Thursdays Rugby News 

It’s a fallow week and there is much to ponder as Rugby fans in general and Wallaby fans in particular. Local Rugby is getting to the pointy end so get down to your local ground and watch some grass roots footy.

Discipline and Suddenly We Are Competitive

Is it true the Wallabies have been squeaky clean under Joe Schmidt this season?

If QC’s defence is like Swiss Cheese, Kurtley’s is more like this fine cheddar.

Yes. No cards – of any colour – have been given to the Wallabies in 2025.

Given the calibre of the opposition, they have had to play, that statistic is testament to their discipline under the steely gaze of Schmidt.

The Wallabies have played six tests in 2025.

In the last 5 games the Penalty counts have been as follows

Won 9 to 6 v South Africa

Won 10 to 4 v South Africa

Draw 10 All v Lions

Won 9 to 8 v Lions

Won 11 to 7 v Lions

Draw 8 All v Fiji

So, in 6 games this year the Wallabies have won the penalty count on 4 occasions and so far, not actually lost the count. It speaks to a team that is fit, makes good decisions under pressure and keeps the referee onside.

In modern test match rugby is also provides the opposition fewer opportunities for easy points and soft exits.

‘Deep sadness’: NZ Rugby’s tribute to ex-Māori All Black Shane Christie who died aged 39

From Stuff

Former Tasman Mako captain and Highlanders flanker Shane Christie has died, aged 39.

His sudden death on Wednesday morning is a suspected suicide.

NZ Rugby paid tribute to Christie, noting his contribution to the teams he represented in Super Rugby and the National Provincial Championship and, later, his willingness to work as a coach.

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Shane Christie,’’ NZ Rugby said in a statement issued to Stuff.

“Shane represented Aotearoa New Zealand in both the All Blacks Sevens and the Māori All Blacks jerseys.

“He played in our domestic competitions and Super Rugby, forging deep connections with the Tasman Mako and the Highlanders. He was passionate about coaching, holding coaching roles with Tasman, for both their women’s and men’s teams, and the Highlanders.

“Any time the rugby community loses a member it is felt deeply. Shane’s passion for the game will be remembered always. Our thoughts are with Shane’s whānau, friends, former team-mates, and community at this incredibly difficult time.’’

In addition to earning eight caps for the Māori All Blacks, Christie played 29 matches for the Highlanders between 2014-2017, and amassed 73 caps for Tasman.

If this article triggers you of you need help talk to a friend or reach out to the following.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800 or kidshelpline.com.au

Headspace: 1800 650 890 or headspace.org.au

13YARN: Speak to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander crisis supporter on 13 92 76 or visit 13yarn.org.au

Are you anxious? Take the Beyond Blue quiz to see how you’re tracking and whether you could benefit from support

Eli Pilz and Briana Dascombe Honoured for Standout StoreLocal Hospital Cup and Founders Cup Seasons

From Reds Rugby

Easts halfback Eli Pilz has today been named the 2025 Alec Evans Medal-winner while Wests centre Briana Dascombe has won the Selena Worsley Medal.

The high achievers were honoured with the major awards at the annual Queensland Premier Rugby StoreLocal Grand Final Breakfast at the Tattersall’s Club.

The morning also previewed an exciting weekend ahead with 11 grand finals at Ballymore Stadium. The Bond University-Easts grand final in the StoreLocal Founders Cup for women (2:45pm) is the peak Saturday match while the Brothers-Bond University grand final is Sunday’s climax of the StoreLocal Hospital Cup (2:45pm).

Pilz was third in 2024 voting for the Alec Evans Medal which gives a sharp read on the high standard he has maintained as a standout performer for the Tigers.

His 2025 season was recognised by regular nods from referees who awarded votes on a 3-2-1 basis for each game in the StoreLocal Hospital Cup.

Whether it was a sharp dart under his trademark man bun, playmaking shrewdly or booting a sideline conversion to snatch a win over Sunnybank on full-time, he was at the heart of the progress made by Easts in their jump from eighth to third this year.

He was a clearcut winner on 21 points by snaring five three-point votes and polling in 10 games.

Many who have followed the Hospital Cup including myself have wondered why Eli has not had an opportunity at the next level.

FIJI WATER FLYING FIJIANS TEST SERIES 2025 | PACIFIC NATIONS CUP 2025 | Tonga test awaits Fiji

Game of the Week. Big hits only

Tonga come in having defeated the Samoans last week and Fiji after a few weeks off but they will be without their French contingent I would assume.

From the Fiji Times

The mission this Saturday for the FIJI Water Flying Fijians against Tonga in their first Pacific Nations Cup match is simple: win.

And to ensure the mission is accomplished in all aspects, it will mean a concentrated approach on refining any weaknesses and fine-tuning their strengths.

Head coach Mick Byrne said their task on Saturday was a simple one and one that did not vary week in and week out.

He mentioned how the team’s focus on its ability to retain and control possession of the ball, and its command of breakdowns and possessing physicality.

While this was what he highlighted, he added the flow of the game was such that the process repeated itself the week after.

“The game doesn’t change much. We don’t want to get too far away from the fact that we maintain possession and we’re physical and work hard around the breakdown,” Byrne told reporters at the Holiday Inn in Suva yesterday.

In addition to this, the aim of having a dynamic quality set piece is something Byrne also pointed out.

“We know that if we can hang onto the ball and be physical around our breakdown area, both attack and defence, then we give ourselves the best chance of performing well,” he said.

Byrne shared similar sentiments on Monday at the start of the Fiji Rugby Union’s symposium at Albert Park.

There, he mentioned how Tonga’s speed at the ruck and their physicality around it were what they expected from them and what they were preparing to counter this Saturday.

“The physicality that Tonga brings to their game and their aggression and their line speed coming off, is going to put us under a lot of pressure,” he shared in a recent interview prior to the symposium.

Saturday’s match against Tonga kicks off at 3pm, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Old Mans Rant

After the test last week, I a reel on social media doing the rounds of the Nic White Kwagga Smith tackle. I saw some of the comments from the so called South African rugby fans taking joy from watching a player get injured.

To those commenters you are not true rugby people.

To the people who called out this stupidity well played.

