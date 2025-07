The teams have been named for the second test and the build up is underway. The Lions have won the first test, but both teams have changed their sides. Are they better or worse than last week? We don’t really kn ow, but we’ll still tell you what we think.

As always, we hope you enjoy.

OUR SPONSOR, Goodradigbee Distillery: https://goodradigbee.com/store/?coupon=gagr20

(Seriously, we’ve tried their grog, it’s quality).