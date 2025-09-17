Thursdays Rugby News 

The Rugby Championship offered up some great games on the weekend both games had real jeopardy. The Saffas caught fire in the last 20 and put the New Zealanders to the sword. The Australians fought back hard nearly stole another one. The gratifying part of their games is that they stay in the fight till the end.

No Skelton or O’Connor for the Bledisloe

It just looks so wrong!

The problem with players playing for overseas clubs and being off the books for RA outside of the test windows is that they might actually want the players whose salaries they pay to play for them on their terms. It will be a difficult balance for RA going forward.

James O’Connor has flown to London with his Test future still up the air, but the Wallabies flyhalf hasn’t given up on playing in his first Bledisloe Cup match in five years.

Signed with UK club Leicester, O’Connor posted a photo on social media organising his pet dog’s transport before leaving for the airport with his wife Bridget

Link Here

Ronan O’Gara has provided the latest update on Will Skelton, insisting that the Wallabies lock, who was called home to France from the Rugby Championship, will play for La Rochelle sooner rather than later.

Skelton was released from Joe Schmidt’s Australia squad after starting the Rugby Championship Round Two match against South Africa in Cape Town on August 23.

Link Here

Super Rugby Australia Teams Round 2

Saturday 5:45 pm AEST – Waratahs v Reds at Dangar Park, Narribri, on Stan Sport

Reds by 20

WARATAHS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Ethan Dobbins, Daniel Botha, Ben Grant, Miles Amatosero, Leafi Talataina, Jamie Adamson, Chlayton Frans, Michael McDonald, Joey Fowler, Sid Harvey, Lawson Creighton (c), Jackson Ropata, Leo Jacques, James Hendren

Replacements: Bruce Kauika-Petersen, Tom Lambert, Apolosi Ranawai, Clem Halaholo, Austin Durbidge, Teddy Wilson, Otto Serfontein, James McGregor

REDS (1-15): Aidan Ross (vc), George Blake, Massimo De Lutiis, Connor Vest, Seru Uru, Joe Brial, Tom Robinson, Vaiuta Latu, Kalani Thomas, Jock Campbell (c), Tim Ryan, Dre Pakeho, Isaac Henry, Lachie Anderson, Heremaia Murray

Replacements: Theo Fourie, Sef Fa’agase, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Hamish Muller, Kohan Herbert, James Martens, Will Cartwright, Xavier Rubens

Saturday 2:00pm AWST – Force v Brumbies at Tompkins Park, Perth, Stan Sport

Meet the players

Force by 10

Looks like a great venue

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Albert Alcock, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Mitch Watts, Darcy Swain (c), Will Harris, Kane Koteka, Vaiolini Ekuasi; Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Viliami Fine, Kurtley Beale, George Poolman, Justin Landman, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Wes Thomas, Max Sawers, Sean Paranihi, Max Johnson, Titi Nofoagatotoa, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Henry Palmer, Ronan Leahy

BRUMBIES (1-15): Lington Ieli , Liam Bowron, Tevita Alatini, Lachlan Shaw, Harvey Cordukes, Toby MacPherson, Luke Reimer (c), Rory Scott, Klayton Thorn, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford, David Feliuai, Hudson Creighton, Kadin Pritchard, Shane Wilcox

Replacements: Lipina Ata, Tauati Chan-Tung, Rhys van Nek, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Judah Saumaisue, Dan Nelson, Joe Dillon, Jarrah McLeod

Super Rugby AUS: Brials seeing double as Narrabri juniors headline QLD-NSW grudge match

Mick Brial – Narrabri Royalty

Joe Brial will be just one of several Narrabri storylines when he makes his Queensland return in Round 2 of Super Rugby AUS this weekend.

Brial has been named on the blindside flank to tackle the New South Wales Waratahs at Narrabri’s Dangar Park – the country field that shaped Brial’s father and future Wallaby, Michael.

Brial Snr was a Narrabri Blue Boars first grader in his teens in the mid-1980s and will lead a large contingent of family and friends with divided loyalties.

Expect cheers for both sides across the weekend’s Santos Festival of Rugby with another Brial, Joe’s younger brother Toby, set to lace up for the Waratahs U19s.

“Dad spent a big chunk of his life in Narrabri. The Blues Boars have a rich history at Dangar Park and there will be a lot of Brials and family friends about this weekend,” Joe Brial said.

“It’s going to be good being in the same arena as Toby as part of a great weekend of footy.”

Santos Festival of Rugby

From Roma

Big weekend drive for me on the weekend as I will drive about 1,100 klm return from Brisbane to Narrabri to watch the Reds dismantle the Tahs this weekend. Its what Rugby does better than other sports, It will be a great day.

Narrabri will once again host this incredible weekend of sport and entertainment, as the Queensland Reds take on the NSW Waratahs for the Santos Cup this September.

The festival kicks off on Friday, 19 September with a community street party, before a weekend packed with rugby matches, live entertainment and plenty of activities for locals and visitors alike.

Entry is free.

Saturday, 20 September

12.30pm – Learning with legends:

Join the Classic Wallabies at Dangar Park for a junior skills session before the gates open to the public. This workshop does require tickets.

1.30pm – Gates Open

2.00pm – Reds 7s v Tahs 7s, Game 1

12.30pm – Reds 7s v Tahs, Super W – Santos Cup Match

4.30pm – Reds 7s v Tahs 7s, Game 2

5.45pm – Reds v Tahs, Super Rugby – Santos Cup Match

8.30pm – Venue Closes

Sunday, 21 September

8.30am – Gates Open

9.00am – QCRU v NSWC, U18 Girls

10.20am – Reds 7s v Tahs 7s, Game 3

11.00am – Classic Wallabies v Narrabri Blue Boars

12.00pm – Reds 7s v Tahs 7s, Game 4

1.00pm – Reds v Tahs, Super 19s

3.30pm Venue Closes

‘F*** I’m gonna miss it’: Wallabies veteran Nic White retires, again

Worlds best ref.

The John Farnham of Australian Rugby Does it again. He is probably in career best form so its good to see him go out on top.

Nic White is hanging up the boots, and for good this time, it seems. The 77-Test Wallaby had previously retired following July’s British & Irish Lions Series, only to return for four more starting appearances over the four opening rounds of the Rugby Championship.

White retires having played for both the Brumbies and Western Force in Super Rugby, Montpellierin the Top 14, and Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership.

“There’s been great competition for the nine jersey here in the Wallabies for a number of years and it feels like the right time to pass on the baton with some more good young players coming through who will need time in the saddle leading into what’s going to be an unbelievable experience of a home Rugby World Cup in 2027.

“In the meantime, I’ll keep working hard with the Western Force, who have been an incredible support for me and my family since we moved west nearly two years ago.

“Hanging up the boots for good at the end of the year will also allow me to spend more time with my wife Mel and three boys Leo, Sonny and Vinnie – which is something I’m massively looking forward to.“There’s plenty of others who I owe a drink to for their support during my career, and I look forward to repaying that tab at the Maitland Blacks

Hossman Back Tomorrow