Thursday Rugby New’s Lite 24/2/22

Hi guys this weeks episode will be a lite version due to a family commitment last night and a late one.
Super teams have been named
Headlines Carter Gordan dropped to the bench. Moana Pacifica 2nd game postpones
Drew Mitchell gets deleted in the Tongan Charity Match
Stan did a good job on this I was at the game and it was great. I would recommend that if you watch it think about making a donation to this worthy cause.
Six Nations
My picks
Scotland because I have tartan tinted glassed
England only because they are at home
Ireland because they are good and the Italians are not
Quick Thought
For those who want to say how bad the handling was at the Aussie games look at the weather conditions. I was at the Brisbane game and it was 30 Degrees and belting with rain. The NZ games were played in cool and clear conditions.
Google+
YouTube
RSS