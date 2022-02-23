Thursday Rugby New’s Lite 24/2/22

Hi guys this weeks episode will be a lite version due to a family commitment last night and a late one.

Super teams have been named

Headlines Carter Gordan dropped to the bench. Moana Pacifica 2nd game postpones

Drew Mitchell gets deleted in the Tongan Charity Match

Totai Kefu runs the ball

Stan did a good job on this I was at the game and it was great. I would recommend that if you watch it think about making a donation to this worthy cause.

Six Nations

RBS Six Nations tropy – Photo credit Inpho and RBS Six Nations

My picks

Scotland because I have tartan tinted glassed

England only because they are at home

Ireland because they are good and the Italians are not

Quick Thought

For those who want to say how bad the handling was at the Aussie games look at the weather conditions. I was at the Brisbane game and it was 30 Degrees and belting with rain. The NZ games were played in cool and clear conditions.

