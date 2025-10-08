Thursday’s Rugby News 

The Wallabies have completed the first 10 games of what is a long and tough test season.

Test results 2025 and what it means as a Wallabies supporter

Win 21 – 18 Fiji

Loss 27 – 19 Lions

Loss 29 – 26 Lions

Win 22 – 12 Lions

Win 38 – 22 South Africa

Loss 30 – 22 South Africa

Win 28 – 24 Argentina

Loss 28 – 24 Argentina

Loss 33 – 24 New Zealand

Loss 29 – 14 New Zealand

As one of my favourite NFL commentators says you are what your record says you are but, truthfully there are more to these results than the wins and losses. I can honestly say that there was only one loss in this group where I thought the Australians were well beaten and that was the first Lions test where they looked off the pace. In every other game I could see a path to victory be it bad luck or missing a key moment in the game. The growth in the team from that dark day against Wales has been stark.

Often teams use injury as an excuse but sometimes it is a reason. During the last 10 games our MASH unit has been fairly bad. Every team has injuries but let’s run the numbers off the top of my head. Players who missed some of the last 10 matches due to injury:

Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Dave Porecki, Rob Valetini, Will Skelton, Harry Wilson, Jake Gordon, Tate McDermott, Nic White (John Farnham) Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Peitsch, Harry Potter, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright.

The nuanced position is that the replacements performed admirably and the growing depth is something that will stand the team in good stead. Overall I am relatively satisfied with the results and optimistic about the northern tour, particularly if the players can get some rest over the next couple of weeks.

Japan national team squad announced ahead of autumn fixtures

Harry Wilson offloads to Harry Hockings

Next up Japan, underlining that Australia is a net exporter of talent. Queensland readers will note two potential debutants in the Japan squad, Harry Hockings and David van Zeeland, along with regulars Jack Cornelsen, Ben Gunter, Sam Greene and Dylan Riley.

Comprising 21 forwards and 19 backs, the squad combines a mix of experienced campaigners alongside emerging test talent who Jones has blooded over the last two seasons. Sticking firmly to his mission of ushering through Japan’s next generation of test stars, 18 of the already capped players hold just 10 caps or less. They in turn are joined by eight uncapped players who will be looking to stake their claim for higher national team honours.

Forwards (21)

Name Club Team Graduate Height (cm) Weight (kg) DOB Cap Ryosuke IWAIHARA YOKOHAMA CANON EAGLES Meiji Univ. 184 115 1996/10/6 2 Kenta KOBAYASHI TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH Waseda Univ. 181 113 1999/6/2 4 Taishi TSUMURA RICOH BlackRams Tokyo Teikyo Univ. 173 108 2001/4/30 0 Hayate ERA Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY Teikyo Univ. 172 106 2001/9/18 5 Kenji SATO SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS Waseda Univ. 177 108 2003/1/4 4 Shodai HIRAO TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH Kwansei Gakuin Univ. 174 103 2002/10/11 0 Sanshiro KIHARA TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH Senshu Univ. 181 108 2003/1/20 0 Shuhei TAKEUCHI TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH Kyushu Kyoritsu Univ. 183 115 1997/12/9 19 Keijiro TAMEFUSA Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY Meiji Univ. 180 108 2001/9/3 15 Jack CORNELSEN SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS Univ. of Queensland 195 110 1994/10/13 24 Tiennan COSTLEY KOBELCO KOBE STEELERS International Pacific Univ. 192 102 2000/6/14 9 Warner DEARNS TOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYO Ryutsu Keizai Univ. KASHIWA HS. 201 117 2002/4/11 27 Tyler PAUL Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY Nelson Mandela Univ. 195 111 1995/1/20 0 Harry HOCKINGS TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH Univ. of Queensland 208 124 1998/7/28 0 David VAN ZEELAND Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY Takushoku Univ. 196 116 2000/2/11 0 Akito OKUI TOYOTA VERBLITZ Teikyo Univ. 178 105 2001/9/17 2 Ben GUNTER SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS Brisbane Boys’ College 195 120 1997/10/24 14 Michael LEITCH TOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYO Tokai Univ. 189 113 1988/10/7 89 Kanji SHIMOKAWA TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH Waseda Univ. 188 105 1999/1/17 18 Amato FAKATAVA RICOH BlackRams Tokyo Daito Bunka Univ. 195 118 1994/12/7 18 Faulua MAKISI Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY Tenri Univ. 187 112 1997/1/20 20

Backs (19)

Name Club Team Graduate Height (cm) Weight (kg) DOB Cap Shuntaro KITAMURA SHIZUOKA BlueRevs Ritsumeikan Univ. 168 77 2002/3/28 1 Kenta FUKUDA TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH Meiji Univ. 173 83 1996/12/19 5 Shinobu FUJIWARA Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY Tenri Univ. 171 76 1999/2/8 16 Sam GREENE SHIZUOKA BlueRevs Brisbane Grammar HS. 178 85 1994/8/16 4 Shinya KOMURA TOYOTA VERBLITZ Teikyo Univ. 180 92 2002/5/28 0 Seungsin LEE KOBELCO KOBE STEELERS Osaka Korean HS. 176 86 2001/1/13 24 Yuki IKEDA RICOH BlackRams Tokyo Tokai Univ. 187 100 1995/5/21 1 Shogo NAKANO TOKYO SUNTORY SUNGOLIATH Waseda Univ. 186 100 1997/6/11 10 Yuya HIROSE Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY Meiji Univ. 182 94 2001/4/7 4 Siosaia FIFITA TOYOTA VERBLITZ Tenri Univ. 187 105 1998/12/20 16 Dylan RILEY SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS Bond Univ. 187 102 1997/5/2 33 Charlie LAWRENCE Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sagamihara Dynaboars Hamilton Boys’HS. 170 89 1998/5/27 4 Kippei ISHIDA YOKOHAMA CANON EAGLES Meiji Univ. 167 75 2000/4/28 5 Kazuma UEDA KOBELCO KOBE STEELERS Kindai Univ. 177 87 2002/12/4 0 Tomoki OSADA SAITAMA Panasonic WILD KNIGHTS Waseda Univ. 179 90 1999/11/25 21 Haruto KIDA Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY Ritsumeikan Univ. 176 90 1999/4/9 2 Halatoa VAILEA Kubota Spears Funabashi TOKYO-BAY Nippon Sport Science Univ. 185 104 1999/2/14 3 Ichigo NAKAKUSU RICOH BlackRams Tokyo Keio Univ. 174 84 2000/6/1 3 Takuro MATSUNAGA TOSHIBA BRAVE LUPUS TOKYO Tenri Univ. 172 82 1998/8/13 5

Scrum coach Cron to mentor next generation as Wallabies announce Ulugia as replacement

Wallabies v Scotland Scrum

From Pravda

This news warms the cockles of my heart. I am a firm believer that the backs are the ones who play the piano but it is the forwards who move the piano into place. If you are a junior coach look up his work on YouTube.

Cron finished up with the national set-up at the end of the Rugby Championship after extending his initial agreement beyond the British & Irish Lions series. The deal will see the Kiwi great work across the broader Australian system, more specifically he’ll mentor up-and-coming coaches while also working with the next generation of Australian forwards – particularly those in the tight five. Current ACT Brumbies assistant, John Ulugia, will replace Cron in the Wallabies set up, set to tour with the group for the end-of-year Test matches.

“Firstly, on behalf of Rugby Australia, I’d like to thank Mike for what’s been a major contribution to the Wallabies since his appointment in 2024,” RA Director of High Performance Peter Horne said in a statement. “He is a great person who is highly respected by all those involved with the game. We’ve been fortunate to have his services for the past two years and we’re pleased he has agreed to continue to support Australian Rugby moving forward.”

Cron indicated his desire to stay within the Australian rugby system while speaking to the media on the eve of the second Bledisloe Test. “[If] we can get a conveyor belt going, so if I can get that going and then for a year or two and then hand it over, you know, to the Aussie guys to run and keep it going, you’ll have a constant pull or flow of tight five coming through,” he said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ulugia continues his progression after an illustrious career in Australia and France. The hooker played 50 Super Rugby matches for the NSW Waratahs and ACT Brumbies, along with over 150 appearances in the French Top 14. Ulugia joined the Brumbies in 2023, having been pulled out of retirement to play for the club in the first two rounds of that season’s Super Rugby Pacific.

“John is a highly motivated young coach and his appointment for the End of Year Tour is a great opportunity for him to continue to develop his skills and gain experience at the highest level,” Horne believes. “John has great support from the Brumbies and we appreciate them releasing him to help the Wallabies for the duration of the tour.”

Hossman will be off the long run tomorrow.