|115
|1997/12/9
|19
|Keijiro TAMEFUSA
|Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY
|Meiji Univ.
|180
|108
|2001/9/3
|15
|Jack CORNELSEN
|SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS
|Univ. of Queensland
|195
|110
|1994/10/13
|24
|Tiennan COSTLEY
|KOBELCO KOBE STEELERS
|International Pacific Univ.
|192
|102
|2000/6/14
|9
|Warner DEARNS
|TOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYO
|Ryutsu Keizai Univ. KASHIWA HS.
|201
|117
|2002/4/11
|27
|Tyler PAUL
|Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY
|Nelson Mandela Univ.
|195
|111
|1995/1/20
|0
|Harry HOCKINGS
|TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH
|Univ. of Queensland
|208
|124
|1998/7/28
|0
|David VAN ZEELAND
|Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY
|Takushoku Univ.
|196
|116
|2000/2/11
|0
|Akito OKUI
|TOYOTA VERBLITZ
|Teikyo Univ.
|178
|105
|2001/9/17
|2
|Ben GUNTER
|SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS
|Brisbane Boys’ College
|195
|120
|1997/10/24
|14
|Michael LEITCH
|TOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYO
|Tokai Univ.
|189
|113
|1988/10/7
|89
|Kanji SHIMOKAWA
|TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH
|Waseda Univ.
|188
|105
|1999/1/17
|18
|Amato FAKATAVA
|RICOH BlackRams Tokyo
|Daito Bunka Univ.
|195
|118
|1994/12/7
|18
|Faulua MAKISI
|Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY
|Tenri Univ.
|187
|112
|1997/1/20
|20
Backs (19)
|Name
|Club Team
|Graduate
|Height (cm)
|Weight (kg)
|DOB
|Cap
|Shuntaro KITAMURA
|SHIZUOKA BlueRevs
|Ritsumeikan Univ.
|168
|77
|2002/3/28
|1
|Kenta FUKUDA
|TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH
|Meiji Univ.
|173
|83
|1996/12/19
|5
|Shinobu FUJIWARA
|Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY
|Tenri Univ.
|171
|76
|1999/2/8
|16
|Sam GREENE
|SHIZUOKA BlueRevs
|Brisbane Grammar HS.
|178
|85
|1994/8/16
|4
|Shinya KOMURA
|TOYOTA VERBLITZ
|Teikyo Univ.
|180
|92
|2002/5/28
|0
|Seungsin LEE
|KOBELCO KOBE STEELERS
|Osaka Korean HS.
|176
|86
|2001/1/13
|24
|Yuki IKEDA
|RICOH BlackRams Tokyo
|Tokai Univ.
|187
|100
|1995/5/21
|1
|Shogo NAKANO
|TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH
|Waseda Univ.
|186
|100
|1997/6/11
|10
|Yuya HIROSE
|Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY
|Meiji Univ.
|182
|94
|2001/4/7
|4
|Siosaia FIFITA
|TOYOTA VERBLITZ
|Tenri Univ.
|187
|105
|1998/12/20
|16
|Dylan RILEY
|SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS
|Bond Univ.
|187
|102
|1997/5/2
|33
|Charlie LAWRENCE
|Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sagamihara Dynaboars
|Hamilton Boys’HS.
|170
|89
|1998/5/27
|4
|Kippei ISHIDA
|YOKOHAMA CANON EAGLES
|Meiji Univ.
|167
|75
|2000/4/28
|5
|Kazuma UEDA
|KOBELCO KOBE STEELERS
|Kindai Univ.
|177
|87
|2002/12/4
|0
|Tomoki OSADA
|SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS
|Waseda Univ.
|179
|90
|1999/11/25
|21
|Haruto KIDA
|Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY
|Ritsumeikan Univ.
|176
|90
|1999/4/9
|2
|Halatoa VAILEA
|Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY
|Nippon Sport Science Univ.
|185
|104
|1999/2/14
|3
|Ichigo NAKAKUSU
|RICOH BlackRams Tokyo
|Keio Univ.
|174
|84
|2000/6/1
|3
|Takuro MATSUNAGA
|TOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYO
|Tenri Univ.
|172
|82
|1998/8/13
|5
Scrum coach Cron to mentor next generation as Wallabies announce Ulugia as replacement
From Pravda
This news warms the cockles of my heart. I am a firm believer that the backs are the ones who play the piano but it is the forwards who move the piano into place. If you are a junior coach look up his work on YouTube.
Cron finished up with the national set-up at the end of the Rugby Championship after extending his initial agreement beyond the British & Irish Lions series. The deal will see the Kiwi great work across the broader Australian system, more specifically he’ll mentor up-and-coming coaches while also working with the next generation of Australian forwards – particularly those in the tight five. Current ACT Brumbies assistant, John Ulugia, will replace Cron in the Wallabies set up, set to tour with the group for the end-of-year Test matches.
“Firstly, on behalf of Rugby Australia, I’d like to thank Mike for what’s been a major contribution to the Wallabies since his appointment in 2024,” RA Director of High Performance Peter Horne said in a statement. “He is a great person who is highly respected by all those involved with the game. We’ve been fortunate to have his services for the past two years and we’re pleased he has agreed to continue to support Australian Rugby moving forward.”
Cron indicated his desire to stay within the Australian rugby system while speaking to the media on the eve of the second Bledisloe Test. “[If] we can get a conveyor belt going, so if I can get that going and then for a year or two and then hand it over, you know, to the Aussie guys to run and keep it going, you’ll have a constant pull or flow of tight five coming through,” he said on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ulugia continues his progression after an illustrious career in Australia and France. The hooker played 50 Super Rugby matches for the NSW Waratahs and ACT Brumbies, along with over 150 appearances in the French Top 14. Ulugia joined the Brumbies in 2023, having been pulled out of retirement to play for the club in the first two rounds of that season’s Super Rugby Pacific.
“John is a highly motivated young coach and his appointment for the End of Year Tour is a great opportunity for him to continue to develop his skills and gain experience at the highest level,” Horne believes. “John has great support from the Brumbies and we appreciate them releasing him to help the Wallabies for the duration of the tour.”