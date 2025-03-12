Thursdays Rugby News 

Hi all back from a week’s holiday I did catch up with some of the games on the weekend and ruminate upon some of the things from the week that was.

Norths Rugby Union Clean Up Day

The Featured photo is from the last flood and the one above is from a great days rugby.

From Norths Facebook if you live in Brisbane and have an hour to kill on Sunday.

Following the flooding of Field One, Norths will be having a clean up day this Sunday from 9am. We are asking for anyone able to donate a few hours of their time to assist. We will be providing a BBQ and opening the bar after the clean up.

Please bring the following supplies if you have them:

– Gloves

– Rake

– Shovel

– Wheelbarrow

– Handsaw

To assist us with catering, please comment on this post if you will be able to help. Thank you in advance for any assistance you can give.

Sevu Reece Did He Get Away With a Spear Tackle

In minute 60 of the game between the Crusaders and the Reds very good rugby player and average human being Sevu Reece Link Here and Here appears spear tackles Reds prop George Blake directly in front of BOK. As a Reds fan who was enjoying a frustrating day watching the game I was immediately of the view that it was a red card. BOK saw the incident directly and said penalty only.

Now as a fan(atic) my understanding was that given he lifted the player with an arm between his legs and took him past the horizontal there is no mitigation applicable as the action was always illegal and it is the tacklers responsibility to get the player back to the ground safely.

It would appear that this is not the case mitigation can be allowed as there were other players in the vicinity having in the view of the referee an impact on the way the player was brought to ground.

The relevant law is 9.18 A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact with the ground. Link to WR laws Here. I also found an old article Here.

So on the basis of a little research I am prepared to accept that BOK was correct. I also think that BOK is not in good form at the moment. At his best he is in the top five Referees in the world he is not there now.

It would be useful if Super Rugby issued a statement expelling decisions like this we may disagree on the outcome but at least we would have clarity unlike the current Chocolate Wheel of Justice.

Auckland Blues and the HIA to the Knee Cheating or Play On

.

A Couple of weeks ago the Blues were prevented from replacing replacement scrum half Sam Nock in the 79th minute after he went down with what appeared to be a leg issue, but the Blues insisted that he had suffered a head injury.

As a result, they looked to bring All Blacks nine Finlay Christie back on but, after the independent medics reviewed the situation, it was decided that Nock did not need a HIA.

Was this cheating or play on?

Vern Cotter vehemently denies any accusation and I will give him the benefit of the doubt. But eventually someone will get caught trying to game this system particularly when teams use a 7-1 bench split in a high leverage game.

It brought to mind the infamous Bloodgate scandal from 2009. Seven minutes into the second half of their 2008–09 Heineken Cup quarter-final against Leinster, Harlequins fly-half Nick Evans suffered a thigh injury and was replaced by Chris Malone. Malone tore his hamstring 20 minutes later and was replaced by winger Tom Williams, leaving full-back Mike Brown as the best available place kicker. With eight minutes to play and the score at 6–5 to Leinster, Brown had the chance to give Harlequins the lead from a penalty, but he pushed his kick wide. Williams himself then came off with an apparent blood injury allowing Evans to return to the field, despite having been substituted earlier. Evans’ late drop goal attempt went wide, and Leinster went on to win the game

Mark Evans, chief executive of Harlequin FC and now CEO of the Drua said:

You would be incredibly naive to think (the Bloodgate stigma) will ever disappear completely. Things like that don’t. They become part of history and, like good or bad seasons, are woven into the fabric of any club.

Dean Richards the Quins coach got a three year world wide ban from Rugby. The Medic a Dr. Chapman, who cut Williams’ lip, appeared before the General Medical Council charged with alleged conduct likely to bring the profession into disrepute. The appearance resulted in Dr. Chapman being warned but allowed to continue practising medicine

Teams for the Week

Are you not entertained?

Friday 5:05 pm AEDT – Highlanders v Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium,

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot, Jack Taylor, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Mitch Dunshea, TK Howden, Sean Withy, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Taine Robinson, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (c), Tanielu Tele’a, Caleb Tangitau, Sam Gilbert

Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Jake Te Hiwi

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, Zach Gallagher, Brad Shields (co-c), Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-c) Peter Lakai, Cam Roigard, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Ngatungane Punivai, Ruben Love

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tyrel Lomax, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Jordi Viljoen, Riley Hohepa, Fatafehi Fineanganofo

Referee: Angus Mabey

Assistant Referees: Mike Winter, Warwick Lahmert

TMO: Glenn Newman

Happy Guess Highlanders Coaching Matters

Friday 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at GIO Stadium,

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Feao Fotuaika, Cadeyrn Neville, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Ollie Sapsford

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Meli Derenalagi, Motikiai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani (c), Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ponipate Loganimasi, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Vuate Karawalevu

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Samuela Tawake, Livai Natave, Vilive Miramira, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Tuwai, Simione Kuruvoli, Isikeli Rabitu

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referees: Graham Cooper, Matt Kellahan

TMO: James Leckie

Happy’s Guess Brumbies The Drua have to prove to me that they can win away

Saturday 2:35 pm AEDT – Crusaders v Western Force at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

CRUSADERS (1-15): Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Antonio Shalfoon, Corey Kellow, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Kyle Preston, Taha Kemara, Macca Springer, David Havili (c), Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan

Replacements: Ioane Moananu, George Bower, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Ethan Blackadder, Mitch Drummond, James O’Connor, Levi Aumua

FORCE (1-15): Marley Pearce, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Kane Koteka, Reed Prinsep; Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, George Poolman, Reesjan Pasitoa, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy

Replacements: Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Atu Moli, Sam Carter, Josh Thompson, Henry Robertson, Coby Miln, Divad Palu

Referee: Damon Murphy

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Markey, George Myers

TMO: Brett Cronan

Happy’s Guess Crusaders Styles make fights and this is not a good fight for the Force

Saturday 5:05 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

CHIEFS (1-15): Ollie Norris, Brodie McAlister, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Jahrome Brown, Luke Jacobson (c), Xavier Roe, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross, Sione Ahio, Jimmy Tupou, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Daniel Rona

BLUES (1-15): Jordan Lay, Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Cam Christie, Dalton Papali’i, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Xavi Taele, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Corey Evans

Replacements: Nathaniel Pole, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Cameron Suafoa, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

TMO: Glenn Newman

Happy’s Guess Chiefs Blues missing too much good cattle

Saturday 7:35 pm AEDT – Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium,

REDS (1-15): Sef Fa’agase, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), Tom Lynagh, Tim Ryan, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Heremaia Murray

Replacements: Richie Asiata, Alex Hodgman, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Angus Blyth, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Dre Pakeho

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Hugh Sinclair (c), Ben Grant, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Lawson Creighton, Max Jorgensen, Joey Walton, Henry O’Donnell, Triston Reilly, Andrew Kellaway

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Siosifa Amone, Felix Kalapu, Jamie Adamson, Langi Gleeson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon

TMO: Richard Kelly

Happy’s Lock for the Week Reds a Queenslander cannot pick any other way in this fixture and live here.

Injury List Broken Toys for Fantasy Rugby

We all need to say a prayer to St Roch, the patron saint of injury and illness. He’s also great with animals.

Blues

PJ Sheck (shoulder)

Zarn Sullivan (foot)

Ben Ake (shoulder)

Hoskins Sotutu (suspended)

James Mullan (head injury)

Beauden Barrett (hand)

Adrian Choat (Knee)

Taufa Funaki (shoulder)

Reon Paul (shoulder)

Ricky Riccitelli (chest)

Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Brumbies

Rob Valetini (hamstring tear/TBC)

Tevita Alatini (knee/TBC)

Ben O’Donnell (hamstring/TBC)

Harry Vella (knee/TBC)

Tuaina Taii Tualima (dengue/TBC)

Chiefs

Josh Lord, Knee, Mid-term (4-6 weeks)

Rameka Poihipi, Knee, Season

Kaleb Trask, Hamstring, Mid-term (4-6 weeks)

Etene Nanai-Seturo, Hamstring, Long-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling, Knee, Mid-term (4-6 weeks)

Fiti Sa, Shoulder, Long-term

Wallace Sititi, Knee, Long-term

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Shoulder, Short-term

Crusaders

George Bell (toe/foot / season)

Kershawl Sykes-Martin (knee / 4 weeks)

Finlay Brewis (shoulder / season)

Dom Gardiner (hamstring / 3 weeks)

Johnny McNicholll (hamstring / 3-5 weeks)

Noah Hotahm (ankle/ 3-4 weeks)

Cullen Grace (hamstring/ TBC)

Drua

No injuries

Highlanders

Oliver Haig (Foot / 4 weeks )

Jonah Lowe (ACL / 2 weeks )

Cameron Millar (Concussion / 1-2 weeks)

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Neck / 4 weeks)

Finn Hurley (Quad / 1-2 weeks)

Folau Fakatava (Hamstring / 1-2 weeks)

Hugh Renton (Groin / 1-2 weeks).

Hurricanes

Brett Cameron (Knee/season)

Devan Flanders (Ankle/ Round 14)

Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ Round 9)

Daniel Sinkinson (Hamstring/ Round 8)

Riley Higgins (Hand/ Round 7)

Siale Lauaki (Ribs/ TBC)

Billy Proctor (Achilles/ TBC)

Queensland Reds

Jock Campbell

Josh Flook

Matt Gibbon

Mason Gordon

Isaac Henry

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Will McCulloch

Liam Wright

NSW Waratahs

Jake Gordon (medial ligament)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (toe)

Lalakai Foketi (groin)

Darby Lancaster (leg)

Miles Amatosero (back)

Fergus Lee-Warner (foot)

Lucas Ripley (shoulder)

Western Force

Nick Champion de Crespigny (head injury protocols)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee)

Bayley Kuenzle (knee)

Harry Hoopert (knee)

Dylan Pietsch (knee)

Matt Proctor (shoulder)

Papillon Sevele (knee)

Hoss back Tomorrow