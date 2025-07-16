Close Menu
British & Irish Lions

Thursday Rugby News

Suncorp Stadium

17 July 2025

Good Morning GAGRs and welcome to Thursday, apologies in advance for the double outing this week, the rest of the crew are busy or have commitments, so here we go.

Of course, in the week before a Lions test, the first Lions test in Australia for 12 years, these is plenty of Rugby news to be had, there are Lions team forecasts, player updates, and Wallabies team forecasts to go through.

We’ll update the page throughout the day as the teams get announced, or we’ll create a separate page, but either way, team announcements will be posted on

Possible Lions Side

Source: British and Irish Lions Website

Officially, the Lions side gets named on Thursday, but as with everything, sites around the world are putting up exclusive leaks or views on who should make the side. Rather than go with one of their selections, we have reached out to our in house Welsh rugby expert, so here is Eloise Pasteur;s forecast side.

  1. Ellis Genge
  2. Dan Sheehan
  3. Tadhg Furlong
  4. Maro Itoje (c)
  5. Joe McCarthy
  6. Jack Conan
  7. Jac Morgan
  8. Henry Pollock
  9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  10. Finn Russell
  11. Tommy Freeman
  12. Sione Tuipulotu
  13. Huw Jones
  14. James Lowe
  15. Kinghorn
  16. Ronan Kelleher
  17. Finlay Bealham
  18. Pierre Schoeman
  19. Ollie Chessum
  20. Ben Earls
  21. Ben White
  22. Marcus Smith
  23. Osbourne, or a loose forward.

Which looks like a pretty good squad. We’ll update the GAGR site once the team is officially announced.

Wallabies news

Australian Forwards at training, some large dudes.

There’s a persistent rumour that the Wallabies will be without Bob Valetini, who has been the Wallabies best over the last 2 years hasn’t recovered enough from his calf injury and will miss selection. It’s also rumoured that Langi Gleeson is carrying a niggle and might miss out. It will make for some interesting choices for Joe Schmidt and the coaching team as they try to get off to a winning start on Saturday night at Lang Park.

Possible Wallabies Squad

We ran a bit of a poll within the GAGR crew and came up with our thoughts on who should make the team, so here goes.

PositionHoss NuttaRAWF
1. Angus BellAngus BellAngus Bell
2.Dave PoreckiMatt FaesslerMatt Faessler
3.Allan AlaalatoaTaniela TupouTaniela Tupou
4.Nick Frost Will Skelton Nick Frost
5.Will SkeltonNick FrostWill Skelton
6.Nick Champion De CrespignyTom Hooper Nick Champion De Crespigny
7.Fraser McReight
Fraser McReight		Fraser McReight
8.Harry WilsonHarry WilsonHarry Wilson
9.Jake GordonRyan LonerganJake Gordon
10. Tom Lynagh Tom LynaghTom Lynagh
11.Max Jorgensen Dylan Pietsch Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
12.Hunter PaisamiHunter Paisami Hunter Paisami
13.Len Ikitau Len Ikitau Len Ikitau
14.Joseph-Aukuso SuaaliiMax JorgensenHarry Potter
15.Tom Wright Tom Wright Tom Wright
16.Billy Pollard Billy Pollard Billy Pollard
17.James Slipper James Slipper James Slipper
18.Taniela Tupou Allan AlaalatoaAllan Alaalatoa
19.Jeremy Williams Lukhan Salakai-Loto Jeremy Williams
20.Tom Hooper Nick Champion De CrespignyTom Hooper
21.Tate McDermott Tate McDermott Carlo Tizzano
22.James O’Connor James O’ConnorTate McDermott
23.Andrew Kellaway Joseph-Aukuso SuaaliiJames O’Connor

I’m sure there’s a few selections above that you will all disagree with, I know there is risk with a 6:2 bench, but I think they might, and it’s the perfect opportunity for JOC to shine. Hoss and I had similar views on JAS, I just think that Harry Potter has had a better season than Max Jorgensen. I think that you need to start with Tupou, or give Zane Nonggorr a crack off the bench.

Anyway, it will of course be interesting to see which way it all goes. and always, look forward to the comments.

Cheers

RAWF

