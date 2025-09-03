Thursday’s Rugby News 

Well, everyone, we’re in a test week where according to some we should be favourites. To be clear, we are now a competent rugby nation, again. But, here’s a news flash for those who’ve just come back to the fold after some time in the wilderness: the Argentinians are a very good rugby team who in the last year have beaten the Lions, Springboks and New Zealand, and in their last start against us gave us an absolute hiding. It will be close. The weather in Townsville will be a balmy 28 degrees at kick off which could be a factor.

Rugby Australia is debt free, let’s not waste it

Wests Bulldogs Brisbane.

The final tally from the Lions tour indicate it was a massive success financially which has left RA debt free. I believe the old superannuation disclaimer (Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.) and hope RA find a positive way to use those funds and not screw it up this time.

Having said that, what to do with that money.

I’m a firm believer in building from a strong base. My want would be for RA to put together a funding committee to assist clubs with redevelopment, like the Wests Redevelopment in Brisbane. Link Here. Wests raised starter capital, went to council and negotiated an extended lease, then went to the banks with a strong business case to get funding with an anchor tenant. They built an excellent facility which generates sustainable income for the club going forward. My favourite part of this development is there isn’t a pokie in sight. This could be replicated across the country at little cost to RA and in many cases make use of under utilised community assets.

Below are @Nutta’s excellent thoughts from the comments yesterday, which are worth repeating.

With some seed money, here are my Top10 hits for bang for buck game growth and sustainability:

1. Nationally coordinated coaching development and pathway

2. Nationally coordinated referees development and pathway

3. Nationally coordinated, non-school affiliated academy pathway (M&F)

4. Nationally coordinated accreditation for club Pres, Tres and Secretary

Get that right and ticking along within 3yrs and the production line and club base will run coherently and well.

From there, within another 2yrs (so 5yr plan) establish…

5. Targeted outposting into high population non-rugby areas eg western Sydney, outer Bris and north-west Melbourne. Money from govt for outreach and turn on a talent tap.

6. Pursue govt cross funding from Pacific aid programme to establish ex-pat Samoan, Tongan and Fijian AusSuper franchises. One in each of Syd, Bris and either Melbourne/Newcastle. Again, outreach and talent tap without the corruption and costs of their own countries.

7. Cross fund a stand up 2nd/Reserve grade into each established Super franchise so Aussie Supers field a 1sts, 2nds and women’s week in and week out. This leverages existing structures to support the 3rd tier and a sustainable pro women’s option bring a value day of entertainment/product to the buyer.

8. Fund a proper marketing/sponsorship team to sell advertising across every goalpost pad, corner post and hit shield in the country to offset insurance costs for all and junior fees.

Now here’s the ‘within 10yrs’ plan…

9. Use that same marketing/outreach team to establish open Super affiliations to particular universities. Learn the lessons of the Yanks and make rugby competitive for talent against NRL/AFL/basketball by offering what those sports don’t have in Australia- scholarship student/athlete pathways and post-career options. Plus it locks in the supporter/sponsorship base of the next generation of decision makers.

10. Use that same framework for more community outreach programmes into disadvantaged areas around inner-urban and isolated rural areas (esp First Nations) for all four reasons: because it’s right, because it’s good image, because it will bring talent and because govt will throw money at it.

With some decent seed money and a bit of logic, this is all achievable. And it will build our game to be impenetrable by leveraging the things rugby is good at.

There are no bad ideas unless it’s buying 20 mungoes.

The Wallabies this week

The coaches have some interesting choices ahead of the first test against the Pumas.

Do they play Tom Lynagh and move James O’Connor to the bench?

Does LSL come in as a Skelton replacement or does Williams start?

Does Kellaway move to 15 or stay on the bench covering many positions?

Does Harry Wilson start moving the excellent Tom Hooper to the bench?

Happy’s fearless 23

1 James Slipper

2 Billy Pollard

3 Taniela Tupou

4 Nick Frost

5 LSL

6 Bobby V

7 Fraser McReight

8 Harry Wilson

9 Nic White

10 Tom Lynagh

11 Max Jorgensen

12 Sticky

13 JAS

14 Corey Toole

15 Andrew Kellaway

16 BPA

17 Angus Bell

18 Zane Nonggorr (assuming 7As isn’t available)

19 Jeremy Williams

20 Tom Hooper

21 Tate McDermott

22 JOC

23 Filipo Daugunu

Teams announced tomorrow with the Hossman coming off the long run.