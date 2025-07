The teams have been named for the first test and the build up is underway. I’m a little too excited for a Thursday night, but I love the beginning of the test season. I know we’ve already played a test but, this is the LIONS! For most players, a once in a career opportunity!

As always, we hope you enjoy.

